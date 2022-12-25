Brazil election-denier 'terrorists' threaten Lula's inauguration, new minister says

FILE PHOTO: A robot of the federal police bomb squad is seen near what is believed to be an explosive artifact in Brasilia, Brazil
1
Gabriel Stargardter
·2 min read

By Gabriel Stargardter

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp.

"Yesterday's serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called 'patriotic' camps have become incubators for terrorists," tweeted Flavio Dino, the incoming minister. "There will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers."

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been camped outside army bases in Brazil for weeks, urging the military to overturn the victory of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan. 1.

Dino said arrangements for Lula's inauguration would be "re-evaluated, with a view to tightening security."

In a another tweet, Dino said he would propose the creation of "special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weaponry. The rule of law is not compatible with these political militias."

News of the bomb added a new dimension to post-election violence in Brazil, where tensions remain high after the most fraught election in a generation.

Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat, has made baseless claims about the credibility of Brazil's voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him. The head of Brazil's electoral court last month rejected a complaint from Bolsonaro's allies challenging the presidential election.

The Brasilia camp, outside the army headquarters, has become one of the country's most extreme. On Dec. 12, the day Lula's victory was certified, some of the camp dwellers attacked the federal police HQ in Brasilia.

Robson Cândido, head of the Civil Police in Brasilia, said a 54-year-old man from the northeastern state of Para had been arrested and confessed to planting the device in a fuel truck near the Brasilia airport in order to sow chaos.

"He came to participate in the protests, outside the army headquarters, and he's part of that movement that supports the current president," Candido told reporters. "They're in that mission, which according to them is ideological, but which has got out of control."

Police also found assault-style rifles and other explosives at an apartment rented by the man in Brasilia. Cândido said the suspect was a registered gun-owner, known as a CAC, a group that has swelled sixfold to nearly 700,000 people since Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 and began loosening gun laws.

Cândido said the man, and those helping him, had tried to activate the explosive device, but it had not gone off. He said it was still unclear how many other people were involved.

"We've never had bombs here in Brazil," he said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by Andre RomaniEditing by Howard Goller and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • PHOTOS: Ice-coated planes end up stranded at airports after winter storm

    Photos show aircrafts from Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines covered in ice and snow after a strong winter storm left airports coated Friday.

  • SC 3rd fastest-growing state of 2022, US Census data shows. Where are people coming from most?

    South Carolina was quite a popular state to move to this year. Here’s where people have been coming from lately.

  • Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor

    PARIS (Reuters) -A suspect accused of gunning down three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners", the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday. The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in the French capital's busy central 10th district. The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists, and prompted protests that led to clashes with police.

  • Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was on Sunday appointed prime minister for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning "terrible" or "fierce" – will head the new government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and some other smaller groups, party officials said. "He has been appointed and commands the support of a big majority of parliament," Tika Dhakal, an aide to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari told Reuters.

  • Ukraines police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack

    Work is ongoing on dealing with the aftermath of the 24 December Russian strikes on Kherson, which claimed the lives of 10 people. The police and rescuers are helping the residents to board the broken windows up with chipboard.

  • How Rivian's fighting to lead the electric vehicle revolution amid growing pains and investor scrutiny

    In a crowded pack of EV startups looking to emulate Tesla, Rivian is working through challenges to set itself apart.

  • League will review Mac Jones low block on Eli Apple for potential discipline

    The officials somehow missed the illegal low block that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones applied to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after an apparent turnover on Saturday. The league office did not. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will review for potentially discipline the hit to Apple’s lower legs on Monday, Tuesday at [more]

  • Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

    The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom, after a meeting in which they both stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets through encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producers and consumers, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported. The two ministers also highlighted the need to ensure safe supplies from all energy sources to global markets and noted that the kingdom is "the largest dependable source" of crude oil supplies to Japan and "a reliable partner in this aspect" as well, SPA said.

  • 'Puss In Boots' Star Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Life-Altering Heart Attack

    Banderas, who stars in the latest “Shrek” film, discussed his changed perspective after his 2017 heart attack.

  • High number of concealed weapons licenses issued in Lake, Marion counties

    Florida has issued 63,639 concealed weapons permits in Lake County and 55,855 in Marion. That puts the counties in the Top 15 statewide.

  • Judge in SBF Case Recuses Herself Over Husband’s Firm’s Past Work for FTX

    Bankman-Fried will be assigned a new judge in his criminal trial after the initial judge disclosed a “possible conflict.”

  • Tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major Christmas Eve delays, cancellations

    An apparent control tower evacuation has caused dozens of Christmas Eve flights to be delayed or cancelled

  • Russia deploys 3 missile carriers armed with 20 Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea

    Russia has deployed three missile carriers armed with 20 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea on Saturday, 24 December. Source: Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "Up to 11 enemy cruisers are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea; three of them carry Kalibr missiles on board, with a total firing capacity of 20 missiles The enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to two ships on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and nine in the Mediterra

  • ECB must be ready to take the heat and raise rates more, Schnabel says

    The European Central Bank must be prepared to take the heat and raise interest rates further, including by more than the market expects, if that is needed to bring down inflation, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel said in an interview published on Saturday. The ECB raised rates for a fourth straight time last week and hinted at further hikes - jolting euro zone bond markets and triggering a backlash from the Italian government. Investors now expect the rate that the ECB pays on bank deposits, currently at 2%, to rise to 3.4% next year, compared to a 2.75% peak priced in before last week's decision.

  • DeSantis is often described as 'Trump without the baggage,' but there are plenty of differences between the two Republicans. How they play up their contrasts will decide who wins in 2024, GOP insiders say

    The two Republicans differ in their upbringings, how approach to the media, and the way they present themselves to the public.

  • Ghana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline

    Ghana has further extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange to Jan. 16 in order to "secure internal approvals" from the financial sector, the Finance Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday. The ministry also announced a change to the debt exchange, with eight additional instruments to be created. Ghana's government, in a bid to mitigate an economic crisis, has negotiated a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund.

  • Maldives former president Yameen gets 11-year jail term

    MALE (Reuters) -The Maldives criminal court on Sunday sentenced former president Abdulla Yameen to 11 years in prison and fined him $5 million after finding him guilty of corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing. He lost power in 2018 but has been declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for an election due in 2023.

  • 'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron's digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009's first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron's films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up.

  • Rahul Gandhi's cross-India march reaches capital city Delhi

    A cross-country march led by Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi reached the capital New Delhi on Saturday, hoping to regain some of the popularity it lost to the ruling Hindu-nationalist party. More than 1,000 people joined Gandhi's march against "hate and division", which aims to turn the Congress party's fortunes around after its drubbing by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a 2019 election. The parade, which has received a better public response than expected, will take a nine-day break in Delhi before starting its final leg on Jan. 3 towards Srinagar in the northernmost Himalayan region of Kashmir.

  • Jayson Tatum with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 12/23/2022