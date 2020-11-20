Brazil passes 6 million coronavirus cases, health ministry says

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brazil
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil surpassed 6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the country's Health Ministry said, becoming the third country in the world to pass that milestone after the United States and India.

Brazil recorded 38,397 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 552 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The official death toll has risen to 168,613, according to ministry data.

(Reporting by Jake Spring, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

