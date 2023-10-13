Brazil’s Haddad Says Congress Must Do Its Part on Budget Goals

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is “optimistic” he will keep his promise to deliver a balanced budget next year, but only if congress does its part to help him zero the primary fiscal deficit, he said in an interview Friday.

Haddad successfully steered his first major initiative — a fiscal framework plan to replace Brazil’s so-called spending cap rule — through congress earlier this year. But his efforts to generate the revenue necessary to offset a proposed 129 billion-real ($25.4 billion) spending increase in 2024 have at times faced pushback from lawmakers skeptical of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s push to raise taxes on the wealthy.

“If we manage to approve the fiscal measures that we send to congress with the same success as we had in the first half of the year, we will be able to work within the expectations of the fiscal framework,” Haddad told Bloomberg News on Friday, in an interview from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco. “It will work by reducing the deficit year after year.”

“The appeal we are making to congress is to reestablish a minimum of budgetary discipline so that we can return to talking about fiscal targets,” he said. “For the new fiscal framework to work well, we have to accelerate the process of recovering the state’s fiscal base.”

Haddad’s policy approach helped soothe investor fears about Lula’s plans to boost public spending. But he needs about $40 billion in new revenue in order to turn an expected deficit of $29.1 billion this year into a balanced result in 2024, and he has faced mounting skepticism that he can deliver.

After weeks of negotiations and a re-organization of Lula’s cabinet meant to shore up support in congress, he may be on the cusp of a breakthrough: Brazil’s lower house is tentatively scheduled to vote next week on legislation to tax offshore and exclusive funds, one of Haddad’s key revenue-generating measures.

That bill “is very well underway,” Haddad said. “If I’m not optimistic, I have to get another job. I believe that congress has remained sensitive to the information that the government is providing.”

Interest Rates

Haddad also remains confident that Brazil can continue to control inflation even amid an increasingly volatile international scenario that has sparked some worries among analysts — and on his own economic team — that the central bank will soon need to slow the pace of its current easing cycle.

The central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point for the second consecutive time in September, lowering the Selic to 12.75%. Policymakers have said they plan to continue at that pace.

But they have also faced calls to remain cautious as rising US Treasury yields cause the real to drop against the dollar, helping renew inflation worries.

“The level at which interest rates are today in Brazil is still very restrictive according to the central bank’s own parameters,” Haddad said. “The projected inflation and the way the central bank calculates the neutral interest rate, we are well above this level.”

“Even with the projected cuts, the policy is still restrictive,” he continued. “So assuming that inflation in 2024 will be lower than this year is almost a certainty. And 2025 inflation is very close to the target.”

The central bank targets inflation at 3.25% this year and then 3% through 2026, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

