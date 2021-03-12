Brazil gives final approval for AstraZeneca vaccine, sees domestic manufacture

A medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a public hospital in Brasilia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisandra Paraguassu
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it has given final approval for AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University, which will be manufactured domestically by the Fiocruz biomedical institute.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is already being administered in Brazil, but is registered only for emergency use, and the doses have been imported from India.

In an online address, Anvisa director Gustavo Mendes said that the doses manufactured by Fiocruz are expected to be delivered to the Health Ministry later this month.

Confronted with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and record deaths, the Brazilian government is trying to accelerate vaccinations, as health systems throughout the country come close to collapsing.

Brazil has ordered more than 200 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots, while dragging its feet on others. President Jair Bolsonaro said this week that Brazil will have 400 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year.

Less than 4% of Brazil's 210 million residents have been inoculated against COVID-19 due to a string of missteps by the Health Ministry, which Bolsonaro has stocked with military men with little public health experience.

Mendes also said on Friday that Anvisa expects to receive test results from AstraZeneca on the efficacy of its vaccine against new variants of the virus, including P1, by June.

Preliminary studies suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine will protect against the new P1 variant, Fiocruz said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report last week.

Mendes said he sees no obstacle to approving the vaccine developed by Moderna once Anvisa receives an official registration request.

(This story has been refiled to fix media tag)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • America's nightmare year of COVID is finally ending

    Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti and Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosOne year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the end of that pandemic is within reach.The big picture: The death and suffering caused by the coronavirus have been much worse than many people expected a year ago — but the vaccines have been much better.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: “Bottom line, it's going to get worse,” Anthony Fauci told a congressional panel on March 11, 2020, the day the WHO formally declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.A year ago today, the U.S. had confirmed 1,000 coronavirus infections. Now we’re approaching 30 million.In the earliest days of the pandemic, Americans were terrified by the White House’s projections — informed by well-respected modeling — that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus. That actual number now sits at just under 530,000.Many models at the time thought the virus would peak last May. It was nowhere close to its height by then. The deadliest month of the pandemic was January.Yes, but: Last March, even the sunniest optimists didn’t expect the U.S. to have a vaccine by now. They certainly didn’t anticipate that over 300 million shots would already be in arms worldwide, and they didn't think the eventual vaccines, whenever they arrived, would be anywhere near as effective as these shots turned out to be.Where it stands: President Biden has said every American adult who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of May, and the country is on track to meet that target.The U.S. is administering over 2 million shots per day, on average. Roughly 25% of the adult population has gotten at least one shot.The federal government has purchased more doses than this country will be able to use: 300 million from Pfizer, 300 million from Moderna and 200 million from Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer and Moderna orders alone would be more than enough to fully vaccinate every American adult. (The vaccines aren’t yet authorized for use in children.)Yes, millions of Americans are still anxiously awaiting their first shot — and navigating signup websites that are often frustrating and awful.But the supply of available vaccines is expected to surge this month, and the companies say the bulk of those doses should be available by the end of May.Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling sharply at the same time vaccinations are ramping up.The bottom line: Measured in death, loss, isolation and financial ruin, one year has felt like an eternity. Measured as the time between the declaration of a pandemic and vaccinating 60 million Americans, one year is an instant.The virus hasn’t been defeated, and may never fully go away. Getting back to “normal” will be a moving target. Nothing’s over yet. But the end of the worst of it — the long, brutal nightmare of death and suffering — is getting close.Go deeper: The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectationsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Federal look into Breonna Taylor's death casts a wider net

    Their numbers have dwindled since protesters first flooded Louisville’s streets after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home a year ago, but their push for justice has never waned. A federal investigation of the shooting that has been quietly proceeding could be their last chance. “We can’t expect people to continue to emotionally and mentally keep moving forward when there hasn’t been any justice yet for Breonna Taylor,” said Rep. Attica Scott, a state lawmaker who was tear-gassed and arrested during summer protests in the city.

  • England wins toss, elects to field in 1st T20 against India

    England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the first Twenty20 international against India on Friday. The world’s biggest cricket stadium — Narendra Modi Stadium — will host all five matches. Dew late in the day in Ahmedabad could encourage teams to chase after winning the toss.

  • The latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder

    Donald Trump, then president, called Frances Watson, the lead investigator in Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's (R) office, on Dec. 23 to encourage her to look for voter fraud in specific counties, telling her "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." The gist of Trump's conversation, which preceded Trump's covertly recorded call with Raffensperger himself, was reported in The Washington Post back in January, but The Wall Street Journal obtained and published the audio on Wednesday. The Post followed suit on Thursday. Back in January, "state officials said they did not believe that a recording existed," the Post reports. "Officials located the recording on a trash folder on Watson's device while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation." Trump lost Georgia by about 12,000 votes, and in between several false claims that he actually won the state, he urged Watson to check signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes against signatures two years ago, especially in Atlanta's Fulton County. "If you go back two years — and if you can get to Fulton, you're going to find things that are going to be unbelievable," Trump said. "Fulton is the mother lode, you know, as the expression goes." That was an "apparent attempt to inflate the numbers of nonmatching signatures" in a Democratic stronghold, the Post explains. "In Georgia and Florida in 2018, thousands of eligible voters saw their ballots rejected because officials checked their signatures against one on file that was older, and the voters' signatures had evolved in the intervening time." Trump also urged Watson's team to continue investigating past Christmas, "because you know we have that date of the 6th, which is a very important date." (Jan. 6 did, in fact, turn out to be an important date.) Watson appears to try to end the call several times, telling Trump at one point that she's "honored that you called" but also frankly "shocked that you would take time to do that." Trump's defenders argued that on both the Watson and Raffensperger calls, the president of the United States was just calling state election officials to check in on what he truly believed was vote fraud, Aaron Blake writes at the Post. "The problem with the argument is that Trump repeatedly indicated he was less interested in finding all supposed fraud than in finding the amount and the specific culprits that would overturn the result." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewBiden's COVID-19 aid package works out to spending $43,000 a second until 2022

  • Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

    all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

    Washington can credit this win to the milestones: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal, John Carlson reached 500 career points and goalie Ilya Samsonov got his first career assist. Nic Dowd used another fat number — a 185-foot empty-netter — to seal the victory. “I can't believe it's taken that long to end one that way,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • The worst movies that 70 Oscar winners have been in, according to critics

    A staggering number of Oscar winners have been in movies with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, including George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

    Sergio Garcia rushed to the first tee and raced to the finish line Thursday in The Players Championship. Most importantly, he avoided the kind of wreck that allowed the TPC Sawgrass to live up to its reputation as the course where anything can happen to anyone at any time. Garcia thought he had plenty of time to get from the range to the 10th tee to start his round.

  • Chelsea Handler calls Piers Morgan an 'a--hole' that's stayed 'the same' since their combative 2014 interview

    The 46-year-old comic reshared her 2014 interview on CNN's "Piers Morgan Live" on Tuesday after Morgan stormed off the "Good Morning Britain" set.

  • Barack, Michelle Obama get vaccine in new ad with all living presidents except Trump

    The former Presidents are urging folks to get vaccinated. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama came together for a new advertisement promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. The former presidents were seen in two different videos released on Thursday prompting the vaccine but Donald Trump was not in either video, as reported by CNN.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.

  • Every living former president has urged Americans to get vaccinated in a new ad series - apart from Trump, who's demanding credit for the vaccine

    While COVID-19 vaccines were developed during his presidency, Trump's pandemic response and vaccination rollout have been considered failures.

  • Emirates' president continues to slam Boeing and its leadership over the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner scandals

    Sir Tim Clark frequently says that Boeing leadership needs to "get themselves sorted out" as its newest aircraft continue to be plagued by issues.

  • N Korean defectors struggle to send money home amid pandemic

    For the first time in years, Choi Bok-hwa didn’t get her annual birthday call from her mother in North Korea. Each January, Choi’s mother had climbed a mountain and used a broker's smuggled Chinese cellphone to call South Korea to wish her happy birthday and arrange a badly needed money transfer. Choi, who hasn't sent money or talked to her 75-year-old mother since May, believes the silence is linked to the pandemic, which led North Korea to shut its borders tighter than ever and impose some of the world’s toughest restrictions on movement.

  • Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’

    The View/ABCSenator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) knew what he was doing when he used his decades-long relationship with former Republican colleague John McCain to refute Meghan McCain’s criticism of Joe Biden on The View Thursday morning.After fielding a handful of questions about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the Senate Majority Leader turned to the only conservative member of the show’s panel, who began by acknowledging how long they have known each other. “My family loves you, I think of you as a very intellectually honest man,” McCain said. “I really do, even though we disagree on many things.”When Schumer replied by telling her how much he “loved” and “misses” her dad, McCain thanked him and said, “That’s why it’s weird to interview you, but there we go.” Then came her question: “You were a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration policy of separating the children from their families at the border. And you called it cruel, inhumane and ‘so unlike the America we have known.’”“It happened under Obama and kids are still being detained under President Biden,” she continued, failing to draw a distinction between detention and family separation, “and his press secretary Jen Psaki admitted they have to get their act together with their border policy. Why haven’t you been as critical of President Biden as you were of President Trump? And for Republicans like me that are confused that this is still going on, and there seems to be a different media narrative, can you bring me some clarity?”“Yes, and it’s a good question, Meghan, as always,” Schumer said, speaking to the 36-year-old pundit a bit like she was a child. “You always ask good questions, even when we don’t agree.”He went on to explain that Biden “inherited a huge mess on immigration” that’s “not going to be cleaned up in a month” and that “his view of immigration is not like Donald Trump’s, who was nasty, negative, horrible to immigrants.”“His view is more like your father’s view and my view, which is compassionate but also competent,” Schumer said, invoking John McCain. “One of the problems with the Trump administration is they had such incompetence. So they are rolling up their sleeves and working on this. I think it will get better in the next few months. If it doesn’t, I will go to them and say, ‘You’ve got to do better,’ and if they don’t, I will be public.”“But I’ve got to give them a little bit of a chance because they inherited a big, big mess created by Donald Trump, whose views on immigrants—it just turned me off so, to be so nasty to these people and to separate the children from the parents and not care about it,” he continued. “Your father would have been out there speaking against Trump, and I’ll bet—I don’t know, I don’t want to speak for him—but he may have given Joe Biden a chance too.”Whoopi Goldberg let out a knowing laugh on that line before throwing to commercial.Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nigel Farage says the British Royal Family has done more for people of colour than anyone else in history

    Nigel Farage told Newsmax that "nobody in the world, in history" has done more for people of colour than the British royal family.