Brazil senators say anti-China views hurt access to COVID-19 vaccines

  • Meeting of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) at the Federal Senate in Brasilia
  • Meeting of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) at the Federal Senate in Brasilia
1 / 2

Brazil senators say anti-China views hurt access to COVID-19 vaccines

Meeting of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) at the Federal Senate in Brasilia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Boadle
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian senators on Tuesday accused the country's former foreign minister of undermining efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines after he used anti-China rhetoric during the pandemic.

In a parliamentary inquiry into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the world's second-deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus, senators blamed the president and his inner circle for delays in deliveries from China of active ingredients to make Sinovac Biotech Ltd's vaccine in Brazil.

Ernesto Araujo, who was replaced as foreign minister in March, told senators on Tuesday that Bolsonaro's disparagement of the Chinese vaccine did not impact relations with Brazil's largest trade partner or delay vaccine supplies.

Araujo last year published an article entitled "The Comunavirus Has Arrived" where he argued that the novel coronavirus was part of a plan for global domination.

In the hearing, he denied that the article disparaged China.

"It was not a reference to coronavirus but to an ideological virus, coined by another author, that creates the conditions for a global Communist society," he told the Senate commission.

Senator Katia Abreu, a farmer and former agriculture minister, said Araujo's views and those of the Bolsonaro government have hurt exports to China, where approval of dozens of Brazilian meatpacking plants has been held up in Beijing.

Araujo said his criticism of China's ambassador to Brazil last year was not an attack on the Asian nation but a complaint about the diplomat's "unacceptable" tweet, which said the Bolsonaro family was a "huge poison" for Sino-Brazil relations.

The diplomat's tweet, which he quickly deleted, was prompted by the president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro, then chair of the House foreign relations committee, blaming authoritarianism in China for preventing faster action against the pandemic.

Attacks on China by members of Bolsonaro's inner circle further soured diplomatic relations last year. The spat was laid to rest when Bolsonaro called President Xi Jinping and the two presidents agreed to work together to fight the coronavirus.

A surge of COVID-19 cases this year has raised Brazil's death toll to more than 435,000, and the country is short of vaccines. Just one in eight Brazilian adults have been fully vaccinated. Through April, 85% of the vaccines administered in Brazil were from China's Sinovac.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • What the UK can teach the world about engaging with China

    A debate about how the UK should respond to China’s rise to superpower status is playing itself out among the surprisingly small community of China watchers. These are their stories.

  • Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese

    Mexico’s president presented an apology Monday for a 1911 massacre in which over 300 Chinese people were slaughtered by revolutionary troops in the northern city of Torreón. The apology is the latest in a series of ceremonies in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries. López Obrador said the point of the apology was to ensure “that this never, ever happens again,” noting that during the period, Chinese were mutilated or hung from telegraph poles.

  • EU - minus Hungary - calls for Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers called on Tuesday for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza, but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking. Hungary, Israel's closest ally in the bloc, declined to join the other 26 foreign ministers in calling for a truce on their video call, convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

  • US envoy: Fear of Taliban conquering Kabul are overblown

    Predictions that the Taliban will quickly overrun Afghan government forces and conquer Kabul once U.S. and coalition forces have fully withdrawn are unduly pessimistic, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday. “I personally believe that the statements that their forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken,” Zalmay Khalilzad told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose members expressed deep worry that President Joe Biden's decision to fully withdraw by September will lead to chaos and intensified civil war.

  • Cindy Yu, the podcaster explaining Chinese society to the West

    The Spectator broadcast editor on navigating her Chinese and British identities, adding nuance to the conversation, and the UK's blind spots.

  • U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

    China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. "Despite the PRC's dramatic build-up of its nuclear arsenal, unfortunately it continues to resist discussing nuclear risk reduction bilaterally with the United States," said Robert Wood, referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • India's COVID tally passes 25 million; cyclone hampers response in western states

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, already among the hardest hit by a second wave of the pandemic. COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from coastal districts of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late on Monday and efforts were being made to try to limit any spread of infections. "Masks have been arranged for people shifted to shelter homes," said Sandip Sagale, a top official in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat.

  • Young Man Dies Protecting His Girlfriend From Carjackers in San Mateo, Two Suspects Arrested

    A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night. What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.

  • China to relax birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will tread carefully in relaxing its birth policies for fear of harming social stability, even as the latest census highlights the urgency to address the country's declining birth trends and ageing population, policy sources said. Expectations for birth policy reforms are rising after the 2020 census last week showed China's population grew at its slowest in the last decade since the 1950s as births declined and ageing accelerated. A fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman in 2020, on par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy, underscores the risk for China: the world's second-biggest economy may already be in irreversible population decline without having first accumulated the household wealth of G7 nations.

  • Dr. Tam says there's a chance Canada's COVID-19 epidemic curve could drive back up, if we're not careful

    Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, indicated that the most important factor in the declaration for the COVID-19 epidemic curve in Canada is how public health measures are applied by provinces and territories. "How fast we go down that curve and if we get to bottom of that curve is contingent on the work that they’re doing together with their communities," Dr. Tam said at a press conference on Tuesday. "With variants at play, while vaccinations are going up, we have to be very cautious about that downward path."

  • Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

    President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident. The doses will come from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, marking the first time that U.S.-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas. It will boost the global vaccine sharing commitment from the U.S. to 80 million.

  • ‘China Kinda Sus’: Student Club Poster at Illinois High School Accused of Racism

    A student club poster at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Ill., that took a jab at China has reportedly sparked outrage among parents and state lawmakers. A call for conservatives: The poster recruits students to join the school’s chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit that aims to “identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government.” The character was overlaid with the symbol of a hammer and sickle representing the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

  • Racism in schools, and a battle for respect

    Black mothers in Toronto realized the racism they saw in schools went beyond individual cases. They banded together to challenge the status quo.

  • 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Huge Potential to Buy on the Dip

    We have narrowed down our search to five semiconductor stocks that have attained a 52-week high this year but are currently trading at a discount. These are NVDA, TXN, AMD, MPWR and ON.

  • AstraZeneca's Farxiga Flunks Late-Stage COVID-19 Study

    AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) presented detailed data from the DARE-19 Phase 3 trial at the American College of Cardiology, evaluating Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at risk of developing serious complications. The trial did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status at 30 days. The Phase 3 trial had enrolled 1,250 hospitalized pandemic patients with underlying conditions. For 30 days, patients were treated daily with either a placebo or dapagliflozin, and they continued that routine regardless of disease progression. Researchers found that 11.2% of dapagliflozin patients died or suffered organ failure - one of the study’s primary endpoints, compared with 13.8% of placebo patients. During the study follow-up, 6.6% of patients in the dapagliflozin group died versus 8.6% in the placebo group. The secondary endpoint of recovery, mostly measured as time to hospital discharge, was similar between the two groups. Despite the failure, it was observed that patients on Farxiga posted numerically fewer serious side effects than placebo in DARE-19 with two non-severe cases of diabetic ketoacidosis observed, both in the Farxiga arm and in patients with prior history of Type 2 diabetes. In the Farxiga arm, there were 21 reports of kidney injury compared with 34 in the placebo group. Meanwhile, there were two reports of ketoacidosis among the Farxiga group compared with none in the placebo arm. See the ACC presentation here. Price Action: AZN shares are trading 0.40% higher at $55.43 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUK Study Answers Question If Two Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Mix-Matched?UK Rethinks COVID-19 Antibody Supply Deal With AstraZeneca: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestine convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • China bars foreign curricula, ownership in some private schools

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's State Council has announced tough new curbs on school curricula and ownership of private schools, the latest in a series of measures intended to tighten control of the country's fast-growing education sector. The new law, which comes into effect on Sept. 1, halts the teaching of foreign curricula in schools from kindergarten to grade nine (K-9) and prohibits the ownership or control of any private K-9 schools by foreign entities. China currently has private K-9 schools that teach local and foreign curricula.

  • Five reasons Texas’ struggles will continue this season

    After some optimism, there is always room for pessimism. Here are five reasons Texas will continue its struggles during the 2021 season:

  • UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine

    The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday it will offer a third shot to recipients of the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine six months after their initial two-dose regimen. The move appears to make the UAE the first country worldwide to formally introduce the booster. The brief statement comes after some residents in the UAE reported receiving a third shot amid concerns about an insufficient antibody response.

  • Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

    A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera will feature photos and testimony about the stab wounds 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts suffered after going for a run. “We’re going to talk about the violent death of a young girl, Mollie Tibbetts,” said Brown, an assistant Iowa attorney general, said during jury selection at an events center in Davenport, where lawyers began working to whittle down a 183-person pool to 12 jurors and three alternates.