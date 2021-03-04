Brazil Senate Backs Covid Aid in First Vote as Pandemic Soars

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s senate backed a $7.8 billion round of Covid aid for the poor in a first-round vote as a new wave of the pandemic batters the economy and pushes the health system to the brink of collapse.

The plan to revive last year’s cash handout program is part of a constitutional amendment that includes compensatory fiscal measures demanded by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to show the government remains committed to austerity after a record budget deficit in 2020.

Senators approved the so-called emergency bill in a first round of voting late on Wednesday and scheduled a second round for the following morning. They rejected several amendments that sought to further water down Guedes’s austerity measures, but the opposition is still trying to tweak the proposal to remove limits to the size of the program.

Adding urgency to the matter is a raging coronavirus crisis that is forcing governors and mayors to impose the harshest lockdowns yet across the country, with hospitals overrun with Covid-19 patients and deaths from the virus hitting daily records.

Attempts to remove austerity measures from the bill have fanned investors’ fear of a looming budget crisis, but local markets recovered part of recent losses on Wednesday after lower house Speaker Arthur Lira tweeted that the proposal wouldn’t threat the government spending ceiling. The rule, which caps the growth of public expenditures to the rate of inflation, is considered by investors as the country’s last defense against runaway budget deficits.

The real had its best day since Feb. 19, strengthening 0.7% against the dollar. It closed on Wednesday as the second best performer among emerging market currencies, after lagging them during most of the day. Stocks trimmed losses of more than 3.6% to close down just 0.3%.

Read More: Brazil’s Economic Rebound Slows as Aid Expires and Covid Spreads

The plan approved by the senate so far allows the government to take on debt to finance four monthly payments of 250 reais to some 40 million Brazilians at a cost of 44 billion reais ($7.8 billion). Last year, the government spent 322 billion reais on a more generous program that benefited over 60 million Brazilians with stipends of as much as 600 reais per month.

Story continues

Even if only a fraction of the 2020 program, the new round of stimulus comes as Latin America’s largest economy finds itself in a much tougher fiscal position, following a deficit of nearly 14% of GDP in 2020. Worried about the country’s budget outlook, investors have started shunning long-dated government bonds and forcing the central bank’s hand to raise the benchmark interest rate by at least half a percentage point later this month.

BRAZIL REACT: After 2020 Aid, Policy Gaffes Threaten 2021 Growth

The secure the bill’s approval, Guedes had to scrap a number of austerity measures included in the original proposal. Gone were plans to end mandatory public spending on health and education, as well as a proposal to decrease the workload of public servants and their salaries in case of fiscal crisis.

As it stands, it includes a trigger allowing the government to freeze salaries of public servants and reduce tax breaks, among other measures, whenever mandatory expenses exceed 95% of the budget.

The biggest threat to Guedes’s austerity plan was a proposal backed by many senators to exclude the Bolsa Familia social program from the country’s spending ceiling. After a whole day of negotiations between Guedes and lawmakers, the economic team was able to block the idea.

(Updates with bill’s approval by senators in first round of voting.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.