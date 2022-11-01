Brazil high court orders pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks cleared

4
DIANE JEANTET and CARLA BRIDI
·5 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the federal highway police to immediately clear hundreds of roads across the country blocked by truck drivers protesting President Jair Bolsonaro’s loss in the Oct. 30 election.

A majority of the court's justices backed the decision, which accuses the highway police of “omission and inertia." Failure to comply will mean its director can be fined up to 100,000 reais (more than $19,000) per hour, be removed from his duties and even face arrest. Federal prosecutors in Sao Paulo and Goias states said they had opened investigations into the blockades.

By noon Tuesday, highway police said they had removed 306 blockades, but more than 260 were still in place.

Bolsonaro hasn’t spoken publicly since official electoral results were released Sunday night, nor has he phoned da Silva to concede.

“There is no doubt that, even though he might not be directly responsible for these actions, everything he has done as president stoked this, especially questioning the electoral process and the ballots,” said Williams Gonçalves, a political science professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Bolsonaro openly admires, the far-right incumbent has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the country’s electoral system, claiming electronic voting machines are prone to fraud. He never provided any proof, even when ordered to do so by the electoral court.

“Bolsonaro is completely isolated. Everyone responsible for other institutions has already recognized the election’s results,” Gonçalves said.

Bolsonaro lost the race by a thin margin, garnering 49.1% of the vote to da Silva’s 50.9%. It was the tightest presidential race since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985.

In Sao Paulo — Brazil’s most populous state and largest economy — traffic jams around the international airport led to dozens of flight cancellations, with videos on social media showing travelers rolling their suitcases along the highway in the dark trying to catch their flights. The highways had been cleared by Tuesday morning, but airport officials said access remained difficult as traffic was still backed up.

At another road block in Sao Paulo state, protesters set tires on fire. Several demonstrators were wrapped in the Brazilian flag, which has been co-opted by the nation’s conservative movement for demonstrations. Huge lines of cars could be seen snaking along the highway.

In Minas Gerais, a key battleground state in the election, a video on social media showed a protester telling a reporter from the O Tempo news outlet that the election was “fraudulent” and warned of future protests. “We won’t stop as long as we don’t have a response from our president,” he said. “We want Bolsonaro in 2023 and for the years to come."

In Itaborai, a region in Rio de Janeiro state, an Associated Press reporter saw truck drivers kneeling in front of police officers and refusing to evacuate.

Users on social media, including in multiple Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups with names like “Paralysation," shared demands that the military take the streets, or that Congress and the Supreme Court be disbanded and the president remain in office.

Following the election, the electoral authority blocked two dozen Telegram groups that defended a military coup and called on their more than 150,000 followers to organize demonstrations, according to online news site UOL.

The Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday permits regular state police forces to reinforce federal highway police, and the governors of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo states ordered them to deploy, news outlets reported. The same was done in 2018, when an 11-day trucker strike brought Brazil to a halt.

Bolsonaro commands wide support from the police forces' rank and file, however, and it wasn’t clear how effective their involvement would be. Da Silva’s Workers’ Party had accused Bolsonaro’s campaign of deploying law enforcement to create traffic jams and deter people from voting on Election Day, and video footage shared on social media showed officials stopping buses.

Alexandre de Moraes, who presides over the the nation’s electoral authority, said police checkpoints delayed voters, but didn't stop them from reaching the polls.

The 2018 stoppage caused food prices to spike and left supermarket shelves without products as gas stations ran out of fuel. It caused billions in losses and revealed the vast power that truckers possess, particularly when they organize through social media platforms.

Bolsonaro, a lawmaker at the time and months away from winning that year's presidential election, was an outspoken supporter of the truckers, who are now among his constituents. This year, his administration limited interstate fuel taxes to help bring down prices and launched a financial aid program for truckers just months before the election.

On Tuesday, dozens of journalists from both national and international news outlets remained camped outside the presidential residence in the capital, Brasilia, awaiting any sign that Bolsonaro might speak about the election or the highway blockades.

“Bolsonaro’s strategy here, so far as there is one, seems to be strategic ambiguity," said Robert Muggah, co-founder of Igarapé Institute, a Rio de Janeiro-based think tank focused on security. "He’s focused on the street, and if chaos ensues so much the better. There is a real risk that police inaction could ignite simmering tensions between the militant wings of the far left and far right.”

___

Bridi reported from Brasilia.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Sherman, Chris Sununu discuss energy costs

    We asked the candidates for New Hampshire governor, Gov Chris Sununu and Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman, what can be done immediately to bring down energy prices in New Hampshire in the short and long-term.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro silent on Lula victory, transition talks begin

    BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -President Jair Bolsonaro will not publicly address his defeat in Brazil's presidential election until Tuesday, a minister said, amid doubts over whether the far-right nationalist will accept the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro was holding off on making remarks so he could prepare a speech, Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks throughout the country to protest Lula's return to power.

  • Bolsonaro supporters block road to Sao Paulo airport

    STORY: Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove scores of roadblocks set up by Bolsonaro's supporters, while the far-right leader remained silent on the result.Protesters draped in Brazilian flags marched down highway Helio Smidt, the main access road to Sao Paulo's airport, with some being detained by armed police. Others on the side of the road and blew horns, while some knelt and prayed.

  • Six new details from Monday’s affidavit on the Paul Pelosi attack

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an affidavit on Monday unveiling assault and attempted kidnapping charges against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday. David DePape, 42, of California was charged with assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent…

  • Kremlin evades questions about lack of decree confirming end of mobilisation days after its announcement

    The Kremlin continues to evade questions about the lack of presidential decree confirming the end of mobilisation despite having made claims that the most recent wave of mobilisation had been "completed" days earlier.

  • ‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit

    Controversial rapper is being sued by George Floyd’s family after claims made about his death

  • Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations

    Russia reinforced its fighting force Tuesday with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it’s trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson. Russian military officials have assured that conscripts to be called up over the next two months will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, including to the Kherson region, three other Ukrainian areas that Russia recently illegally annexed or to Crimea, which the Kremlin made part of Russia in 2014.

  • Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election defeat

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but has yet to concede defeat. Video footage showed some truckers at roadblocks calling for a military coup to prevent Lula becoming president, as protests spread from Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina to Parana, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias and Bahia.

  • Biden is threatening a windfall tax on energy companies, after he slammed them for 'war profiteering'

    Biden criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits, while not boosting production enough to lower prices at the pump.

  • Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush

    Police and local officials did almost nothing to stop a huge, unmanageable crowd from gathering.

  • Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal

    Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. The U.N. said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Putin says he is ‘ready to wait for Kyiv's consent’ to negotiations

    Ukraine does not want to conduct "peace" negotiations, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin complained during a press conference in Sochi on Oct. 31 – the same day his military carried out another wave of terror attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

  • Russian occupation forces set up training camp in Sievierodonetsk

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 21:35 Russian occupation forces have set up a training camp for the recently conscripted soldiers in the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Oleksandr Striuk, Head of the Sievierodonetsk Military-Civilian Administration, on air on the Kyiv TV channel Quote from Striuk: "According to the available information, the number of recently mobilised conscripts and other units in the city [of Sievierodonetsk] has really increased.

  • Beer is defying the economic slowdown, AB-InBev CEO says

    AB-InBev CEO Michel Doukeris says the economic slowdown hasn't led to beer sales going flat.

  • Top Putin Lackey Urges Russians to Choose Violent Death Over War Defeat

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn his latest speech last week, Vladimir Putin was desperate to convince foreign audiences that a so-called “new world order” was on the horizon. In his remarks, given at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian president dropped some key messages to those who dared to question his vision of the Kremlin's new place on the global stage—both with what he said out loud, and what he didn’t.Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-

  • Pfizer says maternal RSV vaccine prevents severe infection in infants

    , (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was found effective for preventing severe infections in infants after being given in a late-stage study to expectant mothers in the second half of pregnancy. Pfizer's shot, if approved, could be the first maternal vaccine available to relieve the burden of the disease in young infants. "Maternal immunization takes advantage of the ability to protect the infant from day one... which is important because the peak of hospitalization in these infants due to RSV is around one to two months of age," Kena Swanson, Vice President of Viral Vaccines at Pfizer, said in an interview.

  • Dallas police shoot man who allegedly fired at officers

    Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers, who returned fire.

  • Bolsonaro silent after defeat, no concession

    STORY: Truckers blockaded highways in some 20 Brazilian states on Monday, as tires burned, in protest of Jair Bolsonaro’s runoff election defeat to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Many truckers endorsed Bolsonaro, who as of Monday evening, was yet to concede the election… raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the results. Bolsonaro spent Monday at the presidential palace without appearing in public... and remaining silent. But his communications minister said Bolsonaro was working to determine measures to clear the highways, and said the President would publicly address his defeat on Tuesday.Prior to the vote he repeatedly made baseless claims the electoral system was open to fraud.But tens of thousands of jubilant Lula supporters didn’t wait for official word from the president - they took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Sunday night to celebrate a stunning comeback for Lula, the 77-year-old former metalworker, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010. His electoral win follows a spell in prison for corruption convictions that were later annulled.In his victory speech on Sunday evening, Lula called on his rival to do the right thing."The defeated president (Bolsonaro) should have called me to recognize my victory. Up to now he hasn't called. I don't know if he will or if he will concede." Lula has vowed to overturn many of Bolsonaro's policies, including pro-gun measures and weak protection of the Amazon rainforest.Even before he is due to take office on Jan. 1, it was said President-elect Lula will send representatives to next month's COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt.Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist who has said he modeled his presidency after Donald Trump's, has echoed the former U.S. leader's baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 U.S. election. Having repeatedly questioned Brazil’s electronic voting machines, Bolsonaro has argued – without proof – that they are susceptible to manipulation.International election observers said Sunday's election was conducted fairly and efficiently. The Supreme Electoral Court declared Lula won 50.9% of votes, against 49.1% for Bolsonaro. With that—Bolsonaro became the first Brazilian incumbent ever to lose a presidential election.

  • Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder of Nancy Pelosi husband

    He is charged with attempted murder and assault after an attack on US politician Nancy Pelosi's husband.

  • Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert

    "We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.