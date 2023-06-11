Brazil’s Lula Eyes Trips to Africa to Boost Trade, Diplomacy

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil is seeking to mend ties with Africa, largely ignored by the Bolsonaro administration, as the government prepares for two rounds of official trips to the continent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who in previous administrations sought to strengthen Brazil-Africa relations and visited 23 countries in the region over two terms, wants to visit at least eight African countries in the next months, local newspaper O Globo reported, citing government officials with knowledge of the preparations.

Besides repairing diplomatic relations, Brazil wants to widen its economic footprint in Africa as it sees trade and business potential in the region, in line with the Brazilian government’s South-South integration agenda.

The first round of trips may happen as early as August, according to the report, as officials from the BRICS nations gather in Johannesburg. The government also sees the African Union meeting in February as a timely opportunity for the second round of visits.

According to a Brazilian diplomat, the African countries to be visited by Lula include Angola, Mozambique, Senegal, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Sao-Tome and Principe. Brazil also plans to reopen its embassy in Sierra Leone and create additional representation in Rwanda.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.