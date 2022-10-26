Brazil Holds Interest Rate at 13.75% Before Presidential Runoff Vote

1
Maria Eloisa Capurro
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight meeting, warning inflation is still running high and that the global outlook remains volatile.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank kept the Selic unchanged at 13.75% on Wednesday, as expected by all 48 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Last month, it paused a year-and-a-half long tightening cycle that had raised rates from a record low of 2%.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto made very few changes to their post-meeting statement, reiterating they will remain vigilant and won’t hesitate to resume the tightening cycle if inflation doesn’t ease as expected.

The bank will assess if “maintaining the Selic rate for a sufficiently long period will be enough to ensure the convergence of inflation,” they wrote. “The Committee emphasizes that it will persist until the disinflationary process consolidates and inflation expectations anchor around its targets.”

Board members are keeping their guard up even after three straight months of deflation driven by gasoline tax cuts and lower oil costs. Most recently, consumer prices rose above analysts’ median estimate in early October as the impact of the tax cuts begins to fade out. Investors still see cost of living increasing above target through 2024.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“With the Brazilian central bank’s largely anticipated rate hold in the books, the next question for monetary policy is when will cuts will begin. That likely hinges on a further decline in current and expected inflation, and to some extent, on the next president’s fiscal plans. For now, we still expect policy makers to keep rates stable through most of the first quarter of 2023, and possibly longer if inflation persists or the fiscal program disappoints.”

--Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

Click here for full report.

In the statement, the bank board raised its 2023 inflation forecast to 4.8% from 4.6% while also boosting its 2024 outlook to 2.9% from 2.8%. They reiterated that they will focus on the outlook for six quarters ahead. Policymakers target inflation at 3.25% next year and 3% the following.

“Despite the recent inflation reduction, driven by items which are more volatile and affected by tax measures, consumer inflation remains high,” they wrote.

Read More: Brazil Consumer Prices Rise as Investors See Rates Held High

Prices of services and other core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile items such as food and energy, are only now starting to slow down. Analysts also remain concerned about wage pressures after six straight months of falling unemployment, which indicate the brunt of the impact from higher rates has yet to materialize.

“They have a concrete flight plan, given that consumer prices are showing resistance and there needs to be a bigger slowdown in inflation over the policy horizon,” said Leonardo Costa, an economist at ASA Investments.

Meanwhile, the global economy remains “adverse and volatile,” policymakers wrote, pointing to downward revisions in international growth expectations. Locally, recent indicators point to more moderate activity, they wrote.

This is the last scheduled rate meeting before Brazilians head to the polls for Sunday’s runoff between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Both candidates have pledged to increase government spending, boosting paychecks to the poor and reducing taxes for the lowest earners without detailing how they intend to foot the bill.

Read more: Bolsonaro Goes on Spending Blitz in Final Weeks of Brazil Race

“Overall the statement was neutral,” said Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP Inc. “The small changes in the central bank’s inflation estimates signal that it needs to remain vigilant.”

(Updates with comments from analysts and central bank starting in 6th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Nears Sale of Securitized-Products Group

    Heavyweight investors Apollo and Pimco are teaming up to buy the Swiss bank’s securitized-products group, people familiar with the matter said.

  • No. 8 UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll

    No. 8 UCLA has been picked to win the Pac-12.

  • No. 14 Utah, Washington St heading in different directions

    Getting there for the Utes means solving a tricky test Thursday night when taking on Washington State in what would appear to be a matchup of teams going in opposite directions. On the same day, Washington State stumbled to its ugliest loss of the season at Oregon State. Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was sacked six times by the Beavers, and the Cougars (4-3, 1-3) have given up 11 sacks in their past two games, both losses.

  • Coca-Cola’s third-quarter profit and revenue bode well for beverage stocks, says analyst

    Coca-Cola said it is building on momentum from the first half of the year with its better-than-expected profit and revenue numbers.

  • Saudi Fund Plans to Invest $24 Billion in Regional Countries

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund plans to invest $24 billion in Middle Eastern and North African countries as the oil-rich kingdom seeks to bolster regional economies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowThe Public Investment Fund plans to set up companies to

  • Facebook owner Meta profits hit by ad sales slowdown

    The company has lost confidence of many investors, after shares have plunged roughly 60% this year.

  • Kyle MacLachlan Was the Subaru Impreza in Japan

    The best kind of celebrity endorsements are the ones that have very little to do with the product being shilled. The conceit is flimsy anyway. Does Ford actually expect me to believe Derek Jeter owned a Ford Edge in Blazing Copper with a Panoramic Vista Roof? Ryan Reynolds knows nothing about wireless phone service — at least not more than you or I do — and yet we’re supposed to follow his recommendation of a provider nobody’s ever heard of with an obnoxious raccoon for a mascot? It’s all meanin

  • Goldman Sachs Says US Equity Bottom Conditions Are Not There Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said conditions for a trough in US equities are not visible yet as the asset class doesn’t fully reflect the latest rise in real yields and odds of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Ene

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 7.16%, highest since 2001

    The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 22 basis points to 7.16% for the week ended Oct. 21 while the MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell 1.7% from a week earlier. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, as the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time at the conclusion of its next policy meeting on Nov. 1-2.

  • Rate Move Risks Englufing Bank of Canada in Political Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s interest-rate surprise potentially opens up Governor Tiff Macklem to the accusation that he and his governing council are reacting to political sniping against them, economists said. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowThe central bank raise

  • Ford, VW Shut Self-Driving Joint Venture Argo AI in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle technology company backed by Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, is shutting down as the giant automakers shift their strategies for self-driving cars. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnFord decided it needed to invest in driver-a

  • Meta posts another revenue decline as investors voice metaverse concerns

    Earlier this year, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline. Meta's revenue declined 4% year over year to hit $27.7 billion; but Meta CFO David Wehner pointed out on the earnings call today that some of this decline is owed to inflation. This decline in income is mostly due to Meta's huge investment in the metaverse.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Misses Revenue Estimates for Metaverse Division in Q3, Expects Losses to Grow in 2023

    Meta's revenues for the division came in at $285 million, down from $452 million in the second quarter.

  • The Jack & Coke cocktail could be a home run, analyst says

    This new boozy product may be a win for Coca-Cola.

  • Samsung's 2022 The Frame smart TVs are cheaper than ever right now

    We're seeing record-low prices for all sizes of Samsung's The Frame, a smart TV that looks like art when it's off.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • New Home Sales Decline Amid Soaring Interest Rates; US Voters Want More Crypto Regulation

    The modest crypto rally continued Wednesday after the Bank of Canada surprised investors with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike and new home sales in the U.S. continued to weaken. New poll results released Wednesday indicate a majority of voters surveyed want the crypto industry to be more regulated.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is competing with Tesla and others in the electric vehicle industry. The company is ramping up production, fulfilling preorders for its trucks and SUVs. I will tell you if it's a good time to buy Rivian stock.