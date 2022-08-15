Brazil’s Largest Brokerage, XP, Launches Bitcoin, Ether Trading

Rodrigo Tolotti
·1 min read

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter.

XP, the largest Brazilian brokerage by market value, has launched a crypto trading platform.

The company said Monday the platform currently allows users to trade bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). XP aims to offer exposure to 10 digital currencies by the end of the year, said Lucas Rabechini, XP financial products director.

XP, which has 3.6 million customers, expects to reach 200,000 crypto active users by the end of the year, Rabechini said. XP is the latest major Brazilian fintech player to offer crypto trading services, following moves over the last few months by large local players Nubank, MercadoLibre and PicPay. Nubank and MercadoLibre have each already surpassed one million crypto users, the two companies reported.

XP’s crypto platform, named XTAGE, is built on the trading technology of major American stock exchange Nasdaq and will have an integration with MetaTrade 5, a forex and stock trading tool, the company said. XP added that it also tapped crypto custody firm BitGo to store XTAGE’s assets, most of which will be held in cold wallets not connected to the internet.

This article was translated by Andrés Engler and edited by CoinDesk. The original Portuguese article can be found here.

Recommended Stories

  • Breakout Watch: Renewable Energy Leader Powers Into New Buy Zone

    As infrastructure leader Quanta Services expands its renewable energy footprint, PWR stock powers into a new buy zone.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • Bam Margera Says He Was “Much Better Off” After Being Fired from Jackass Forever

    During an episode of Steve-O's podcast recorded "a while back." Bam Margera Says He Was “Much Better Off” After Being Fired from Jackass Forever Eddie Fu

  • A worker in PA had cancer. His company fired him. Now, the company must pay.

    A worker in Pennsylvania won a $184,000 settlement for allegedly being fired because his cancer diagnosis put him at greater COVID risk.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

    After a period of six years, you could expect a $10,000 investment in this basket of dividend stocks to earn at least $2,000 in passive dividend income.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • 15 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade

    In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

  • Silicon Valley giant Andreessen Horowitz backs Adam Neumann's real estate firm Flow

    Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz said on Monday it would be investing in Adam Neumann's residential real estate company Flow, backing the WeWork Inc co-founder who has often drawn criticism for his allegedly erratic management style. The investment was announced in a blog post by Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner at the venture capital firm. "Adam is a visionary leader who revolutionized the second largest asset class in the world — commercial real estate," Andreessen wrote.

  • Interest rates might dampen house prices – but investors would be foolish to ignore this builder

    A house price crash is not guaranteed to take place over the coming months. Certainly, factors such as rising interest rates and a cost of living crisis are likely to act as a drag on the housing market because of their negative impact on affordability.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Berkshire Bought Apple, Chevron, and More Stock in the Second Quarter, Filing Should Show

    CEO Warren Buffett and his two investment lieutenants weren't nearly as active in the second quarter as they were in the first three months of the year.

  • Six REITs in Price Uptrends From January To Now

    The benchmark real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF — the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE) — is lower than it was at the beginning of January, lodging it firmly in a downtrend. The XLRE, as it’s known, started the year at $51 and today goes for $44.99. That’s an 11.8% loss if you had picked up the basket of REITs in the fund. Fortunately, not all REITS are headed in the downward direction. As a matter of fact, here are six with prices heading solidly upward since January Ce