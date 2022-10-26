Brazil Holds Interest Rate at 13.75% Before Presidential Runoff Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight meeting, warning inflation is still running high and that the global outlook remains volatile.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank kept the Selic unchanged at 13.75% on Wednesday, as expected by all 48 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Last month, it paused a year-and-a-half long tightening cycle that had raised rates from a record low of 2%.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto made very few changes to their post-meeting statement, reiterating they will remain vigilant and won’t hesitate to resume the tightening cycle if inflation doesn’t ease as expected.

The bank will assess if “maintaining the Selic rate for a sufficiently long period will be enough to ensure the convergence of inflation,” they wrote. “The Committee emphasizes that it will persist until the disinflationary process consolidates and inflation expectations anchor around its targets.”

Board members are keeping their guard up even after three straight months of deflation driven by gasoline tax cuts and lower oil costs. Most recently, consumer prices rose above analysts’ median estimate in early October as the impact of the tax cuts begins to fade out. Investors still see cost of living increasing above target through 2024.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“With the Brazilian central bank’s largely anticipated rate hold in the books, the next question for monetary policy is when will cuts will begin. That likely hinges on a further decline in current and expected inflation, and to some extent, on the next president’s fiscal plans. For now, we still expect policy makers to keep rates stable through most of the first quarter of 2023, and possibly longer if inflation persists or the fiscal program disappoints.”

Story continues

--Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

Click here for full report.

In the statement, the bank board raised its 2023 inflation forecast to 4.8% from 4.6% while also boosting its 2024 outlook to 2.9% from 2.8%. They reiterated that they will focus on the outlook for six quarters ahead. Policymakers target inflation at 3.25% next year and 3% the following.

“Despite the recent inflation reduction, driven by items which are more volatile and affected by tax measures, consumer inflation remains high,” they wrote.

Read More: Brazil Consumer Prices Rise as Investors See Rates Held High

Prices of services and other core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile items such as food and energy, are only now starting to slow down. Analysts also remain concerned about wage pressures after six straight months of falling unemployment, which indicate the brunt of the impact from higher rates has yet to materialize.

“They have a concrete flight plan, given that consumer prices are showing resistance and there needs to be a bigger slowdown in inflation over the policy horizon,” said Leonardo Costa, an economist at ASA Investments.

Meanwhile, the global economy remains “adverse and volatile,” policymakers wrote, pointing to downward revisions in international growth expectations. Locally, recent indicators point to more moderate activity, they wrote.

This is the last scheduled rate meeting before Brazilians head to the polls for Sunday’s runoff between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Both candidates have pledged to increase government spending, boosting paychecks to the poor and reducing taxes for the lowest earners without detailing how they intend to foot the bill.

Read more: Bolsonaro Goes on Spending Blitz in Final Weeks of Brazil Race

“Overall the statement was neutral,” said Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP Inc. “The small changes in the central bank’s inflation estimates signal that it needs to remain vigilant.”

(Updates with comments from analysts and central bank starting in 6th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.