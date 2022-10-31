Brazil ETF Gains in Tokyo as Investors Cheer Smooth Election

Vinícius Andrade
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets are poised to outperform after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential ballot in a seemingly smooth election process, easing concern that a contested result would sow unrest.

An exchange-traded fund that tracks Brazilian stocks advanced as much as 5.2% in light volume in Tokyo after Lula beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, marking a historic political comeback for the leftist who had led the country from 2003 to 2010. The winning margin -- less than 2 percentage points -- was the narrowest in the 40 years since Brazil returned to democracy.

The tight race -- and comments in Lula’s victory speech about the dangers of a divided country -- signaled that he may take a moderate approach to governing Latin America’s largest economy. While many money managers would have preferred the staunchly pro-business Bolsonaro, they’re hoping Lula can repeat the success of his first terms in office, when the currency and stocks soared on the back of robust economic growth driven by soaring prices for the country’s commodity exports.

The incumbent had cast doubt on the election’s integrity in the run up to the vote, but didn’t immediately comment on the results announced late Sunday.

“The result is strong enough to support a relatively clean claim for Lula but not large enough to pull him to adopt a more left-leaning agenda,” said Daniel Tenengauzer, the head of market strategy at Bank of New York Mellon. “A Lula administration will likely need to be cognizant” of powerful centrist lawmakers who would go against radical economic changes, he said.

The Next Funds Ibovespa Linked ETF posted its biggest intraday advance in three weeks before paring gains to 3.9% as of 10:22 a.m. in Tokyo.

Lula’s victory should put education stocks in the spotlight given his support for a government program that provides cheap loans to students. Retailers that cater to low-income clients may also be active on prospects for more social aid that would boost consumer spending.

“We will regain credibility, visibility and stability, so local and foreign investors grow confident in Brazil again,” Lula told a cheering crowd Sunday. “No one is interested in living in a divided country that is in permanent state of war.”

State-controlled companies such as Banco do Brasil SA and Petroleo Brasileiro SA might be in for a volatile day on speculation Lula will halt the privatization efforts that gained traction under Bolsonaro. Petrobras in particular may suffer, according to Frederico Sampaio, the chief investment officer for equities at Franklin Templeton’s Brazil unit.

Shares in Sabesp, the water utility controlled by the Sao Paulo state, may rally after Brazil’s former Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio de Freitas was elected governor Sunday. De Freitas, an ally of Bolsonaro, has previously suggested support for privatizing the company, and Bradesco BBI has said the stock could more than double if that comes to pass.

Money managers including Franklin Templeton and Robeco have been relatively optimistic about the outlook for Brazilian stocks no matter who won the presidency, figuring that the country was positioned better than peers. With Russia becoming untouchable for most money managers, China grappling with an economic slowdown and India hurt by high oil prices, the South American nation offers alluring valuations and attractive interest rates. Its markets have outperformed developing-nation peers this year.

The possibility of a contested election had been keeping investors on edge. Many analysts cited the potential of a turbulent transition of power as one of the biggest risks in the aftermath of the vote.

“If Bolsonaro accepts the results, then we think Brazil assets will see a brief relief rally,” said Win Thin, the head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York. “The slim margin of victory for Lula suggests that he will have to rule from the center, which is overall positive.”

Traders will now shift their focus to who Lula will nominate to be his economic czar. The president-elect has said he’s aware he needs a “great” economic team to ensure investor confidence, though he didn’t give many specifics in his victory speech Sunday.

And there may be less of a threat of radical policies anyway. Center-right parties had a strong showing in Congressional elections earlier this year, which analysts say will provide a check on the new president.

Lula “will have to build multi-party coalitions with several centrist parties,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. He said investors will also be looking for more details about tax policy.

Going forward, the main drivers for Brazilian assets will be the makeup of Lula’s economic team and clarity on his economic and fiscal proposals, according to Sarah Glendon, a senior analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York.

“The market will want to know which Lula we are in fact getting as president of Brazil for the next four years,” she said.

