Brazil’s Lula Seeks to Patch Up Tattered Relations With Argentina’s Milei

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged to overcome political differences with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei, in an apparent bid to reach a working relationship after months of tension.

“We are going to have political problems in South America, but instead of complaining about it we have to be intelligent and try to solve them, try to talk and try to converge democratically in adversity,” Lula said Tuesday, during an event at Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry.

“I don’t need to be friends with the president of Chile, Argentina, Venezuela,” he said. “They also don’t have to be my friends. They have to be presidents of their country and I of mine.”

Milei’s overwhelming victory in Sunday’s election cast doubt on Argentina’s relations with its neighbor, after the libertarian promised to stop doing business with Brazil and other nations he considers “socialist” during his campaign.

Lula, who has been a close ally of Argentina’s Peronist governments, backed Milei’s opponent in the race, and a team of his advisers worked for Economy Minister Sergio Massa’s campaign.

The leftist leader wished “luck and success” to Milei on Sunday, without mentioning him by name. Lula wants more clarity on Milei’s plans to deal with Brazil and is waiting for the new Argentine government to reach out before he decides how to proceed further, administration officials with knowledge of the strategy told Bloomberg News.

Ties between the two nations largely froze amid political differences between right-wing former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and outgoing Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez. But Lula, who has sought to rebuild the relationship and strengthen regional ties since returning to office in January, suggested that he wanted to avoid a relapse now.

“We need to have policies between Brazilian state and his state, we have to sit at the table, each defending their interests,” he said at the event. “We can’t have supremacy over each other. We have to reach an agreement, that’s the art of democracy.”

