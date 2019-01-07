Brazil studying if Boeing-Embraer deal is in its 'ideal form'

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil national security adviser Augusto Heleno said on Monday that the government is studying whether the deal between planemakers Embraer <EMBR3.SA> and Boeing <BA.N> is in its "ideal form" or in need of changes.

Embraer in December agreed to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for $4.2 billion. The deal requires the government's blessing to go forward.

Heleno, speaking to reporters at a press conference, added that the government was not "thinking of interrupting negotiations." He said the government wants a deal that will be "the best possible for the country."

President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed concern about a provision in the agreement that would allow Boeing to end up with 100 percent of the commercial division business, extinguishing Embraer's participation. He described the Brazilian planemaker, which is a private company, as part of the national "patrimony" and said he did not want to see it "pass to the other side," in a reference to full Boeing ownership.

Before becoming president, Bolsonaro and his advisers spoke favorably of the Boeing-Embraer deal, but without addressing specific details.





