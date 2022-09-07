Brazil on edge for a bicentennial Bolsonaro has made his own

CARLA BRIDI and DIANE JEANTET
·5 min read

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro calls Brazil’s bicentennial Wednesday a chance to celebrate the nation’s proud history, but critics say he has transformed what should be a day of unity into a campaign event that they fear he will use to undermine next month's election in Latin America's fourth biggest democracy.

Bolsonaro, who trails in polls before the Oct. 2 vote, has urged Brazilians to flood the streets, and tens of thousands of his supporters were expected to turn out in Brasilia, Sao Paulo and his hometown of Rio de Janeiro in a show of strength. The military planned displays in the capital and in Rio, with Bolsonaro attending.

The far-right nationalist has for years made a mission of encouraging Brazilian patriotism, and coopted the national colors of green and yellow as his own. He stacked his administration with military officers and repeatedly sought their support, most recently to cast doubt on the reliability of the nation's electronic voting system, without evidence.

His attacks on the voting system has prompted widespread concern among his opponents that he may follow former U.S. President Donald Trump’s footsteps in rejecting election results. Analysts said they would be monitoring for incendiary comments Wednesday.

“Bolsonaro and his supporters have built this up into the most important day of the whole campaign. So he’ll have to deliver some kind of red meat," said Brian Winter, vice president for policy at the Americas Society/Council of the Americas. “But everyone wants to know if he’ll cross that line and create a genuine institutional crisis.”

Following a military parade in Brasilia, Bolsonaro will attend another display in Rio along Copacabana beach, where his supporters often demonstrate. The latter will entail rifle salutes, cannon fire, flyovers, paratroopers and warships anchored offshore.

But Rio won't be seeing what the president had announced would be a big parade instead of the annual nonpartisan event downtown. Instead, Rio's mayor and military leaders settled on the more modest display at the beach site the president designated.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and lawmaker for decades before winning the 2018 presidential election, has spent most of his first term locking horns with Supreme Court justices, some of whom are also top members of the electoral authority.

He has accused some judges of hamstringing his administration and favoring former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the poll frontrunner seeking to return to the post he held in 2003-2010. That has effectively turned those figures and their institutions into enemies for Bolsonaro's base, which represents roughly one-quarter of the electorate.

When Bolsonaro launched his reelection bid July 24, he asked supporters for “one last” show of support on Independence Day. “Those few deaf people in black robes have to understand what the voice of the people is,” he said, referring to the justices.

The National Guard will beef up security outside the Supreme Court building Wednesday, and police will search people at checkpoints around the esplanade where the military display and a later rally will take place.

Since his campaign began, Bolsonaro has softened his tone regarding Independence Day. In the southern city of Curitiba last week, he told supporters to lower a banner demanding a military coup. And in a TV spot released Tuesday, he urged people to turn out for the bicentennial “with peace and harmony.”

Carlos Ranulfo de Melo, a political scientist at Federal University of Minas Gerais, said this likely reflects campaign strategy to avoid fiery rhetoric and instead focus on the improving economy.

But Rodrigo Prando, a political science professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo, said he expected Bolsonaro to rail against the electronic voting system and the Supreme Court.

The president is known for off-the-cuff outbursts. At last year's Independence Day rally, he pushed the country to the brink of an institutional crisis by proclaiming he would ignore rulings from a Supreme Court justice. He later backtracked, saying his comments came in the heat of the moment, and the boiling tension was reduced to a simmer.

There have been concerns about political violence. Some of his die-hard supporters attempted to storm the Supreme Court last year. In July, a federal prison guard killed a local official from da Silva's Workers’ Party as he celebrated his birthday, and witnesses said he shouted support for Bolsonaro before pulling the trigger.

The newspaper Estadao de S. Paulo, among others, reported Aug. 19 that military intelligence had identified risks of radical, pro-Bolsonaro movements attempting to infiltrate bicentennial celebrations to provoke turmoil and defend military intervention.

“There’s a movement that tries to legitimize a coup if the result from the ballots doesn't please the Bolsonaristas,” said Tai Nalon, co-founder of fact-checking agency AosFatos. “You didn’t have that in 2018.”

Members of Bolsonaro's campaign are hoping he stays on message. Congressman João Augusto Rosa, deputy chairman of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, told The Associated Press he wants to see the president reach out to undecided voters, especially poorer Brazilians who have received increased welfare payments under his administration.

“We have to show all the benefits we were able to conquer for them," the congressman, better known as Capitão Augusto, said by phone. "It isn't the time to preach to the ones who have already converted, but instead to those who could still change their minds.”

___

Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro. Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Candy, cash, gifts: How rewards help recovery from addiction

    Harold Lewis has been fighting drug addiction for years, but only recently started thinking recovery could be fun. The 59-year-old former cook earned small prizes — candy, gum, gift cards, sunglasses and headphones — for attending meetings and staying in treatment for opioid addiction during a 12-week program in Bridgeport, Connecticut. “Recovery should be fun because you’re getting your life back," Lewis said.

  • Xi Renews Call for China Tech Push After US Escalates Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping renewed calls for China to step up the development of technology critical to national security, issuing a forceful reminder just as escalating US sanctions threaten Beijing’s efforts to become self-reliant in semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions F

  • Lula's lead over Bolsonaro slips 2 points for Brazil election -poll

    Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has narrowed to 10 points from 12, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed. Lula is seen winning 44% support in a first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 34%, the poll said. In an expected run-off, Lula's lead has also shortened by two percentage points to a 12-point gap - taking 51% of the votes against Bolsonaro's 39%.

  • What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant

    Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe. On Monday, the plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid after its last transmission line was disconnected because of a fire caused by shelling.

  • UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia

    The U.N. humanitarian chief predicted Tuesday that at least $1 billion will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation. Martin Griffiths said in a video briefing from Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that a new report from an authoritative panel of independent experts says there will be a famine in Somalia between October and December “if we don’t manage to stave it off and avoid it as had been the case in 2016 and 2017.” The undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs told U.N. correspondents that more than $1 billion in new funds is needed in addition to the U.N. appeal of about $1.4 billion.

  • Your Daily CatScope for September 06, 2022

    While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.

  • The Sky Today, September 6, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Italy's fractured left taps young feminist to lift campaign

    As far-right leader Giorgia Meloni ’s push to become Italy’s first female premier gathers momentum, the country's fractured left is offering voters a contrasting style of feminist politics. Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old U.S.-Italian national who grew up in Switzerland, cut her political organizing chops on two campaigns for former U.S. President Barack Obama. Schlein, a former deputy in the European Parliament, gained national attention in Italy 2½ years ago when she played a key role in blocking the right from taking power in her traditionally left-leaning region of Emilia-Romagna.

  • Seven races that could determine control of the House

    Democrats are riding high after a recent spate of special election wins and improving polling results, but the House majority remains firmly up for grabs in November. Republicans need to flip just five seats this year to recapture control of the lower chamber. And while both parties have staked out their respective offensive and defensive…

  • China earthquake deaths rise to 74 as lockdown anger grows

    The death toll in this week’s earthquake in western China has jumped to 74 with another 26 people still missing, the government reported Wednesday, as frustration rose with uncompromising COVID-19 lockdown measures that prevented residents from leaving their buildings after the shaking. The 6.8 magnitude quake that struct just after noon Monday in Sichuan province caused extensive damage to homes in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million citizens are under a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The restrictions have prompted protests online and in person, rare in China's tightly controlled society where the all-powerful Communist Party can easily sentence people to months or years in prison on loosely defined charges such as “picking quarrels and provoking trouble."

  • Sacramento flower shop adjusts hours to save energy, plants

    Some Sacramento businesses are adjusting their work hours because of the extreme heat. They've adjusted hours to start and leave early to keep employees safe, save electricity and protect their products. At Relles Florist in Midtown, they're worrying about flowers wilting.

  • Letters: Millage increase was right thing to do but more needed to end teacher exodus

    Schools and teachers were almost exclusively the focus for this week's letters.

  • State report says Orange County schools failed to report crimes to police

    A grand jury said it found that the Orange County school district failed to tell police about sex crimes involving children.

  • Barnstable County vault stalling Primary Election opened after almost 16 hours

    Barnstable County vault stalling Primary Election opened after almost 16 hours

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Late

  • Quinn claims victory for 3rd term as district attorney; Heroux claims sheriff's race win

    The district attorney’s race was settled after Tuesday’s primary, but the Democratic race to unseat longtime Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson remained close.

  • Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is calling supporters to attend street rallies alongside Independence Day military parades on Wednesday, a showing that may gauge support for the far-right leader's attacks on democratic institutions ahead of an October election. In the capital Brasilia, security officials are bracing for a crowd of 500,000 people on the central mall, which Bolsonaro will address after overseeing the traditional military parade marking 200 years of Brazil's independence from Portugal. Police have reinforced security along the grassy esplanade to prevent any efforts to advance on the Supreme Court, where they threatened to march a year ago in a demonstration inspired by the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Former President Donald Trump to hold Ohio rally for J.D. Vance as Senate race heats up

    Former President Donald Trump will visit Youngstown to campaign with Republican J.D. Vance as the state's competitive U.S. Senate race heats up.

  • New Hampshire Libertarian Party draws criticism for posting photo of Ukraine's Zelenskyy with a Hitler mustache

    The party's Twitter account also posted a collage of headlines concerning far-right and neo-Nazi extremists in Ukraine.

  • Abortion, voting and COVID-19: Why we're eyeing these 10 governor's races in 2022 midterms

    From a fierce rematch in Georgia to a personality clash in Arizona, gubernatorial races will have major ramifications at the state and national level.