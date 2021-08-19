Brazil reports 36,315 new COVID cases and 979 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Sao Paulo distributes Sinovac’s Coronavac vaccine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has had 36,315 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 979 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 20,494,212 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 572,641, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to less that one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Longer Will We Be Wearing Face Masks? Here’s What Experts Predict

    And will they stick around after the pandemic?

  • People in the U.S. who received Moderna’s or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a booster dose in September

    Federal health officials said Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna and Pfizer will be available in mid-September for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months.

  • 3 leading COVID-19 experts say there isn't clear evidence that healthy, vaccinated people will need booster shots 8 months out

    While Americans will be able to get boosters eight months after their second dose, getting shots to the unvaccinated is more important, experts say.

  • COVID-19 symptoms and the Delta variant

    U.S. scientists are investigating whether fully vaccinated people are experiencing different symptoms with the Delta variant than with prior variants.

  • As COVID-19 Cases Soar, More Hospitals Report ICUs Nearing Capacity, With Worst To Come

    More than a quarter of the nation's occupied ICU beds are being used for COVID-19 patients.

  • Sydney steps up vaccine rollout as Australia's COVID-19 cases at daily high

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia reported its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, as authorities began doling out emergency supplies of vaccine in the Sydney suburbs worst hit by an outbreak of the fast-moving Delta strain. Officials allocated more than half an emergency supply of Pfizer vaccines bought from Poland, or about 500,000 doses, to the city's dozen worst-affected suburbs where they will be given to those younger than 40 over the next two weeks. The ramp-up in inoculations provides hope to Australia's biggest city amid its worst outbreak since the pandemic began, said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of its home state of New South Wales.

  • Experts say we're likely undercounting Covid cases right now. Here's why.

    In the earliest and darkest days of the pandemic last year, health experts were plagued by a lack of coronavirus testing, long wait times for results and an

  • New Zealand’s Delta Cases Linked to Australia’s Worsening Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand began a strict nationwide lockdown as it faces an outbreak of the delta variant, which on Wednesday was linked to the worsening Covid-19 crisis in neighboring Australia as cases in New South Wales rose to a record high of more than 600.A further six cases have been identified in New Zealand, all connected to the single delta infection discovered Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Wellington. That was the first community case detected in the nation

  • Ivory coast confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak

    Ivory Coast has identified an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu near the commercial capital Abidjan and has taken steps to curb its spread, the livestock ministry said in a statement. Testing confirmed the presence of the virus after a large number of poultry started dying in the Grand Bassam commune on July 20, the ministry said on Wednesday. Movement of poultry has been limited within the Grand Bassam area, which is about 42 kilometres (26 miles) outside Abidjan, the statement said.

  • Ivory Coast, Guinea in dispute over Ebola diagnosis

    A leading Ivory Coast infectious diseases expert on Thursday stood by a diagnosis of Ebola in a visiting Guinean woman, brushing off a request for reconfirmation by her country's government.

  • Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

    Australia’s most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.

  • GOP governors embrace Covid cocktails over masks as cases surge

    The push to medicate rankles public health officials and some within the Biden administration, who say the governors' stance misleadingly implies Covid-19 can be treated easily.

  • US deaths nearly double in two weeks, rise in 42 states; California school district mandates student vaccines: Today's COVID-19 updates

    Protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines declines over time, studies show. Washington is implementing strict teacher vaccine mandates. Latest updates.

  • Biden Pushes for Masks in Schools; Cigna Mandate: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s administration will start offering booster shots in late September, and will require nursing homes to vaccinate their staff against the coronavirus in order to receive federal funding. The president said authorities need to ensure children wear masks in schools and criticized governors who are fighting mandates on face coverings. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will launch a new outbreak analysis and forecast center, picking a group of outsiders fro

  • South Carolina adds 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

    Children age 10 and younger made up 13.5% of the new cases reported Thursday.

  • Got questions about COVID vaccine booster? Here’s some answers.

    U.S. health officials on Wednesday recommended that all U.S. vaccinated residents should get a COVID-19 booster shot — even as 40 percent of the population has yet to receive their first dose. Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a booster dose eight months after they received their second shot of the two-dose mRNA vaccines, according to the U.S. Department ...

  • COVID-19 booster shots are coming in September

    Americans who are already vaccinated will need booster shots to “extend and enhance” their protection against the coronavirus, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday.

  • U.S. to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in September

    The U.S. government said on Wednesday it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The White House is prepared to offer a third booster shot starting on that date to all Americans who completed their initial inoculation at least eight months ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. The booster shots initially will be given primarily to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older people, all of whom were among the first groups to be vaccinated in late 2020 and early 2021, the department said.

  • CDC reports decline in vaccine effectiveness, prompting booster decision

    The vaccines appear to remain effective against severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19 for most people.