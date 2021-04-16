Brazil scrambles to secure sedatives as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Porto Alegre
·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - An emergency shipment of sedatives needed to intubate severely ill COVID-19 patients arrived in Brazil late on Thursday from China, as the South American country scrambles for supplies due to severe shortages of the vital drugs.

In recent days, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have both sounded the alarm over shortages of sedatives, with Sao Paulo's Health Secretary saying the city's ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients is on the verge of collapse.

Brazil has become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more Brazilians dying of the virus each day than anywhere else in the world.

President Jair Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns and held large events in which he often does not wear a mask. He has only recently embraced vaccines as a possible solution.

The cargo of 2.3 million drugs, donated by major Brazilian companies including miner Vale and oil producer Petrobras, touched down in Sao Paulo just after 10 p.m. local time.

As the health crisis worsens, Brazil is also negotiating with other countries for emergency supplies, with donations from Spain expected to arrive next week.

Brazil has recorded a total of 365,444 coronavirus deaths - second only to the United States - and 13,746,681 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Shortage of intubation drugs threatens Brazil health sector

    Reports are emerging of Brazilian health workers forced to intubate patients without the aid of sedatives, after weeks of warnings that hospitals and state governments risked running out of critical medicines. One doctor at the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital in Rio de Janeiro told the Associated Press that for days health workers diluted sedatives to make their stock last longer. Lack of required medicines is the latest pandemic problem to befall Brazil, which is experiencing a brutal COVID-19 outbreak that has flooded the nation’s intensive care units.

  • What happens if you grind your teeth too much

    Grinding your teeth, or bruxism, is a bad habit and it could be worse than you think. Here's what happens when you grind your teeth too much.

  • Adam Toledo shooting – latest: Further protests expected today as AOC says prosecutor lied about about killing

    Follow the latest updates

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgement of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with a resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern, and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall to hide, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Anti-Trump lawmakers' private security expenses ballooned after Jan. 6 riot

    Members of Congress are spending tens of thousands of dollars on personal security for them and their families in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, according to an analysis of first-quarter Federal Election Commission reports by Punchbowl News.Between the lines: Private security expenditures were especially common among anti-Trump Republicans and high-profile Democrats who earlier this year voted to impeach and convict the former president for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, signaling they fear for the safety of themselves and their families.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.): Nearly $70,000Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): $43,633Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): $50,400Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.): $19,874Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.): $44,400Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio): $1,540Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): More than $45,000The big picture: Lawmakers in the past have spent money for additional security, but security expenditures dramatically increased throughout the Trump administration, according to Punchbowl.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in February new security measures for congressional members traveling to and from Washington, including stationing additional police at airports in the D.C. area.Pelosi is also preparing a $2 billion supplemental spending bill that would grow the ranks of the Capitol Police force and provide some lawmakers additional security in their districts, according to Punchbowl.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India Covid variant arrives in UK: Everything we know

    Two ‘escape mutations’ mean virus has concerning epidemological, immunological or pathogenic properties

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in prison for unauthorised assembly

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison while nine other activists received jail time or suspended sentences on Friday for taking part in unauthorised assemblies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Senior barrister Martin Lee, who helped launch the city's largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and is often called the former British colony's "father of democracy," was given an 11-month suspended sentence. It was the first time that Lai, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democratic activists, who has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial, received a prison sentence.

  • ‘Natural Killer Cells’ and Other Promising Cancer Treatments

    Early results on new treatments, including novel engineered cell therapies, were presented at an American Association for Cancer Research meeting.

  • French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism

    The storm over the construction of the grand mosque in Strasbourg has been long brewing. Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty ImagesAmong the anti-Muslim slogans discovered sprayed across an Islamic community center in western France on the morning of April 11, 2021, was a reference to a mosque that hasn’t even finished being built yet. “EELV = Traitors” read the graffitied message, alongside others including “No to Islamization” and references to the Crusades. It was spray painted on an Islamic center in Rennes, but its target was Strasbourg’s leading Green (EELV) party, members of whom voted on March 22 to subsidize the construction of the Eyyub Sultan mosque – also known as the Grand Mosque of Strasbourg – with a grant of 2.5 million euros (US$3 million), or 10% of the total costs. Construction of what is slated to be the largest mosque in Europe – and especially the state’s role in its financing – has sparked controversy for many reasons. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has condemned Strasbourg’s decision, citing the potential of “foreign meddling.” His concerns relate to the future mosque’s leadership – the French branch of the Turkish-based Milli Görüs Islamic Confederation, an Islamic political organization for the Turkish diaspora across Europe. A man prays inside the Rennes Islamic center, which was subjected to racist graffiti two days ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images The vote and its backlash also come on the heels of a series of measures imposed in France under the guise of reinforcing secularism and stamping out radicalization – ones that critics say unfairly target the country’s Muslim population and contribute to a climate of Islamophobia. This includes the French Republican principles bill that was passed by the French Senate on April 12, 2021, with stricter regulations on Muslim dress and prayer locations added to the text. So where does the Strasbourg mosque controversy fit into all this? Is it motivated by geopolitical concerns and fears of an Islamist threat? Does it merely reflect confusion over state funding for religion in France? Or is it simply an extension of broader debates over how Islam fits into French secularism? My research surrounding the politics of religion, secularism, Islam and pluralism in France over the past 10 years suggests that it is most likely a mix of all of these factors. Funding religious buildings One contributing factor to the controversy over the Strasbourg mosque is the confusion over French laws restricting the funding of places of worship. Notably, laws about the separation of church and state, or “laïcité laws,” do not apply equally to all French territories. In 1905, when church and state were officially separated, certain territories were exempted, such as Guyane, where the Catholic Church remains the only recognized religion. At that time, the now-French region of Alsace-Moselle – in which Strasbourg is situated – was part of Germany. When France recovered the territory in 1918, the region negotiated an exception to the 1905 law, instead choosing to remain under the Concordat of 1802, which officially recognizes certain religions – though not Islam – and allows for direct state subsidizing of places of worship. As such, officials in Strasbourg are well within their rights to finance the mosque or any other house of worship, so long as they adhere to local laws that limit funding to 10% of construction costs. But just because it’s legal doesn’t mean the move is popular. In a 2021 poll by the French Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies (IFOP), more than two-thirds of respondents said they opposed all public funding of religious buildings or ministries. That number rises to nearly 79% when it comes to Islamic centers. Specifically, 85% of the overall French population said they oppose state funding for the Strasbourg mosque, with 79% of Alsace-Moselle residents against the move. Geopolitical fears Such opposition hasn’t been formed in a vacuum – the mosque’s controversy comes amid broader political debates over foreign intervention and fostering an “Islam of France” that conforms with what is perceived as the national identity. One of the main arguments against the mosque stems from its leaders’ affiliation with the Turkish-based Milli Görüs. The French branch of Milli Görüs is one of the few Muslim organizations in France that refused to sign the recent state-imposed charter of principles of Islam in France. The authors of the charter, the French Council of the Muslim Religion (CFCM), along with the French government that initiated its formulation, say that it serves as a reminder that Republican principles must come before religious convictions. The charter strictly condemns political Islam and any foreign interference in mosque management. But French Milli Görüs leaders have accused the state of “interference with Muslim worship” and political manipulation of Islam. They complain that they were not consulted at all in the charter’s drafting and that Milli Görüs is being unfairly accused of being “less Republican” than other Muslim organizations for their abstention from signing. Those wary of Milli Görüs’ leadership of the mosque also cite ties between the group and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP. It has prompted concerns over the possibilities of Turkish government meddling in French sociopolitical affairs. These fears of foreign intervention reflect a major policy shift in France over the past few decades over how it perceives foreign ties to French Muslim organizations. Before the 1990s, the French state encouraged such relationships in a bid, some have argued, to keep Islam “foreign.” But this changed as the public presence of Islam in France grew and amid post-9/11 suspicions of foreign manipulation. By 2016, then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls was calling for a ban on foreign funding for mosques. This ethos has continued with provisions in the recent French Republican principles bill that require strict declarations of any foreign funding for religious organizations and give authorities the ability to ban any donations if there is sufficient evidence of a “serious threat affecting a fundamental interest of society.” From this standpoint, allocating state funds to subsidize a mosque with foreign ties seems to run counter to efforts to foster an “Islam of France” that’s more integrated into secular French Republican values. Mosques, moderation and Islamophobia Of course there are those who just don’t want more mosques in France no matter how they are funded, spurred by erroneous conflations between radicalization, Islamist separatism, and places of worship. But research in the U.S. has shown that mosque attendance is often an indicator of greater “social and political integration” and civic engagement. Mosques are not just places of worship. They are gathering places, cultural centers, educational centers, community outreach hubs, interfaith facilitators, social resource centers and even sometimes places for non-Muslims to learn about Islam. This is especially true for “grand mosques” such as the Grand Mosque of Paris or the Grand Mosque of Lyon, where space is deliberately allocated for public visits, educational programs and community events. Having visited Milli Görüs centers in France and spoken with some of their members, directors and school officials, I believe these mosques seem to fit this same community and civic engagement profile. Regardless, many French politicians and ordinary citizens believe that the secular principles that undergird French society need to be protected from a growing “Islamist threat.” Sentiment is riding particularly high in the long lead-up to the 2022 elections, in which President Macron may attempt to appeal to anti-immigrant voters to curb the power of the far right. In such an environment, those looking for Islamist threats seem to find them everywhere. Such fearmongering has seen scholars studying Islam and Islamophobia accused of advancing an Islamo-leftist agenda, the dissolution of the nation’s largest anti-Islamophobia organization, and home-schooling parents blamed for radicalizing Muslim youth. The controversy surrounding the Strasbourg mosque has obvious geopolitical groundings and clearly fits into dominant political narratives of protecting France’s secular principles. But it also fits into popular Islamophobic rhetoric of an omnipresent Islamist threat – rhetoric that hinders French Muslim citizens from finding community and belonging in France, whether in mosques or elsewhere. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]\This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Carol Ferrara, Emerson College. Read more:Beheading in France could bolster president’s claim that Islam is in ‘crisis’ – but so is French secularismMuslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause Carol Ferrara does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • FedEx shooting: Everything we know so far about incident at Indianapolis warehouse

    Parcel firm ‘shocked and saddened’ after shooting spree at facility, with police investigating

  • Mexican marines are main suspects in disappearances in Mexico

    Thirty members of the Mexican navy were turned over to civilian authorities this week to face charges related to forced disappearances in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Why it matters: The Mexican marines for years had the mission of combating drug-trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, for which they received U.S. training and financing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was during those years that they were accused of over 20 extrajudicial killings and of the forced disappearances of people who did not have any apparent involvement with criminality.At least 47 men, women and children went missing in 2018, last seen after being dragged away in official vehicles of an elite navy unit. So far only one of the criminal cases filed by family members has made it to court.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Portugal reaps benefits of a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown

    While most of the Europe Union grapples with new surges of COVID-19 cases and brings back curbs on what people can do, Portugal is going in the other direction. After becoming the world's worst-hit country by size of population in January, Portugal has seen the pandemic ebb significantly during a lockdown that authorities began loosening four weeks ago. The country’s pandemic situation “is very much under control,” Ricardo Mexia, head of Portugal’s National Association of Public Health Doctors, said Friday.

  • Why are so many babies dying of Covid-19 in Brazil?

    As the pandemic rages in Brazil, hundreds of babies and young children are dying of Covid.

  • Gretchen Whitmer Resists Biden Administration on Coronavirus Lockdowns

    After nearly a year of wishing Governor Gretchen Whitmer would release her grip on Michigan, many of us in the Great Lakes State are pleased it appears she’s now open to doing so. Despite still having some of the tightest COVID restrictions in the country — including a mask mandate, limited restaurant capacity, prohibitions on office work, and COVID testing of student athletes — Michigan is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 and is leading the nation in a coronavirus resurgence. Hospitals are again warning of nearing capacity. Whitmer’s go-to response during COVID surges in the past twelve months has been to lock down the state through executive and epidemic orders. She has resisted that instinct this time — so far anyway. Yet increasing pressure from the federal government and state health officials to impose more restrictions could give the governor cover to change her mind. For now, Whitmer is conveying a message that Michigan residents simply need to follow rules already in place, such as wearing masks, and to get vaccinated. The Republican-controlled legislature — which has been sidelined the past year by the Democratic governor — for months has called on Whitmer to ease restrictions and instead trust citizens to take responsibility for their health decisions. It’s unclear what’s led to the governor’s change of heart, apart from falling poll numbers. Whitmer’s resistance now also makes it harder for her administration to justify former shutdowns in the face of similar COVID numbers. “Instead of mandating that we’re closing things down, we are encouraging people to do what we know works,” Whitmer said during a recent press conference. “That’s the most important thing that we can do. It’s not a policy problem. It’s a variant and compliance problem.” Compliance is becoming an issue, even for the governor’s closest advisers. Whitmer found herself in the awkward position this week of defending two of her top aides, including Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel, who is setting the current COVID rules. Hertel and Tricia Foster, Whitmer’s chief operating officer overseeing the vaccine rollout, defied the governor’s strong recommendations to avoid spring-break travel and headed to beaches in Alabama and Florida, respectively. State legislative leaders maintain that a hands-off approach is the way to go at this point. Michigan’s senate majority leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, was pleased to hear the different tone from the governor. On Twitter, he applauded Whitmer “for resisting the tremendous pressure to lock our state down and trusting Michiganders to do the right thing.” Rather than turn to lockdowns, Whitmer has called on President Joe Biden and his administration to send Michigan more vaccines to help deal with the COVID surge. Whitmer often calls Biden her “friend,” and touts the good things he’s done so far as president — a very different approach from that she took with former President Donald Trump, with whom she had frequent public spats. Whitmer and Biden do have a history. Whitmer was a top contender to be Biden’s running mate. She also served on his inauguration committee and was a co-chair of his campaign. Yet Biden hasn’t acquiesced to Whitmer’s vaccine request, saying he doesn’t want to treat one state more favorably than another. Instead, public-health experts such as CDC director Rochelle Walensky are calling on Whitmer to impose new restrictions, such as shutting down indoor dining and putting new limits on youth sports. Walensky says vaccines alone aren’t likely to solve the current crisis. “The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer, and to shut things down — to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another,” Walensky said in a press briefing. Earlier this month, Whitmer “urged,” rather than ordered, high schools to shut down and asked residents to avoid restaurants for two weeks. It’s not as if the governor is doing nothing. Some believe she’s still doing too much. Restaurants remain limited to 50-percent capacity for indoor dining. In addition, some of the state’s top business leaders, including the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, were displeased this week when Whitmer signed off on a six-month continuation of emergency rules that ban the reopening of many offices, even if employers have put safety measures in place. “Whitmer’s restrictions are making it extremely difficult for businesses to remain competitive versus other states where employees can safely work together to innovate in response to myriad challenges created by the pandemic,” the business groups said in a statement. “Additionally, Michigan’s downtowns and municipal governments are taking a beating as Whitmer’s rules virtually eliminate millions in economic activity that would otherwise take place if office workers were present.” Other business owners fear what could happen if the governor once again shuts down the state, given the devastating impact past lockdowns have had on employers and employees. A new report from an economist at the University of Michigan-Flint found that Michigan’s “Pause to Save Lives” in November cost at least 64,000 jobs. During the state’s second lockdown, restaurants were closed for indoor dining through February 1, and high schools, movie theaters, and bowling alleys also faced weeks of closures. Additional restrictions at this point would only be harmful to the state’s economy and schoolchildren, who’ve suffered enough disruptions this past year. Whitmer is right to focus on vaccinations and personal responsibility going forward. There are thousands of Michigan residents hoping she doesn’t change her mind.

  • Thermal imaging finds signs of life as 12 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab