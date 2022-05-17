Brazil mills cancel sugar export contracts, shift output to ethanol

FILE PHOTO: A ship is loaded with sugar sacks on the docks at port of Santos.
Marcelo Teixeira
·2 min read

By Marcelo Teixeira

(Reuters) - Brazilian sugar cane mills are cancelling some sugar export contracts and diverting production to ethanol to cash in on high energy prices, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals, raising concerns of a sugar shortage.

Nearly every company involved in sugar trading in Brazil has seen cancellations, a trader at a large international commodities merchant told Reuters on the sidelines of Sugar Week in New York last week. He estimated total cancellations so far at 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

"It is happening because of the production mix change and also because of the crop delay," the trader said.

Brazil exports around 2.2 million tonnes of sugar per month during the peak of the crop. A large fall in sugar output could lead to a global sugar shortage, some traders say.

Most mills in Brazil are flexible and can partially shift from sugar or ethanol production. Right now, production is shifting in favor of ethanol as high energy prices driven by pandemic recovery and war in Ukraine spur more fuel output.

Recent analyst projections show lower sugar output numbers and higher ethanol volumes because biofuel sales have become more profitable for mills. Ethanol sales increased 2.6% in April.

A second trader, also working for a large international food merchant, confirmed the cancellations - known in the industry as washouts - and said most traders are trying to be flexible when negotiating. "These are take-or-pay contracts, there is a fee, so sometimes the cost could be high for the mill," he said.

An executive at one of the largest mills in Brazil who asked not to be named said the gains from shifting from sugar to ethanol offset the costs of cancellations. Brazil is second largest ethanol producer after the United States.

"Ethanol sales are paid in one or two days, while export sugar takes much longer, and mills have many bills to pay in the harvest kick-off," he said.

Hydrous ethanol was trading at the equivalent of a sugar price of 20 cents per pound late last week, while sugar futures in New York were trading a bit over 19 cents per pound. [SOF/L]

Last season mills used 45% of the sugarcane crop to make sugar and 55% to make ethanol. Every percentage point corresponds to around 700,000 tonnes of sugar.

According to data from sugar industry group UNICA, the lowest sugar mix was 34.3% in 2019, a year of low sugar prices. The highest was 49.7% in 2006, when higher prices prevailed.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil Senate leaders offer support for courts facing Bolsonaro attacks

    Brazilian Senate leaders are stepping up support for the judiciary as it comes under fresh attack from President Jair Bolsonaro, who is gearing up for a re-election campaign by questioning the integrity of a voting system run by the courts. The far-right president, who is trailing in the presidential race, has called the country's electronic voting machines vulnerable to fraud without providing evidence. Supreme Court justices, who say the voting system they oversee is secure and transparent, have asked the Senate to offer more public support for the democratic institutions under fire from Bolsonaro, people involved in the talks told Reuters.

  • U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

    Two top U.S. defense intelligence officials were due to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about what the government knows of unidentified flying objects, in the first public congressional hearing concerning UFOs in more than 50 years. The hearing before a U.S. House Intelligence subcommittee comes 11 months after a report documenting more than 140 cases of what the government officially calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAPs, that U.S. military pilots have reported observing since 2004. The more popular term UFO, for unidentified flying object, has long been widely associated with the notion of alien spacecraft, which received no mention in last June's UAP presentation.

  • Goldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.” Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“If

  • Cryptoverse: Stablecoins wend wobbly way into the unknown

    Stablecoins, the safe and strait-laced cousins of crypto, are looking distinctly dicey. Tether, USDC and others lost their prized pegs to the dollar last week in a bout of market mayhem that shook faith in these coins that were designed to sidestep crypto volatility. Major stablecoins swung between roughly $0.95 and $1.02 last week, according to data provider Coinmarketcap, after having maintained their peg to within a cent previously in 2022.

  • Explainer-What India's u-turn on wheat exports means for world markets

    India's ban on wheat exports has delivered a fresh blow to world markets already reeling from tight supplies due to output issues in traditional export powerhouses Canada, Europe and Australia and snarled supply lines in the war-torn Black Sea area. Benchmark wheat futures in Chicago jumped by their 6% limit on Monday as markets reacted to the ban announced over the weekend, igniting alarm among trading firms and importers who had been banking on millions of tonnes of Indian wheat being available for shipment over the coming months. WHY DID INDIA BAN EXPORTS?

  • EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Unveils Renovated Place Vendôme Watches and Jewelry Flagship

    This Peter Marino revamp features the 55.55-carat Chanel No.5 necklace, art galore and a doubled surface.

  • China's COVID controls will impact foreign investment for years - U.S. lobby

    China's strict COVID-19 controls will hamper foreign investment into the country for years to come as limits on travel block the pipeline for projects, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce warned on Tuesday. There are few signs that American companies are leaving the China market, but the years-long process of research and due diligence for projects has been delayed, Michael Hart said at an event launching the chamber's annual report. "We're very concerned about the ongoing and future investment by U.S. and other foreign companies into China because people can't get access in terms of travel," he said.

  • New US hospitals face fiscal crisis over COVID relief money

    A whole town celebrated in 2020 when, early in the coronavirus pandemic, Thomasville Regional Medical Center opened, offering state-of-the-art medicine that was previously unavailable in a poor, isolated part of Alabama. The timing for the ribbon-cutting seemed perfect: New treatment options would be available in an underserved area just as a global health crisis was unfolding. In the end, that same timing may be the reason for the hospital’s undoing.

  • India to Get Respite After Mercury Surges to 49 Degrees Celsius

    (Bloomberg) -- India may get a reprieve this week from a sweltering heat wave that has been hitting several parts of the country for the past few days and putting lives, crops, and power supply at risk.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trill

  • Pay Packages for CEOs Rise to Record Level

    Stock awards pushed median compensation to a sixth-straight record, and nine CEOs got packages of $50 million or more.

  • This Luxe eVTOL Was Designed as an Air Limo. Now It’s Being Set up to Transport Organs.

    Manta's Ann2 has an extended range that makes it ideal for medical transport from hospital to hospital.

  • Six Flags eliminates unlimited food plan after TikTok trend

    Six Flags announced it was ending its unlimited food plan after TikTok personalities bragged about exploiting it to eat every meal there.

  • Executive pay hit a record high for the sixth year in a row, led by a post-pandemic boom in travel and tech

    The average CEO earned $14.7 million in compensation in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Bonds Suddenly Look Like a Smart Hedge Again After 12% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A few brave souls in the investing world are starting to move back into bonds to ride out an oncoming economic storm.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Turn Lower in Seesaw Session; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhile debt bulls on W

  • 24 Screenshots Of Management Being Awful To Employees That Will Make Your Blood Boil

    Prepare to be appalled.View Entire Post ›

  • Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oilfields

    Iraq's oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an exodus of international oil majors that Baghdad wants to invest in its creaking economy. Since the start of 2021, plans by Russia's Lukoil and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil to sell stakes in major fields to Chinese state-backed firms have hit the buffers after interventions from Iraq's oil ministry, according to Iraqi oil officials and industry executives. Selling a stake to a state-run Chinese company was also one of several options being considered by Britain's BP, but officials persuaded it to stay in Iraq for now, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Workers to split $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • Nigeria's Topship raises $2.5M from Flexport and YC to help merchants with international shipping

    African merchants encounter many challenges when it comes to international shipping, ranging from logistics and customs to hidden and excessive charges. Digital freight forwarders on the continent have grown to tackle these supply chain issues. In some way, they are taking after the likeness of an $8 billion company and a market leader in the freight space, Flexport; some have dubbed themselves the "Flexport for Africa."

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame