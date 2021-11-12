Brazil fans cheer team's qualification for Qatar 2022
Football fans in Sao Paulo gather in bars to watch their national team win 1-0 over Colombia, which secures Brazil's place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Brazil is celebrating as the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar — with several matches in hand and more than a year before the tournament begins. Neymar set up Lucas Paquetá in the 72nd minute to give Brazil a 1-0 win against Colombia in Sao Paulo.
The eyes of U.S. Soccer -- and Chelsea -- will be on Gregg Berhalter's lineup for the USMNT's big Friday match against Mexico in World Cup qualifying.
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to the USMNT over Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic: please, be careful with him.
Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of management in the Premier League after the Liverpool midfield great was appointed Aston Villa manager on Thursday.
New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney didn't blink when grilled over his controversial Henry Ruggs III tweets, and refused to back down.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday described Hasan Ali as "a fighter" who will bounce back from dropping a catch off Matthew Wade in a key moment of the T20 World Cup semi-final which Australia won by five wickets on Thursday.
U.S. Soccer is hosting Mexico in a chilly Cincinnati MLS stadium, where it limited ticket sales to USMNT fan groups to bolster its home-field edge.
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
Harry Kane admits he has struggled to cope with the mental and physical strain of returning to Tottenham duty in the aftermath of England's agonising Euro 2020 final defeat.
He’s considered one of the best high school football players in South Carolina, and, now, he faces a charge that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
As of Saturday, the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to reduce the team’s eventual liability for termination pay from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by shifting $3 million of his remaining pay into a roster bonus, due this week. The two sides then pivoted to another path that got to the same place. [more]
Marvin Bagley's agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn't in the rotation.
A Michigan high school cross country athlete, Garrett Winter, ran a personal best in a 5K, finishing in second, but was disqualified for profanity.
The United States will look to complete a calendar clean sweep of victories over Mexico on Friday when the arch-rivals collide in a heavyweight World Cup qualifying showdown in Cincinnati.