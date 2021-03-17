Brazil Lifts Key Rate Faster Than Expected to Tame Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil delivered its largest interest rate hike in more than a decade and signaled another increase in its next meeting as policy makers rush to tame above-target inflation even as the economy weakens amid a devastating new wave of the pandemic.

The central bank on Wednesday lifted the Selic by 75 basis points to 2.75%, as expected by only one analyst in a Bloomberg survey. Most of them forecast a half-point increase. It’s Brazil’s first rate increase since 2015, which boosted the inflation-fighting credentials of the bank’s chief, Roberto Campos Neto.

In a hawkish move, the bank’s board also said it will boost the Selic rate another 75 basis points in its May meeting “unless there is a significant change in inflation projections or in the balance of risks.”

Bank members “consider that the current conditions ceased to prescribe an extraordinarily stimulus,” the central bank said in a statement. Therefore it “decided to start a process of partial normalization by reducing the extraordinary degree of monetary stimulus.”

The bank’s strategy seems to be to deliver aggressive interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus to the economy, economists said.

“A partial normalization means the central bank doesn’t intend to move straight away to a neutral rate, which the bank suggested in December to be around 3% in real terms,” said Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.

Policy makers are reacting to mounting signs that inflation is roaring back in Latin America’s largest economy. While the cost of commodities such as oil is rising globally, concerns about excessive public spending are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite uneven growth.

Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%. Complicating matters further, Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% this year, the biggest drop among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. A weaker exchange rate fans consumer prices by making imports more expensive.

Last week, Brazil’s congress backed a second, smaller round of aid payments aimed at helping the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce.

