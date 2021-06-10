Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people to not wear face masks -Bolsonaro

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected.

Bolsonaro, who has opposed lockdowns and social distancing despite his country having the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak, said in a speech that quarantines should be only for infected people.

"They are useful for people who are infected," he said, adding: "Quarantines are for those who are infected."

Speaking at a tourism event, he said the pandemic put Brazil's tourism sector in "intensive care" but it was recovering now.

Almost half a million Brazilians have died from COVID-19 and the country's vaccination program has been slow to get off the ground. Only 23.6% of Brazil's population has received a first dose and just 10.2% have been fully vaccinated with two doses, according to health ministry data.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle in BrasiliaEditing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)