Brazil pandemic probe to recommend Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, senator says

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Bolsonaro leads a motorcade rally, in Brasilia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will recommend in its final report due next week that President Jair Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, the senator leading the inquiry said on Friday, though it remains highly unlikely that he will face a trial on any such charges.

Renan Calheiros said during a radio interview that the investigation launched in April has collected evidence to show that Bolsonaro should be formally charged with genocide against the country's indigenous population, malfeasance, irregular use of public funds, violation of sanitary measures, incitement to crime and forgery of private documents, among other crimes.

The far-right president, who himself was infected with the coronavirus in July 2020, has railed against lockdown measures, pushed unproven cures, sowed vaccine doubts and downplayed the severity of COVID-19.

The report is scheduled to be released by the Senate investigative panel next Tuesday. The panel's members the following day are set to vote on approving the text before sending it on the attorney general's office on Thursday to decide if Bolsonaro and others should be charged.

The attorney general's office can charge the president, but the Supreme Court, which would try him, must request authorization from the lower house to proceed. Experts say the lower house is highly unlikely to sign off on such a request.

The president's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bolsonaro's approval ratings have fallen in public opinion polls over his handling of the public health crisis. More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, second only to the United States.

The report is also likely to recommend that some of Bolsonaro's sons and his former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello also be charged with crimes, Calheiros said. Calheiros did not identify which sons may face charges.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • News: Ezekiel Elliott making up for 2020, stat wizardry, Cowboys defense room to improve

    The Cowboys' RB1 had a choice word for his play last year, while the defense is relying too much on takeaways, and postseason probabilities. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • North Korean Currency’s Mysterious Surge Prompts a Guessing Game

    (Bloomberg) -- In normal economies, currencies weaken in times of difficulty, but something counter-intuitive is happening in North Korea: the won is surging just as things are getting worse.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowKim Jong Un’s country has

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Chicago Asks Court to Stop Police Union Head’s Vaccine Rhetoric

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked a circuit court to stop the head of the police union from urging officers to defy a mandate for reporting Covid-19 vaccination status.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhat Comes After GE’s 1

  • Mexico set to impose visa requirements on Brazilian visitors

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico is slated to impose visa requirements for Brazilian visitors amid efforts to slow a wave of U.S.-bound migration from Brazil, according to a document from Mexico's interior ministry. Mexico has not required visas for Brazilians since 2004, giving migrants an easier path to enter the country and proceed north to the United States, where they have been arrested at the southern border in record numbers this year. Reuters reported this week https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazilians-flock-us-border-an-alleged-smuggler-cashes-2021-10-12 that the Biden administration since July has asked Mexico to impose visa requirements on Brazilians to make the route through the neighboring country less attractive.

  • Broncos celebrating Mike Shanahan's coaching contributions

    The Denver Broncos are celebrating Mike Shanahan's coaching contributions this weekend. The two-time Super Bowl winner who holds the franchise record with 146 victories between 1995 and 2008, including eight playoff wins, will go into the Broncos' Ring of Fame during halftime of the Raiders-Broncos game Sunday. “Mike's had a great impact on the game,” current coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

  • Former Boeing test pilot pleads not guilty in 737 Max case

    A former Boeing test pilot pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he deceived regulators by withholding information about a key system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets. Mark Forkner made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Worth since being indicted on six counts of fraud. Outside the courthouse, his lawyer, David Gerger, said Forkner was a scapegoat.

  • Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who are subpoenaed by a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol but refuse to testify. "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House about those defying the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot. Asked whether he believed the Justice Department should prosecute those defying subpoenas, Biden said, "I do, yes."

  • Vice president: Brazil ending Amazon deployment of soldiers

    Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Friday that a deployment of soldiers to the Amazon rainforest will end, just weeks before the global climate conference where the administration aims to show commitment to curbing illegal deforestation. Nearly 3,000 soldiers have been in the Amazon for just over three months, working to prevent deforestation and man-made fires. The deployment is the third in President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, stemming from a decree signed in late June, and was extended once already.

  • Browns star RB Chubb out, WR Landry could return vs. Arizona

    Star running back Nick Chubb will miss the Cleveland Browns’ game Sunday against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to action. Chubb, who is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing, did not practice all week because of a calf injury and was ruled out by coach Kevin Stefanski following the team’s workout Friday. “No one person can replace Nick Chubb,” Stefanski said.

  • Op-Ed: Attacks on school board meetings are threatening democracy. Will educators help save it?

    In a national survey, principals — in conservative and liberal settings — say they're likely to support civic education that could shore up democracy.

  • Florida COVID update: 2,821 more cases added to tally, fewer patients in hospitals

    Florida reported 2,821 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday according to Friday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Senator Sinema rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting. Aides for Sinema, who has the power to stop legislation from advancing in the 50-50 Senate, did not respond to a request for comment. In a previously unreported online meeting on Wednesday, Sinema and fellow moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said they would not abide by any deadlines adopted by leadership to force votes on the package.

  • Second J&J COVID-19 shot gets expert backing; FDA is looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster

    Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation. The agency is also considering lowering the recommended age for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 40, FDA official Dr. Peter Marks told the advisory panel. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed the shots for all J&J recipients aged 18 and older at least two months after their first dose.

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • Why This Tesla Analyst Sees 16% Upside In Shares Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have picked up some momentum in recent sessions as the electric vehicle giant prepares to release its quarterly results. The Tesla Analyst: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Tesla shares and raised the price target from $850 to $950. The Tesla Thesis: Modeling a linear ramp of production at the low end of the guided 5,000 to 10,000 units/week for two similarly sized new facilities in Austin and Berlin; the addition of at least 500,00

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."