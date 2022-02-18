Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 117, with hundreds missing

Reuters Videos

In Petropolis, Brazil residents gather in what used to be their neighborhood…with shovels, buckets and hoes, looking for the remains of their loved ones buried under the rubble and mud.A resident named Hilda lost her nephew and his daughter."Everything is lost. There are no signs of them. The only things we found are clothing and debris."More than 500 rescue workers were still searching for possible survivors Thursday, according to emergency services, after devastating mudslides swept through Brazil’s eastern city of Petropolis, killing over 100 people.Officials say at least 13 children are among the dead.Long-time resident Maria Jose Dante de Araujo is in complete shock."I've lived here for 44 years. I've never seen anything like this. To die this way. My friends have all gone, my friends all died. (flash) I'm very sad, my heart is with those buried beneath the dirt."The downpours, which on Tuesday alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses, and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region’s mountainsides.More than 420 people had to leave their homes, taking shelter in local schools and other makeshift accommodations.Rio Governor Claudio Castro compared the damage to a war zone on Wednesday.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has promised to help the region and said he would visit the affected areas on Friday, after his return from an official trip to Russia and Hungary.