Brazil Riots Sap Investor Sentiment After Rocky Start to Year

1
Vinícius Andrade
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fears of social unrest and political instability in Brazil will weigh on investor sentiment after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country’s top government buildings, challenging the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Brazil local assets already had a bumpy start to the year, slumping in the first two sessions of 2023 after amid concerns over the country’s public debt trajectory. Lula called the protesters “true vandals” and announced a federal intervention to bring security under control.

Brazilian markets open at 9 a.m. local time on Monday. Here’s what investors are saying so far:

Jeff Grills, head of emerging markets debt at Aegon Asset Management in Chicago:

  • “Investors expected this after the election, but nothing happened for a while. The surprise is it came now versus earlier”

  • Increased political noise “won’t be good” for Brazilian markets

  • “The riots will likely drive most of the weakness on the currency but I expect USD bonds and local bonds to get hit too”

Dario Valdizan, the head of buy-side research at Credicorp Capital Asset Management in Lima:

  • “Sentiment in the market has been negative since the end of the second round”

  • “It will be more related to how the government reacts tonight and what all means in real terms”

Ray Zucaro, the chief investment officer at RVX Asset Management in Miami:

  • Further political noise “doesn’t help investor sentiment” at a moment of fiscal slippage in Brazil

  • “Brazil was an outperformer last year, but those that thought Lula would be different this time have been proven wrong. And now this. More social tension.”

Malcolm Dorson, a portfolio manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments in New York:

  • “The political/fiscal/monetary picture is too uncertain to make a big call right now” on Brazil

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lula Decrees Intervention in Brazil’s Capital to Contain Rioters

    (Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decreed an intervention in Brazil’s federal district on Sunday to contain protesters who stormed congress, the supreme court and the presidential palace. Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Inva

  • Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices

    Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district. “There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished,” Lula said.

  • Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy

    Nebraska's outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported during his eight years in office. Sasse talked about his political legacy with the Omaha World-Herald as he prepared to leave the Senate Sunday to become president of the University of Florida. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict the former president at his impeachment trial after the 2021 Capitol riot.

  • Bernard Kalb, Founding ‘Reliable Sources’ Host and Journalist, Dies at 100

    The veteran journalist also worked for the U.S. State Department under the Reagan administration

  • Shelling heard in Bakhmut despite Putin's truce

    STORY: Bakhmut is the current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The city was hit despite Moscow's declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas.Sparkling clear skies and a dusting of snow belied the devastation of a city abandoned by most of its pre-war population of 70,000. "I think they're tricking us, it's pretty obvious to me," said Olha, who declined to give her surname."What else can I tell you? If someone makes a promise, they must fulfil it. Promises are made to be kept. I just don't understand, what do they need?"Moscow said on Saturday (January 7) its forces in Ukraine would maintain a 36-hour ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the offer.It said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces; Reuters was not able to ascertain the origin of the shells heard in Bakhmut.

  • Brazil Congress: Lula vows to punish supporters of Bolsonaro after riot

    Police take back control of Brazil's Congress and Supreme Court after they are overrun by protesters.

  • Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break

    More than 2,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters returned to New Delhi streets on Sunday after a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to press for equal marriage rights. The government is yet to legalize same-sex marriage even though the Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

  • Bernard Kalb Dies: Veteran TV Journalist & Author Was 100

    Bernard Kalb, a veteran television journalist that worked at CBS and NBC News, has died. He was 100. News of Kalb’s death was confirmed by The Washington Post which reported that he died on January 8 at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland following “complications from a fall.” Kalb was born in New York City […]

  • ‘Let’s Fight Now’ Over Debt Ceiling, House GOP Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A conservative Republican at the center of the tortured effort to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he’d welcome a hard-fought battle over the US debt ceiling, but said both parties should start negotiating terms for the increase now so it doesn’t go down to the wire.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid

  • Kevin Durant injures knee vs. Heat

    The Brooklyn Nets forward left Sunday's game after Jimmy Butler fell into his right leg while fighting for a rebound.

  • Elon Musk has a social circle that includes some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley and Hollywood from Nathan Fielder to Joe Rogan and Jack Dorsey

    Elon Musk has developed several friendships with powerful people. Here's a closer look at some of the relationships Musk has built over the years.

  • 16 Photos Of Terrifying Weather That Make Me Feel Very, Very, Very, Very Small

    Right when you think tornados are peak scary, you remember fire tornados and waterspouts are a thing.View Entire Post ›

  • In a Ukraine Workshop, the Quest to Build the Perfect Grenade

    SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — An array of mostly unremarkable items stretched across two wooden tables on the far side of a cramped workshop in eastern Ukraine: double-sided tape, gloves, Allen wrenches, a soldering iron, 3D-printed plastic, ball bearings, a digital scale. Next to them was a German DM51 fragmentation grenade. They were all important ingredients for Ukrainian troops trying to piece together a puzzle: How do you create a grenade that weighs next to nothing but can be dropped from a drone a

  • Tulsa King's Andrea Savage Reacts to Finale's Big Twist: 'I Was Not Given Any Heads-Up' — Plus, Grade Season 1

    The following contains spoilers from the Tulsa King Season 1 finale, now streaming on Paramount+. Tulsa King wrapped up its first season this Sunday and, boy, there is much to discuss. The 36-minute finale packed itself tight with payoffs, the most notable being the death of biker gang leader Caolan Waltrip (played by Ritchie Coster) […]

  • Kim Jong-un’s midlife crisis: ‘He’s crying after drinking a lot’

    A distinct puncture hole on a fleshy right forearm, seen just inside the sleeve of a boxy Mao suit. This tiny mark, when first spotted on Kim Jong-un in May 2020, caused an instant reaction among observers of the North Korean regime. Was it the trace of an IV drip? A giveaway of surgery? At the very least, it was an unusual sign of vulnerability in a man who rules his nation with a suffocating grasp.

  • Trump Takes A Bow For Kevin McCarthy's Speaker Win: 'I Did The Country A Big Favor!'

    Just days ago, Trump let the California Republican twist in the wind as McCarthy lost vote after vote. "Let's see what happens," Trump said then.

  • MAGA Congressman to Seek Revenge Against Jan. 6 Committee That Investigated Him

    "Why should I be limited… just because someone has made an accusation?" said Rep. Scott Perry

  • Jim Jordan Offers Unreal Defense of Rep’s Wild Lunge at Matt Gaetz

    Jabin Botsford/GettyRep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) saw nothing wrong with a literal fight beginning to break out between two members of Congress just before a bitterly divided GOP finally chose a new Speaker of the House on Friday.On an airing of Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream pointed to the moment that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), a long-time Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ally, had to be whisked away as he lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Gaetz, of course, had been leading the Never Kevin cabal of far-right,

  • Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?

    In November, nearly 66 million Americans, many of whom are aged 62 and over, received a Social Security benefit. President Joe Biden believes he has the solution that can resolve what ails Social Security, but he's going to need the help of newly elected lawmakers to fix it. For each of the past 83 years, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a report that's examined the financial status of the program over the short term (the next 10 years) and long term (75 years following the release of a report).

  • MTG, a Member of Congress, Blames ‘the Internet’ For Her Past QAnon Beliefs

    "Like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet," she said on Fox News