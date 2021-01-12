Brazil registers 64,025 new cases of coronavirus: health ministry

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 64,025 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,110 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as the country battles a resurgence in the pandemic.

Brazil has now registered 8,195,637 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 204,690, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas