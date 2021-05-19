Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Employee works on the production line of CanSino's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in Tianjin
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics.

Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday from Belcher Farmaceutica, the Brazilian representative of CanSino, and it would take up to seven days to make a decision, if the papers are in order.

"The Cansino vaccine, effective with just one dose, is being used in China. China is committed to continue and expand its vaccine partnership with Brazil," China's ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, tweeted on Wednesday.

If authorized, CanSino's would be the second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Brazil, along with the CoronaVac shot developed by Sinovac Biotech in partnership with the Butantan biomedical institute in Sao Paulo state.

Five of every six COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil through April came from the Sinovac-Butantan partnership, but production has sputtered due to delayed shipments from China.

Butantan said on Tuesday that China will reduce a shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing vaccines next week, providing enough to produce 5 million CoronaVac shots instead of the 7 million.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)

    The family of Howie Liebengood, the Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol. Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.