FILE PHOTO: A view of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Monday nominated three new board members for state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA <PETR4.SA> (Petrobras), amid accusations that new CEO Roberto Castello Branco was pushing to oust board members.

The nominees are Eduardo Bacellar Ferreira, John Forman and Joao Cox.





(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)