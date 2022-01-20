Brazil approves Sinovac's Coronavac for those aged 6 to 17

FILE PHOTO: Sao Paulo distributes Sinovac’s Coronavac vaccine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ricardo Brito
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Thursday approved the emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Coronavac on those without underlying health risks aged 6 to 17, extending the country's efforts to inoculate children and teenagers.

The green light came as all five Anvisa directors voted in favor of the Coronavac shot, which is produced in Brazil by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rebuffed-by-bolsonaro-brazil-medical-institute-sell-vaccines-abroad-2021-09-29.

The decision represents a partial approval of Butantan's original request. The institute was initially looking to use the vaccine on those aged 3 to 17, but Anvisa's board decided there was not enough data to support the inoculation of such an expanded group.

According to Anvisa, the inoculation with Coronavac will take place in two doses with a 28-day gap in between.

"All available scientific evidence suggests there are benefits and safety in the pediatric use of that vaccine," Anvisa's manager for medicines and biological products, Gustavo Mendes, said.

The approval of Coronavac follows the green light given to Pfizer Inc's shot, which was already cleared for everyone above age 5 in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in BrasiliaWriting by Gabriel AraujoEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The World's Largest Vaccine Manufacturer Stumbled in 2021. Its CEO Bets He Can Still Help End COVID-19

    Adar Poonawalla is no stranger to gambles. Cyrus Poonawalla, his father, made his own fortune on horses—and then multiplied it by making another bet in 1966: that he could make more money producing vaccines than he could on horse breeding and racing. When Adar, then just 21, joined the company in 2001, he persuaded his father to dramatically ramp up production—wagering that they could fill a gap in global supply by making low-cost vaccines in very large quantities.

  • FDA approves groundbreaking insomnia drug that improves sleep with less grogginess

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new insomnia drug called Quviviq. The manufacturer of the drug claims that it can help people sleep better without making them feel so groggy the next day. The drug was developed and manufactured by a Swiss drugmaker Idorsia, and it’s scheduled to be available for purchase … The post FDA approves groundbreaking insomnia drug that improves sleep with less grogginess appeared first on BGR.

  • CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

    CORBEVAX uses recombinant DNA technology that many countries already have the infrastructure to produce. Artis777 via iStock/Getty Images PlusThe world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming

  • Could Novavax Go Parabolic?

    Novavax has resolved manufacturing issues and gained authorization in more than 30 countries. Novavax may be on its way to generating billions of dollars in revenue. With all of this good news, could Novavax stock go parabolic?

  • Ivermectin’s potential to treat COVID gets a serious look in Duke University study

    The controversial drug used to kill parasites has shown promise with COVID-19, but definitive studies are lacking.

  • Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be a Solution to End the Pandemic; Jefferies Taps 2 Stocks to Benefit

    The coronavirus pandemic is still making headlines; it’s presenting us with a stubborn problem, one that won’t go away and resists the normal weapons that modern medicine has brought against it. The result is a sense of fatalism, that we may as well just get used to corona. No one likes that idea. The medical researchers, especially, aren’t liking that, and they are working to bring new techniques to bear on the virus. Among the more promising is the ‘pan-COVID’ approach, the development of a va

  • Novavax becomes Australia's 5th approved COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday became the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia. The country has ordered 51 million doses of the U.S.-manufactured vaccine, supplied under the brand Nuvaxovid, for its population of 26 million. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use in Australia.

  • I Have Pancreatic Cancer, and I’ve Defied the Odds—but This Alternative Treatment Seemed to Help Me

    After being diagnosed with deadly pancreatic cancer, one woman added an off-label regimen to her official treatments, and has lived longer than most with her condition.

  • New COVID pills aim to prevent severe illness after infections, but they're not for everyone

    Iowa has received a few thousand courses of the pills from Pfizer and Merck, and expects supplies to increase in the coming months.

  • CMS makes the right decision on Alzheimer’s drugs | Opinion

    Medicare's courageous decision not to pay for Aduhelm will protect patients, taxpayers from FDA's irresponsible approval.

  • India is considering full approval for two covid-19 vaccines

    The Indian government’s vaccine panel has made way for two of its main covid-19 shots to receive full market approval. The committee under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of the Indian health ministry has recommended that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech be granted “new drug permission.” A final nod from the main drug authority is still pending, though.

  • The drugs pushing prescription prices down for Medicare patients

    Although net prices of brand-name drugs have increased significantly over the last decade, the savings produced by generics have actually driven average prescription prices down in Medicare's pharmacy benefit and Medicaid, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. Why it matters: The analysis reiterates that the generic market is largely working as intended.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The average net price of a

  • 'How much longer will little kids have to wait?' Doctors send letter to FDA demanding COVID vaccines for kids under 5

    About 250 doctors signed a letter calling on the FDA to 'cut the red tape' and demanding kids under 5 get 'urgent access' to COVID-19 vaccines.

  • GOP lawmakers ask FDA for answers in Pfizer COVID-19 booster approval process for children: 'Quite troubling'

    FIRST ON FOX: GOP lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for answers as to why the top agency did not rely on its typical committee approval process before authorizing a third Pfizer COVID shot for children ages 12-15.

  • Merck's Keytruda Manages To Cross The Finish Line In Liver Cancer Confirmatory Trial

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has posted the final results from the Phase 3 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus best supportive care (BSC) in previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients. Keytruda slashed the risk of death by 21% over placebo in hepatocellular carcinoma patients in Asia who had previously received sorafenib. Merck's Keytruda also beat placebo at shrinking tumors and preventing disease progression, according to data presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical

  • Drugmaker says counterfeit versions of its HIV medicines ended up in patients' hands

    Drugmaker Gilead Sciences said that counterfeit versions of its HIV medicines ended up in the hands of patients in a lawsuit unsealed on Tuesday.Gilead discovered that 85,247 bottles of counterfeit medicine were sold to pharmacies and patients over the past two years, Lori Mayall, head of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection at the company, said in a statement. The more than $250 million worth of medicine includes fake pills and genuine...

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Poised to Make Big Moves Today

    Tech and biotech stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Market have been taking a beating lately. Narrative-driven growth stocks have fallen out of favor since the start of last December due to the uncertainty created by sky-high inflation rates, the omicron variant, and the Federal Reserve's possible moves on the interest rate issue later this year. As a result, the impact of positive news on the share prices of pure-play growth stocks has been wildly unpredictable over the last few weeks.

  • Will 2022 Be a Better Year for Biotech Than 2021? 3 Big Picks

    Regeneron (REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and BioNTech (BNTX) are three large biotech stocks that are worth betting on in the current scenario.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Valneva (VALN) Up as COVID-19 Jab Neutralizes Omicron Variant

    Three doses of Valneva's (VALN) inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralizes the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, per data from preliminary lab studies. Shares rally.