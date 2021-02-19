Brazil health ministry says plans to order 30 million more Coronavac doses

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's health ministry said on Friday it intends to buy 30 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine to be produced locally by the Butantan public health institute and delivered between October and December.

The ministry said it has already ordered 100 million of the vaccine together with Butantan to be delivered by September.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

