Brazil Holds Rates and Warns Inflation Keeps Tightening in Play

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged after 12 straight hikes while warning it may still resume a monetary tightening cycle if inflation forecasts fail to anchor around target.

The bank held the Selic at 13.75% late Wednesday in the first split decision since early 2016, with two directors voting for a 25 basis-point hike. Thirty-eight of 45 economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected rates would be left unchanged, while the remaining seven saw a quarter-point boost.

In a statement, board members wrote they will stay vigilant on inflation and assess keeping rates steady for a “sufficiently long period” to bring prices to target. “The Committee reinforces that future monetary policy steps can be adjusted and will not hesitate to resume the tightening cycle if the disinflationary process does not proceed as expected,” they wrote.

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are seeing early signs of easing inflation, with the annual rate below 10% for the first time in a year. Transportation costs are declining on the back of government-backed fuel tax cuts. Yet the bank signaled concern over cost-of-living increases that remain high even as traders bet on borrowing cost cuts as soon as early 2023.

“The central bank doesn’t completely call the end of the hiking cycle, but they indicate that the preference is to hold rates high for longer,” said Felipe Sichel, an economist and partner at local investment bank Modal Asset Management Ltda. “What’s striking are the dissenters, who indicate there was a broad discussion on the need of an additional hike.”

Read more: Inflation Upends Politics in the Most Unequal Region on Earth

The decision came hours after the US Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive increase of 75 basis points to interest rates, estimating they would reach 4.6% next year. Elsewhere in Latin America, central banks continued raising rates this month, including those of Argentina, Chile and Peru.

It was also the last scheduled policy meeting before the Oct. 2 election that is pitting President Jair Bolsonaro against leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his main challenger.

Growing Economy

Policy makers had highlighted in recent weeks that a final hike was still on the table. Indeed, in their statement, they wrote that global inflation remains under pressure, and that developed economies continue to raise rates.

Locally, Brazil’s gross domestic product grew more than expected in the second quarter, and indicators released since the prior rate-setting meeting in early August indicate the economy kept on expanding, board members wrote.

“The central bank wanted to pause in a cautious way,” said Gustavo Pessoa, a partner at the Sao Paulo-based hedge-fund operator Legacy Capital. “They aren’t going to talk about rate cuts at this time. As soon as they do, that means they will come in the following meeting.”

Read more: Swap Rates to Rise on BCB’s Hawkish Statement: Inside Brazil

Economists surveyed by Brazil’s central bank have been lowering inflation expectations for this year and next -- to 6% and 5.01%, respectively -- but increasing them to 3.5% for 2024. All of those forecasts stand above each year’s target.

In the statement, policy makers wrote that their own estimates put consumer prices above the targets of 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023, and they reiterated that uncertainty in their assumptions and projections remain higher than unusual.

“The statement was hawkish in the sense that they said ‘I am stopping now and I am going to wait long enough to see if inflation really converges to target,’” said Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP Inc. “This reinforces our reading of high rates for longer.”

