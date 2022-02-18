Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 117, with hundreds missing
Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 117 deaths from floods and mudslides in the city of Petrópolis.
At least 94 people were killed in floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the Brazilian city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (Feb. 17)
In Petropolis, Brazil residents gather in what used to be their neighborhood…with shovels, buckets and hoes, looking for the remains of their loved ones buried under the rubble and mud.A resident named Hilda lost her nephew and his daughter."Everything is lost. There are no signs of them. The only things we found are clothing and debris."More than 500 rescue workers were still searching for possible survivors Thursday, according to emergency services, after devastating mudslides swept through Brazil’s eastern city of Petropolis, killing over 100 people.Officials say at least 13 children are among the dead.Long-time resident Maria Jose Dante de Araujo is in complete shock."I've lived here for 44 years. I've never seen anything like this. To die this way. My friends have all gone, my friends all died. (flash) I'm very sad, my heart is with those buried beneath the dirt."The downpours, which on Tuesday alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses, and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region’s mountainsides.More than 420 people had to leave their homes, taking shelter in local schools and other makeshift accommodations.Rio Governor Claudio Castro compared the damage to a war zone on Wednesday.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has promised to help the region and said he would visit the affected areas on Friday, after his return from an official trip to Russia and Hungary.
On Thursday (February 17) Petropolis residents gathered in what used to be their neighborhood with shovels, buckets and hoes looking for the remains of their loved ones buried under the rubble and mud.More than 500 rescue workers, along with neighbors and relatives, were still searching for possible survivors, the emergency services said.A preliminary tally suggested at least 35 more people missing.But locals working with volunteer fire fighters told Reuters that the authorities have not answered their cries for help."I don't understand why right now, at 9:50, no one from the government is here helping us," Petropolis resident Favio Suarez said.The downpours, which on Tuesday (February 15) alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.It was the heaviest rainfall registered since 1932 in Petropolis, a tourist destination in the hills of Rio de Janeiro state.More than 420 people had to leave their homes, taking shelter in local schools and other makeshift accommodation.
More than 100 people were killed after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding in the hillside city.
