Brazil’s President Is Hospitalized After Bathroom Fall

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after recovering from a fall at the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro, 64, had a quiet night and left the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia following about ten hours under observation, according to a statement from the presidency.

The president was rushed to the hospital shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Monday, after falling in the bathroom of the presidential palace. No lesions were found during a brain scan and doctors recommended he rested at home following his release, according to the statement.

Bolsonaro was elected last year. He has been hospitalized several times after being stabbed during the campaign trail in September 2018.

--With assistance from Maria Luiza Rabello.

