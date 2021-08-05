Brazil forest fire season underway and raising concern

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. The season of Brazilian forest fires has begun, and early data plus severe drought is sparking concern that nationwide destruction in 2021 will stay at the high levels recorded in the past two years, despite efforts to tamp down the blazes. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DIANE JEANTET and DÉBORA ÁLVARES
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The season of Brazilian forest fires has begun, and early data plus severe drought is sparking concern that nationwide destruction in 2021 will stay at the high levels recorded in the past two years, despite efforts to tamp down the blazes.

The government space agency that uses satellites to monitor fires reported more area burned in the month of July than in any July since 2016, according to data released Thursday. The same was true for June.

Most Brazilian blazes are manmade, often started illegally by land-grabbers clearing forest for cattle or crops. Fires tend to begin increasing in June and peak in September, according to historical data. They can easily get out of control during the dry season, burning large swaths of forest to the ground.

Brazil is home to the world’s largest rainforest and tropical wetlands — the Amazon and Pantanal — which saw dramatic fires in 2019 and 2020, respectively, that caused the greatest annual forest loss since 2015. That drew global criticism of the response from the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly called for development of the region.

This year, it’s the Cerrado savanna stretching across Brazil’s center-west region that is suffering more than usual. An area almost as big as Connecticut and New Jersey burned there in the first seven months of 2021.

Ane Alencar, science director at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, said in a July 27 online panel that there have been fewer Amazon fires this year due to cool weather, which limits fire's potential to spread. But deforestation remains on par with the last two years, so much dry material remains on the ground waiting to be burned, she added.

“I am afraid about the coming months,” said Alencar, who is also coordinator of MapBiomas Fogo, which compiles data on deforestation and fires across the region. “When this cold front goes away, the vegetation will be drier and then we will have warmer temperatures. ... I’m not sure that the people who cut down the forest will not light it.”

Citing heightened hazard due to Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades, the Justice and Environment ministries on July 22 announced a task force to prevent and investigate fires in 11 states of the Amazon, Pantanal and Cerrado biomes. Some 6,000 people, including federal and state police and firefighters, as well as state public security and environmental officials will participate in the effort, according to a statement.

On June 29, Bolsonaro decreed redeployment of soldiers to the Amazon to combat fires and deforestation, and also issued a 120-day ban on unauthorized outdoor fires.

Similar measures in previous years didn't prevent illegal fires, however. More than 90% of the Pantanal hot spots detected in 2020 came after a similar presidential ban, according to Vinícius Silgueiro, coordinator of territorial intelligence at the Center of Life Institute in Mato Grosso state.

“The sense of impunity is very high. Enforcement is well below what is necessary,” Silgueiro said.

In Mato Grosso state, half of whose territory is in the Amazon, the federal and state governments last year began coordinating actions to put an end to overlap that frequently left other areas unmanned and vulnerable, according to Mauren Lazzaretti, the state's environment secretary.

The state is also purchasing a helicopter and plans to deploy dozens of planes loaned by Pantanal farmers and businesses to drop fire retardant onto blazes.

Last year, over 4 million hectares (about 15,000 square miles) of the Pantanal went up in flames, or about 27% its area — by far the most since official record-keeping began in 2003. While the biome regenerates quickly, unlike rainforest, fires often kill local wildlife, such as jaguars, caimans and giant otters.

“The size of the fires last year drew society's attention to the component of individual responsibility,” Lazzaretti said. “The engagement of cities, farmers and even traditional and Indigenous communities is much greater this year.”

The year before, fires in the Amazon roused global concern, and several European governments openly criticized Bolsonaro’s administration. Bolsonaro countered that fires nationwide and in the Amazon, while up from 2018, were roughly in line with the average of the preceding several years and were down sharply from 15 years earlier. He called on European leaders to mind their own backyards.

Earlier studies showed the Amazon absorbs about 2 billion of the 40 billion tons of carbon dioxide the world emits into the atmosphere each year, making it an important part of the global effort to curb climate change. But a study led by the Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, published in Nature on July 14 — spanning 10 years and involving nearly 600 flyovers — found the dry season's intensification and increased deforestation had caused more fires and higher carbon emissions. The southeastern part of the Amazon, particularly ravaged by logging, has become a net source of carbon.

Paulo Artaxo, professor of environmental physics at the University of Sao Paulo and a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said other recent studies have shown even the more preserved western Amazon region is now carbon neutral in terms of emissions, while a few years ago, it was a carbon sink.

Carlos Nobre, a prominent climatologist, says Brazil’s Amazon is nearing a “tipping point," after which the thick jungle will cease to generate enough moisture to sustain its current form and will begin transforming into tropical savanna.

Nobre said Bolsonaro's government has yet to demonstrate any encouraging change in approach to help save the rainforest.

The federal government “continues incentivizing organized crime in the Amazon that is responsible for the theft of timber, illegal deforestation and fires,” he said. “Those who practice these crimes haven't given any sign of worry that enforcement will become rigorous. They continue to feel rather empowered.” ___ Álvares is based in Brasilia. AP writer David Biller contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mozambique insurgency: Rwanda leads the fightback

    A 1,000-strong force has made major gains against the insurgents since its deployment last month.

  • Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers over deadly toll of arms trafficking

    The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico.

  • What to know about the latest COVID surge in Texas

    A total of 10 Moody Gardens employees came down with the virus, six of whom worked at Palm Beach, a spokesperson said.

  • Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

    In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

  • Summer Flicks to Stream or See in Theater This Weekend

    A major summer blockbuster supervillain movie, two music-filled films, and a timely documentary are on the lineup in this week's new releases.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • Fish with human-looking teeth is creeping people out after capture off Outer Banks

    “I’m not that hungry, thanks.”

  • There are 2 Atlantic systems — and one may become a tropical depression, forecast says

    Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic, including one that is likely to turn into a tropical depression by early next week.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • 'We lost Greenville': Wildfire decimates California town

    A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday amid dangerous weather. A gas station, church, hotel, museum and bar were among the fixtures gutted in the town dating back to California's gold rush era where some wooden buildings were more than 100 years old. Plumas County Sheriff Tom Johns, a lifelong resident of Greenville, said that “well over" 100 homes were destroyed, as well as businesses.

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

    The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see tr

  • Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

    Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • As climate change hurts other states, Kentucky must prepare as climate refugee zone.

    Op-Ed: As fires burn and sea levels rise in other states, Kentucky needs to prepare to become a climate refugee state in future decades, writes Tom Kimmerer.

  • NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast, slightly increasing expectations for the number of named storms and powerful hurricanes. Why it matters: With the U.S. already reeling from extreme heat and wildfires, disaster response agencies are overstretched. A particularly destructive and active hurricane season could overwhelm some of its response capacity. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Neighbors worried a new subdivision would hurt their wells. Then this woman stepped in

    Subscribers only: Nampa residents said their wells are going dry because of new subdivisions going up in the area.

  • Wildfire tears through Northern California town

    A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes.

  • "Our biggest nightmare": Dixie Fire destroys much of northern California town

    Officials in the northern California town of Greenville on Thursday said they were at a loss for words to describe the widespread destruction left by the massive Dixie Fire, which razed businesses and homes Wednesday night. What they're saying: "Our beloved small town of Greenville, CA faced our biggest nightmare," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook. "Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children's schools are completely lost." Stay on top of the

  • California drought forces shutdown of historic Hyatt hydropower plant

    A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a

  • Spanish engineers extract drinking water from thin air

    A Spanish company has devised a system to extract drinking water from thin air to supply arid regions where people are in desperate need. "The goal is to help people," said Enrique Veiga, the 82-year-old engineer who invented the machine during a harsh drought in southern Spain in the 1990s. "The goal is to get to places like refugee camps that don't have drinking water."