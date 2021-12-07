Brazil reports 10,250 coronavirus cases and 274 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has had 10,250 new infections of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 274 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 22,157,726 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,018, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

With more than 85% of adults now fully vaccinated, the rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths has fallen to 211 per day, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Richard Pullin)