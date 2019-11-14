Brazil Politics: Top Court Resumes Activity After Lula Decision

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil Supreme Court President Dias Toffoli asked the central bank to send him copies of all the financial intelligence reports produced by the former financial crime watchdog Coaf over the past three years, according to newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The initiative generates some concern in President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, as it may include information on his son, said the newspaper.

Coaf Request

The request came October 25 and was in the context of a case in which, in July, the judge suspended all investigations in the country that used data from bodies such as Coaf and the tax agency without prior judicial authorization, according to Folha de S.Paulo. At that time, Toffoli granted an injunction in response to a request for Flavio Bolsonaro, which was the target of an investigation by the Rio de Janeiro public prosecutor. Flavio Bolsonaro has always denied wrongdoing. The Supreme Court head told Folha de S.Paulo that he’s unable to comment on confidential proceedings. The case goes back to court on the 20th, according to Estado de S. Paulo.

Bias Case

In another case with potentially high impact, the second panel of the Supreme Court should resume by December its analysis of allegations of bias against Sergio Moro made by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to Estado. Judges Carmen Carmen and Edson Fachin already positioned themselves against it. Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski should speak in favor of Lula, the newspaper report said. That will leave the deciding vote up to Judge Celso de Mello. Mello has been uncomfortable with the revelations made by The Intercept Brasil and indicated the possibility of following arguments by Mendes, according to the Estado.

Budget Funds

Lawmakers that voted in favor of the government met on Wednesday with Government Affairs Secretary Luiz Eduardo Ramos and Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni to demand compliance with the agreement that allowed the approval of the pension reform, according to O Globo. The government promises to free up budget funds by Tuesday, according to Folha de S.Paulo.

Maia Priorities

Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia has designated tax reform as a top priority, according to O Globo’s columnist, Lauro Jardim. Maia said, however, it will only be voted on in 2020, according to the report.

PSL Strikes Back

The PSL will analyze five requests for expulsion of Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro for party infidelity, according to Estado. Allies linked to the president of the party, Luciano Bivar, consider that there’s enough proof for Jair Bolsonaro’s son to lose the parliamentary mandate. The party removed Flavio Bolsonaro and Eduardo Bolsonaro from command posts in Brazilian states in response to the announcement by Jair Bolsonaro of the creation of the party called “Aliança pelo Brasil,” according to the newspaper.

Newspaper Top Stories

O Estado de S. PauloHighlights that Brazil and China are negotiating free trade area, according to Economy Minister Paulo GuedesFolha de S.PauloReports that Supreme Court head Toffoli is requesting data from the central bankO GloboHighlights Bolsonaro’s gestures to China during BRICS summitValor EconomicoReports that number of companies on the stock market drops to record level

