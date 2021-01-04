Brazil health regulator eyes import of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

A vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has received data regarding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being produced in India from the vaccine maker's partners in Brazil, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Based on the data presented by Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz, along with more information to be presented by the Serum Institute of India, Anvisa said it will evaluate how comparable the vaccine is to the shot produced in the U.K. before it decides on possible approval for emergency use.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Chizu Nomiyama)

