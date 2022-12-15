Brazil’s Electoral Court Opens Investigation Into Bolsonaro

1
Simone Iglesias
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s electoral court is investigating outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and some allies in congress for allegedly casting doubt on the result of the October election and abusing their power during the campaign.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Justice Benedito Gonçalves, general inspector of the court, opened the investigation on Wednesday to analyze allegations presented by the coalition of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The coalition’s lawyers claim that Bolsonaro and his allies sought to discredit and destabilize the presidential election, spreading fake news and misinformation about the integrity of the voting system. They also say the conservative leader abused his political and economic power by increasing social benefits and making early payments to poor Brazilians in a bid to boost his reelection chances.

“Those under investigation made efforts to spread fake news about the electronic voting system and attack the electoral and the top courts, with the clear goal of undermining voters’ confidence,” Gonçalves wrote in his decision to open the probe.

Read More: Bolsonaro, Breaking Silence, Says Army Last Barrier to Socialism

He gave five days for Bolsonaro and his allies to present their defense.

Bolsonaro’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of his running mate, General Walter Braga Netto, declined to comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana Alleges Burkina Faso Paid Russian Mercenaries With Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s president alleged the government of neighboring Burkina Faso has given Russian mercenaries a mine as payment to help fight an insurgency in their country.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tes

  • Gun-loving Bolsonaristas challenge Lula's pledge to disarm Brazil

    When four federal police officers came to arrest Roberto Jefferson, a close ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the veteran politician made clear he was going nowhere. Two cops were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and Jefferson only surrendered after an eight-hour standoff. The high-profile Oct. 23 shootout, just a week before Bolsonaro lost his re-election bid, underscored one of the most daunting challenges facing his leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

  • After Mexico president backs Peru's Castillo, Boluarte to call leaders

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, moved to ease diplomatic tensions on Tuesday, saying she would talk with regional leaders who have come to her jailed predecessor's defense, after her Mexican counterpart announced a pause in relations with Peru. Former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and then arrested last week after lawmakers in the opposition-controlled Congress voted to remove him from power shortly after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote. On Tuesday morning, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the removal of Castillo, a fellow leftist, as undemocratic.

  • Senate crypto hearing yields big claims, possible regulation

    Whether increased regulation would have prevented the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was fiercely debated at a hearing of the Senate’s banking committee Wednesday. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced at the hearing bipartisan legislation aimed at cracking down on cryptocurrencies being used in money laundering. The legislation, co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, would require cryptocurrency exchanges to verify customer identities like banks and other financial institutions do.

  • Mexican Paid Vacation Doubles to Twelve Days After Bill Passed

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s senate voted Wednesday to double workers’ minimum paid vacation to 12 days, in a bill that now heads to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for signature. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With

  • Naperville ban on assault rifle sales on hold until ruling on Jan. 1 start date issued by federal judge

    Naperville’s ban on assault rifle sales is in limbo until a federal judge decides if it can go into effect Jan. 1 or should be temporarily shelved until a legal challenge from a city gun shop owner is decided in court. In a Dec. 9 order, the city agreed not to enforce the ban until U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall rules on a preliminary injunction to stop the ordinance from taking effect ...

  • All I want for Christmas is sensible gun laws and no more hunger | Norment

    As we close out 2022 with generous gifting and festive gatherings, let’s give some serious consideration to issues that truly can lead to peace on earth and a better world.

  • Pacific Ridge Identifies New Porphyry Targets at Onjo Copper-Gold Project; Drill Results Update

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2022 exploration program at the Onjo copper-gold project ("Onjo" or the "Project"), located 10 km west of Centerra Gold Inc.'s ("Centerra") Mount Milligan mine in northcentral B.C., identified three new porphyry copper-gold targets. The exploration program at the Project consisted of prospecting, geologica

  • Eskom CEO De Ruyter Quits Amid Record South African Power Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Andre de Ruyter quit as chief executive officer of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., leaving the South African state power utility facing a potential leadership vacuum as it struggles to tackle record blackouts and awaits government support to reduce its massive debt burden. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seco

  • Kyler Murray to have knee surgery after Christmas

    Surgery is coming for Kyler Murray to repair his torn ACL. It will happen after Christmas.

  • Biden to Meet Six African Leaders in Push for Free Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will urge the leaders of six African nations facing elections in 2023 to ensure that balloting is free and fair. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingBiden will hold a

  • House Passes One-Week Spending Bill to Avert Dec. 17 Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House passed a one-week stopgap spending bill Wednesday intended to avert a government shutdown early Saturday morning, when current funding authorization runs out. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnaul

  • Top Republican calls for probe into Biden admin's vetting of non-binary official facing prison time

    Sen. John Barrasso, the top GOP member of the Senate Energy Committee, is calling on the Department of Energy to answer questions about its vetting and security clearance process.

  • Report: Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year, $13 million deal with Dodgers

    Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

  • Notre Dame has two commitments selected in ESPN’s fantasy ‘23 recruit draft

    It’s a great pair they selected

  • Lakers may be interested in Gary Trent Jr.

    The Lakers are among a few teams that reportedly have interest in Raptors swingman Gary Trent Jr.

  • ‘Stand by:’ Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at movement on OBJ signing

    Even after signing T.Y. Hilton, the Cowboys owner claimed to still be pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. On Wednesday, he offered a big tease. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories

    Former President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him. Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews…

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Fact check: Herschel Walker's changing vote count was due to human error, not election fraud

    Temporarily fluctuating numbers on Fox News on Dec. 6 were caused by human error, according to an AP spokesperson. It was not proof of election fraud.