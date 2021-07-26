Brazil says China's Sinopharm seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa said in a statement on Monday.

Brazil already uses another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac, which is the vaccine most administered in the South American nation.

Sinopharm's vaccine is made from an inactivated virus, Anvisa said, and is recommended for people over age 18. The agency added that it is applied in two doses, with an interval of three to four weeks between them, citing information provided by the manufacturer.

The agency said that it will review over the next day whether the documentation submitted by Sinopharm is complete and that it may request additional information to process the emergency-use application.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed to discuss a pullback in economic aid with inflation up

    With inflation uncomfortably high and the COVID-19 Delta variant raising economic concerns, a divided Federal Reserve will meet this week to discuss when and how it should dial back its ultra-low-interest rate policies. For now, the U.S. economy is growing briskly in the wake of the pandemic recession, and the pace of hiring is healthy, which is why the Fed's policymakers will likely move closer toward acting soon. This week's meeting occurs against the backdrop of a risky policy bet by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

  • 25 Worst States For Covid

    In this article we are going to list the 25 worst states for Covid. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 worst states for Covid. It may seem like a different lifetime, but just over a year and a half ago, there were no restrictions on meeting the people you love, hanging out […]

  • Here's Why the Bad News About the Pfizer Vaccine Isn't So Bad

    When we think of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine, we think of strong performance. The company wowed the global health community when it reported overall efficacy of more than 90% in six-month follow up of its phase 3 clinical trial. Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 86 million Americans and is the leading vaccine provider in other countries too -- such as Israel.

  • Sinovac submitted safety data for its vaccine: Ong Ye Kung

    Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has recently submitted the required safety data for its CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine as part of its application for the Pandemic Special Access Route approval, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level - study

    A mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer COVID-19 shot boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, a study from South Korea showed. The study involved 499 medical workers - 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots. All showed neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.

  • Health Officials Now Think Some Americans May Need Booster Vaccines

    The Biden administration is considering booster shots for the elderly and immunocompromised

  • Is Pfizer Fairly Valued?

    Pfizer (PFE) stock has been among the under-performers in the last 12 months. Even with the positive tailwinds related to the vaccine against COVID-19, the stock has trended higher by just 12% during this period. Considering several business catalysts and forward valuation, it seems that PFE stock is undervalued. While the broad markets trade near all-time highs, Pfizer stock trades at an attractive forward price-to-earnings-ratio of 11.0. (See Pfizer stock charts on TipRanks) Let’s discuss the

  • Could These 3 Potential Blockbusters Transform Biogen?

    Biogen's (NASDAQ: BIIB) earnings report last week offered us a clear picture of why the biotech company is in need of a change. CEO Michel Vounatsos says the company is in the process of becoming not just an MS company -- but a full neuroscience company. Biogen recently reported positive data from a pivotal phase 3 trial investigating zuranolone for major depressive disorder (also known as clinical depression).

  • Aspen to start J&J COVID-19 vaccine supplies to South Africa from Monday

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will supply the first batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the country from July 26, the drugmaker said on Monday. It will be the first set of vaccines to be manufactured in the country from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) - substances used to make the final drug product - sourced from Europe, Aspen said. South Africa's vaccination drive suffered a major setback in April after U.S. Federal Drug Administration halted production of J&J vaccines at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent Biosolutions Inc after it was found to be contaminated.