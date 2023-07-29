Brazil rejects U.S. request to extradite alleged Russian spy

Brazilian officials announced Thursday that the U.S. cannot extradite an alleged Russian spy because Russia has already begun its own extradition process for the man.

The Justice Department (DOJ) charged Sergey Cherkasov in March for using a false Brazilian identity to attempt to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands. He was charged with wire fraud and espionage.

Cherkasov used the identity “Victor Muller Ferreira” to attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, graduating in 2020, and attempted to get a job at the ICC in 2022. When Dutch authorities turned him away, he was arrested upon returning to Brazil.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Brazil for his crimes.

Russia attempted to extradite Cherkasov earlier this year on drug trafficking charges. That request is being reviewed as Brazil conducts its own espionage investigation.

The U.S. would only be able to extradite Cherkasov if the Russian attempt is ultimately denied due to the espionage investigation.

Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Thursday that Cherkasov will remain in Brazil pending the extradition requests.

