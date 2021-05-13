Brazil to pause production of AstraZeneca vaccine due to lack of ingredients

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Thursday it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients, until new supplies arrive on May 22.

Fiocruz, a government-backed center in Rio de Janeiro, said on Twitter that production based on current supplies would allow it to continue delivering vaccines through the first week of June, with additional supplies to sustain production beyond that.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Jake Spring, editing by Chris Reese)

