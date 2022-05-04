Brazil Lifts Key Rate, Signals Another Hike of Smaller Size

Maria Eloisa Capurro
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point for a second straight meeting and signaled another likely hike of smaller size next month as it seeks to contain the country’s rampant inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank board lifted the Selic to 12.75% late on Wednesday, as expected by all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policy makers have now raised borrowing costs by a whopping 10.75 percentage points since March, 2021.

“For its next meeting, the Committee foresees as likely an extension of the cycle, with an adjustment of lower magnitude,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their decision. “The Committee emphasizes that it will persist in its strategy until the disinflation process consolidates and anchors expectations around its targets.”

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are contending with persistent shocks that sent consumer prices rising more than 12% in early April. Fuels became more expensive in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and now public servants are demanding higher wages. Economists, anticipating that Brazil will require even more aggressive tightening, have lifted their inflation forecasts further above target.

“Raising the key rate to 12.75% is not enough to bring inflation back to target,” Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at local asset management firm XP Inc., said before the decision. “This year’s inflation will still push prices up in 2023.”

Read more: Brazil’s Inflation Is So Bad Even Central Bank Workers Protest

Brazil’s central bank decision came hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by a half percentage point, its biggest hike since 2000. In Latin America, Chile is expected to raise borrowing costs on Thursday as annual inflation quickly approach double digits, while Colombia lifted rates to a five-year high last week.

Brazil’s consumer prices will rise 7.89% this year and 4.1% next, according to a central bank survey of economists published on Monday. Policy makers target inflation at 3.5% and 3.25% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Going forward, rising Covid-19 cases in China may worsen global supply chain disruptions, adding to inflation. Locally, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration is backing tax cuts in a bid to soften the blow of rising prices on consumers.

(Updates with central bank guidance in first and third paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Congress edges toward massive China competition bill with votes on Iran, energy

    The U.S. Congress edged closer on Wednesday toward completing a long-stalled bill authorizing hundreds of billions of dollars to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, with Senate votes on motions addressing issues including energy policy and Iran sanctions. Although the motions are not binding, they convey a sense of what senators would like to see in the final bill and what could keep it from getting enough votes to become law. In one of an expected 28 votes, the Senate voted 86-12 - with strong bipartisan support - for a "motion to instruct" sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz seeking a report on terrorism-related sanctions on Iran and saying such sanctions are necessary to limit cooperation between China and Iran.

  • Etsy says impact on sales from sellers strike not material

    The company said less than 1% of sellers went into "vacation mode," which puts their shops on hold, in mid-April, asking for a cancellation of the increase and an option to opt out of Etsy's offsite ads program. All sellers are automatically enrolled in the program, which advertises listings on search engines and social media. It also recently raised its transaction fee to 6.5% from 5%.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Etsy stock falls as forecast calls for a sales decline amid higher seller fees

    Etsy Inc. shares dropped in late trading Wednesday after the company rode higher seller fees to stronger earnings and revenue for the first quarter than Wall Street expected, but executives guided for a downturn in the current quarter.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • Fed decision day rattles markets as investors worry that a giant ‘once-in-a-generation’ rate hike will actually be one of several this year

    It’s Fed decision day, and a key group of investors are exhibiting “peak bearishness.”

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Ferrari fits new Purosangue SUV with trademark V12 roar

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari said it first ever sport utility vehicle, the Purosangue, will be powered by its gas-guzzling 12-cylinder trademark engine, in a break from the Italian carmaker's recent focus on less polluting models. "We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday. Vigna, a former tech industry chief who will present his first comprehensive business plan for Ferrari on June 16, would not be drawn on the price or production figures for the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), which will be launched within months.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.