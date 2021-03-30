Brazil military chiefs quit as Bolsonaro seeks their support

  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at a ceremony announcing economic measures to support philanthropic hospitals and help them treat COVID-19 patients, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Photographed through a fence, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the presidential residence, Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Amid a slide in his popularity, Bolsonaro has shaken up the Cabinet. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes wear protective face masks during a ceremony announcing economic measures to support philanthropic hospitals and help them treat COVID-19 patients, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators hold crosses to represent people who have died of COVID-19 behind the Portuguese phrase "Bolsonaro genocide" as they protest the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators show their support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, March 29, 2021. President Bolsonaro has undertaken a cabinet reshuffle underscored by recent turmoil in his administration, and who has seen his approval ratings slide this year amid a raging new coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 300,000 Brazilians. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators pray in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, March 29, 2021. President Bolsonaro has undertaken a cabinet reshuffle underscored by recent turmoil in his administration, and who has seen his approval ratings slide this year amid a raging new coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 300,000 Brazilians. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A demonstrator holds the Portuguese message "Vaccination saves lives," in front of the banner "Bolsonaro Genocide" during a protest against the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators show their support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, March 29, 2021. President Bolsonaro has undertaken a cabinet reshuffle underscored by recent turmoil in his administration, and who has seen his approval ratings slide this year amid a raging new coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 300,000 Brazilians. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators protest the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. The signs read in Portuguese "Almost 300,000 dead. Bolsonaro genocide", left, and "Vaccinations save lives." (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at a ceremony announcing economic measures to support philanthropic hospitals and help them treat COVID-19 patients, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DIANE JEANTET and DAVID BILLER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces jointly resigned Tuesday following President Jair Bolsonaro's replacement of the defense minister, causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president's political interests.

The Defense Ministry reported the resignations — apparently unprecedented since at least the end of military rule 36 years ago — in a statement released without giving reasons. Replacements were not named. But analysts expressed fears the president, increasingly under pressure, was moving to assert greater control over the military.

“Since 1985, we haven’t had news of such clear intervention of the president with regard to the armed forces,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro, a conservative former army captain who has often praised Brazil's former period of military dictatorship, has relied heavily on current and former soldiers to staff key Cabinet positions since taking office in January 2019, but Melo said the military itself has so far refrained from politics.

“Will this resistance continue? That’s the question,” Melo said.

The announcement came after the heads of the army, navy and air force met with the new defense minister, Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto, on Tuesday morning.

Braga Netto's first statement on the new job showed he is aligned with Bolsonaro's views for the armed forces. The incoming defense minister, unlike his predecessor, celebrated the 1964-1985 military dictatorship that killed and tortured thousands of Brazilians.

“The armed forces ended up assuming the responsibility for pacifying the country, facing the challenges to reorganize it and secure the democratic liberties that today we enjoy,” said Braga Netto, who did not discuss the departure of the military chiefs. “The 1964 movement is part of Brazil's historic trajectory. And as such the events of that March 31st must be understood and celebrated.”

A retired army general who has a relationship with the three commanders as well as with Braga Netto told The Associated Press that “there was an embarrassing circumstance so they all resigned.” He agreed to discuss the matter only if not quoted by name, expressing fear of retribution.

Bolsonaro on Monday carried out a shake-up of top Cabinet positions that was initially seen as a response to demands for a course correction by lawmakers, diplomats and economists, particularly over his handling of the pandemic that has caused more than 300,000 deaths in Brazil.

That included the replacement of Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva, who said in his resignation letter that he had “preserved the armed forces as state institutions,” a nod at his effort to keep generals out of politics.

Bolsonaro has often bristled at the checks and balances imposed by other branches of government and has attended protests targeting the Supreme Court and Congress.

He has also criticized the Supreme Court for upholding local governments’ rights to adopt pandemic restrictions that he adamantly opposes, arguing that the economic effects are worse than the disease itself.

His recent slide in popularity, and the sudden likelihood that he will face leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential election, has analysts saying he is looking to the armed forces for support.

Retired Gen. Carlos Alberto Santos Cruz, who previously served as Bolsonaro’s government secretary, appeared to refer to such concerns when he responded to early rumors of military resignations with a tweet saying, “THE ARMED FORCES WON’T GO ON AN ADVENTURE.”

Since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985, the armed forces have tried to keep a distance from partisan political quarrels.

“The government has to give explanations to the population about the change in the Defense Ministry,” Santos Cruz added.

Sen. Kátia Abreu, who heads the Senate's foreign relations commission, said it would be “prudent” that the new defense minister speak to “calm the nation down about the impossibility of a military intervention."

“I have a conviction that we built a strong democracy. The armed forces are part of the Brazilian state and they have the confidence of all of us,” said Abreu, a right-leaning Bolsonaro critic.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro began mentioning the armed forces in connection with his dispute with state governors and mayors over restrictive measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Latin America’s largest nation.

“My army doesn’t go to the street to force people to stay at home,” Bolsonaro told reporters March 19.

Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst, told AP that it was the first time in living memory that all leaders of the armed forces had quit simultaneously.

“He wants people who will do whatever he wants, and so it is extremely risky,” Traumann said. “He can put the army out to allow people to go to work. So the army would be in his hands, and not in the hands of the generals.”

Speaking to supporters outside the presidential palace Tuesday night, Bolsonaro did not discuss the three commanders. When asked about the pandemic restrictions imposed by governors and mayors, the president said he respects the constitution, though he added: “But it has been some time that some authorities are not playing within the limits of the constitution.”

Bolsonaro saw his popularity rise last year, thanks to a generous pandemic welfare aid program. That popularity has dropped since the program ended in December, and there have been renewed protests against him as the nation's daily death toll surged to the highest in the world.

Further clouding the outlook for Bolsonaro is the reemergence of da Silva after a Supreme Court justice annulled two corruption convictions and restored his political rights. Early polls indicate he would be a formidable challenger in next year’s election.

In other Cabinet changes, Bolsonaro replaced Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, who was accused by some of impeding the supply of vaccines by making comments seen as insulting to the Chinese and by not aggressively seeking sources.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro also replaced his health minister, active-duty army Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, the third health minister to leave office since the beginning of the pandemic. Pazuello's tenure coincided with most of Brazil’s 317,000 COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s health ministry said a new daily high of 3,780 deaths related to COVID-19 had been registered in the previous 24 hours. The previous high of 3,650 deaths was recorded Friday.

___

Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Seats filled for first all-civilian spaceflight crew

    A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were named on Tuesday to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive.

  • Luxury Car Sales Are Booming

    Not everyone is struggling financially thanks to COVID-19…

  • N. Korea calls South's leader 'a parrot raised by America'

    North Korea called South Korea’s president “a parrot raised by America” Tuesday, resuming its trademark derisive rhetoric against its rivals amid renewed animosities on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued the latest verbal salvo after South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized the North’s missile launches last week. “We can hardly repress astonishment at his shamelessness,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North’s state media.

  • Americans want the government to buy U.S.-made goods, even if they cost more

    Yet a large majority think the government should do so. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll found 63% of Americans want U.S. agencies to buy American-made products in general, even if they cost significantly more, and 62% think the government should strictly buy U.S.-made vaccines. It also underscores a challenge facing the Biden administration, which has vowed to bolster manufacturers of crucial safety goods and pharmaceuticals as part of its larger push to revive the U.S. factory sector.

  • Tanzania president picks deputy, as grim stampede toll emerges

    Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked the country's finance minister to be her deputy, as she puts her new team in place following the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

  • William Shatner joins WWE Hall of Fame: 'I should have gone into wrestling as Captain Kirk'

    Shatner, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame April 6, appears in a new film, 'Senior Moment,' and has an upcoming album and podcast.

  • Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects

    Brussels has moved to freeze British companies and researchers out of major quantum and space research projects, amid fears they could pass on trade secrets to non-EU powers. The UK negotiated associate membership of the flagship Horizon Europe research programme after Brexit but the European Commission only wants EU members to be able to participate in the sensitive sectors. The commission said the move, which also affects Israel and Switzerland, was necessary because of the sector’s “global strategic importance”. Quantum involves superfast computers and has uses in security and defence. The Telegraph understands that Brussels is anxious that intellectual property in the sensitive and highly competitive sector could be passed to rival countries and companies. An EU diplomat said: “You can’t just put the UK and Switzerland in the same box as China and Iran”.

  • DPWH repairs steel plate in Quezon Boulevard following citizen's report

    The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) quickly responded to a concerned citizen who reported a damaged steel plate on the surface of the Quezon Boulevard underpass, which has reportedly caused an accident. The report, which was sent to the DPWH Facebook page, said that because of the trucks that travel along the road, the steel plate had been damaged and moved out of position. As a result, a motorcycle was said to have been damaged as its tire ran over the hole left by the missing steel plate. The DPWH was able to repair the steel plate by welding the object back to its original position. The reported area of the Boulevard was on the side going to Quiapo, Manila. “We are once again thanking our partners — the concerned citizens who report road concerns. Reports like these matters to guarantee safety of our everyday road users,” said DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar. Photos from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Also read DPWH completes road projects in Pangasinan and Tarlac Build more, hire more: DPWH gets 1,013 Engineers, regularizes more Job Order employees

  • EU starts process to allow free flow of data to South Korea

    The European Union will now kick off the process to allow the free flow of data from the 27-country bloc to South Korea after concluding talks to iron out potential issues and tack on additional safeguards, the European Commission said on Tuesday. Such adequacy decisions would allow businesses to transfer data from bank details to payroll processing and healthcare data, and also allow police to cooperate. The discussion showed a similar high level of protection of personal data on both sides, the EU executive said, following a call between EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders and the head of South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission Yoon Jong In.

  • Covid: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro shuffles cabinet as pressure grows

    President Bolsonaro has seen his popularity plummet amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rising Yields Weighing on Aussie; Reaction to .7613 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the AUD/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at .7613.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on Monday in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country. Three ministers left the government, including Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, a China hawk whose departure followed mounting criticism from lawmakers of his failure to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. Bolsonaro seized on the loss of one of his most loyal allies to shore up support in his Cabinet, putting his chief of staff in charge of the Defense Ministry and placing a federal police officer close to his family in charge of the Justice Ministry.

  • Boy digging for worms in his backyard discovers ancient fossil

    Sid Singh Jhamat was hoping to dig up some worms in his backyard, but instead, he uncovered a fossil that is estimated to be between 251 million and 488 million years old. Jhamat, 6, lives in Walsall, England, and he told PA Media he expected to dig up insects and maybe some pieces of pottery or brick. Jhamat was "really excited" when he came across what he thought was a rock shaped "a bit like a horn," and his dad, Vish Singh, quickly took a picture of the object and posted it to a Facebook group for fossil enthusiasts. It turns out the rock is actually a horn coral, and the members estimated it is likely a Rugosa coral from the Paleozoic era that is at least 251 million years old. Singh told PA Media it's been said that "you can find fossils anywhere if you look carefully enough, but to find a significantly large piece like that is quite unique." More stories from theweek.comJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris heads to K Street

    A former top policy aide to Kamala Harris is moving to K Street, where she'll advise a prominent law and lobbying firm's clients on economic and tax policy, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Yasmin Rigney Nelson was a senior policy advisor in Harris' Senate office. Her new role as a senior principal at the firm Bracewell makes her the most senior ex-staffer for the new vice president to move into Washington's influence industry since Harris was sworn in in January.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nelson previously served on the Senate Finance Committee, and on the staffs of Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).Nelson also was president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, a professional and social networking organization for Black Senate staffers.What they're saying: “Our clients will benefit greatly from Yasmin’s experience on Capitol Hill, her work on major policy issues and her guidance on racial equity and diversity issues,” Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement.Nelson will join the Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, which melds the firm's government affairs, public relations and legal representation services.The big picture: Harris is already taking on significant segments of the administration's policy portfolio, making the services of those who know how she works — and who know her personally — particularly valuable.As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Bracewell represented 66 federal lobbying clients in a broad portfolio that will guarantee extensive intersection with administration policymaking.The firm has already been tracking Biden policies in areas including energy, infrastructure, finance, trade and agriculture.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Brazil on edge as three military chiefs resign after Bolsonaro fires defense minister

    Political earthquake rattles country already grappling with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks Brazil’s defense minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva was fired on Monday. Photograph: Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images Jair Bolsonaro’s crisis-stricken administration has been rocked by the sudden sacking of Brazil’s defence minister and the subsequent resignation of the heads of all three branches of the armed forces. The commanders of the Brazilian army, navy and air force – Gen Edson Leal Pujol, Adm Ilques Barbosa and Lt-Brig Antônio Carlos Bermudez – met with the president’s new minister on Tuesday morning and reportedly tendered their resignations during a dramatic and heated encounter. On Tuesday afternoon the defence ministry confirmed all three would be replaced, a political earthquake that rattled a country already grappling with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The Folha de São Paulo newspaper said that never before in Brazilian history had the heads of all three branches of the military resigned out of disagreement with a president. The historic upheaval, which left many Brazilians on edge, came after Brazil’s far-right president fired defence minister Gen Fernando Azevedo e Silva on Monday during what one media report called a chilly three-minute encounter. “I need your job,” Bolsonaro told the General, a longstanding friend, according to the Estado de São Paulo newspaper. Eliane Cantanhêde, a prominent journalist for that broadsheet in the capital Brasília, claimed Gen Azevedo e Silva had left government after making it clear to the president – a former army captain who is notorious for his praise of authoritarians – that the armed forces owed loyalty to the constitution and were not Bolsonaro’s personal force. Bolsonaro had reportedly been demanding the removal of Gen Pujol, who, to the president’s apparent consternation, has publicly rejected the politicization of Brazil’s military and pushed for tougher restrictions against Covid, which has killed more than 314,000 Brazilians. Earlier this month Bolsonaro – whose handling of the pandemic and opposition to lockdown have been internationally condemned – sparked outrage by issuing a veiled threat to declare a “state of siege”. Cantanhêde said: “General Fernando’s exit shows us that there is a significant wing of the armed forces – in the army, navy and air force – who do not accept authoritarianism, coups and the violation of the constitution. Bolsonaro wants everyone to be his vassal and to do whatever he commands … and many people within [the armed forces] are now saying: ‘No, Sir, actually we won’t.’ “This is extremely important because it shows there is resistance in the armed forces to any kind of coup-mongering project ... [and] Bolsonaro’s authoritarian project,” Cantanhêde claimed. Thomas Traumann, a Rio-based political observer and former social communication minister, described the shock developments – which came during a sweeping cabinet reshuffle – as “really historic”. The last time he could remember an army chief being removed in such unusual circumstances was in 1977 when the hardline general Sílvio Frota was sacked after trying to unseat Brazil’s then dictator Ernesto Geisel, one of the military rulers who governed the South American country between 1964 and 1985. Traumann said: “Changing the army commander in a country like Brazil – and during an administration like Bolsonaro’s – isn’t business as usual. This is genuinely serious stuff because you are literally putting one of Bolsonaro’s people in charge of the army in an administration that threatens [military] interventions – even if we don’t know how much of that is for real and how much just to fire up his political base.” “So far this has just been rhetoric. But if you change the commander of the army that’s one step closer to making it a reality,” Traumann added. “I know several generals and brigadiers and they are very alarmed.” Bolsonaro, a career politician who swept to power in October 2018 on a fake-news-fuelled wave of anti-establishment rage, is a notorious admirer of Latin American autocrats and has publicly praised the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as well as the generals who ruled Brazil when he was a paratrooper in the late 1970s. He has repeatedly named his favourite book as a tome by Col Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, a dictatorship-era torturer accused of overseeing torture sessions during which victims were electrocuted and thrashed with canes. During a series of anti-democratic protests last year Brazil’s democratically-elected leader egged on flag-waving radicals demanding a return to military rule. His politician son, Eduardo, who is Steve Bannon’s representative in South America, last year warned Brazil faced an “institutional rupture”. Traumann said he saw no immediate chance of a break with democracy or coup attempt because of this week’s turbulence but feared Bolsonaro – who is facing growing political pressure over his catastrophic Covid response – was seeking to install more pliable military leaders in case his bid to secure a second presidential term in 2022 failed. “In my head at least, the biggest institutional risk is having a 6 January,” Traumann said, in reference to the storming of the US Capitol by mobs who supported Bolsonaro’s political idol Donald Trump. “If Bolsonaro loses the election and challenges the result, how are the armed forces going to respond? For me this is the key question.” Bolsonaro’s chances of re-election suffered a major blow this month after his nemesis, the former left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was freed up to challenge him after the surprise decision to quash the corruption convictions against him. “Lula’s return to politics changes everything,” said his former foreign minister, Celso Amorim. Many now expect Lula to run against Bolsonaro in 2022. “We’re living between these two worlds. A certain light at the end of the tunnel from the political point of view and utter darkness from the health point of view, from the point of view of life,” Amorim said. Cantanhêde said Bolsonaro’s high-risk gambit to shore up military support – which risks angering key figures within the armed forces – spoke to an increasingly desperate president who was haemorrhaging support, including among Brazil’s economic elite, thanks to his “horrific” reaction to Covid. Polls suggest Bolsonaro still enjoys the support of about 30% of the population but is considered the chief culprit for Brazil’s Covid calamity by 43% of citizens and rejected by almost half the country. “He is weak,” Cantanhêde claimed. “He is cornered.”

  • Bolsonaro reshuffles Cabinet amid COVID-19 surge

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on Monday in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office.The move comes as pressure mounts on the far-right leader to address the COVID-19 crisis that's killed over 300,000 in his country.Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo was among those who left the government.He's one of Bolsonaro's most loyal allies and a China hawk who faced criticism from lawmakers for failing to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccines from Beijing and Washington.Bolsonaro moved his chief of staff to the Defense Ministry and placed a federal police officer, who's close to his family, in charge of the Justice Ministry.The founder of a Brasilia-based political strategy firm, Creomar de Souza, said the Defense Ministry shift was particularly unexpected.De Souza added, "Bolsonaro is under enormous pressure and reacted to regain the political narrative."Meanwhile, Brazil is suffering its worst phase of the global health crisis, with deaths topping 3,000 a day and a new variant raging through its population.Bolsonaro has notoriously railed against lockdowns, sowed doubts about vaccines and pushed unproven treatments.Brazil trails only the United States in total COVID-19 cases and deaths.

  • How well do vaccines keep COVID from spreading? UNC students will help figure that out.

    “Students have sort of been like the bad guys in this pandemic. ... This is an opportunity for them to participate in a meaningful, positive way.”

  • Addison Rae taught Jimmy Fallon TikTok dances, but Twitter remembers who created them

    'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon gave white TikTok star Addison Rae a platform to perform dances without crediting their Black creators. It backfired.

  • One Good Thing: A Singapore skyline view for migrant workers

    The capsules of the Ferris wheel in Singapore were peppered with rain. A volunteer felt it was a meaningful way to use tourism vouchers from the government, founder Dipa Swaminathan said. Singapore citizens aged 18 and older have received 100 Singapore dollars ($74.30) in vouchers.

  • ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Dated for June 16 – Film News in Brief

    Mon. March 29 Lionsgate has dated Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” for June 16. Salma Hayek co-stars in the sequel to the 2017 “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which grossed $176 million worldwide. The comedy action film sees the return of bodyguard Michael Bryce, played by Reynolds and hitman Darius Kincaid, played […]