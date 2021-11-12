Brazil fans cheer team's qualification for Qatar 2022

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Darren StaplesLast week, two stars of French women’s soccer—Aminata Diallo and Kheira Hamraoui—were in the same car traveling home from a team dinner when a group of men in ski masks dragged them both out of the vehicle and clobbered Hamraoui’s legs and hands with metal bars.With her teammate recovering from her injuries, Diallo took Hamraoui’s place in the Paris St.-Germain starting lineup Tuesday night as they played against Real Madrid in a prestige Champions League match.Today, Diall