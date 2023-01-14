Brazil Supreme Court includes Jair Bolsonaro in riot probe

·2 min read
Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro
Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court has agreed to include right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation into the storming of government buildings in Brasília.

It is the first time that Mr Bolsonaro has been named among those potentially responsible for the 8 January riots.

It comes days after Mr Bolsonaro posted a video questioning the legitimacy of October's presidential election.

Prosecutors said Mr Bolsonaro may have incited a crime by making such claims.

They asked the Supreme Court on Friday to include the ex-president in the investigation.

The Bolsonaro video claimed that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not voted into office but rather chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral authority.

While the video was posted after Sunday's riot and later deleted, the prosecutor general's office argued its content was sufficient to justify investigating Mr Bolsonaro's conduct beforehand.

Thousands of radical Bolsonaro supporters, who continue to claim that the election was rigged, stormed the country's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace on Sunday.

They had been camping in and around the capital Brasilia for weeks calling for a military coup.

Meanwhile, Mr Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital in Florida with abdominal pain, his wife said.

He left Brazil for the United States in late December, after refusing to take part in the handover of power to Lula.

Many businessmen and officials are being investigated, including Brasilia's former head of security, Anderson Torres, who flew to the US ahead of the riots.

On Thursday, police visited his home and found a document reportedly trying to reverse the election result.

Mr Torres argues the document has been taken out of context, but Justice Minister Flavio Dino has said he must turn himself in by Monday or face extradition.

Earlier, Lula accused Mr Bolsonaro's allies of aiding an attack on the presidential palace on Sunday.

More than 1,200 people have been formally arrested and are being charged in relation to the riot at Brazil's Congress.

Arrest warrants have already been issued for several top officials accused of being "responsible for acts and omissions" that led to the riots.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets

    The rapid reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns is brightening the outlook for global investors keen to leave behind one of their worst years on record, but may also fuel the inflationary pressures policymakers hope are abating. The impact of the reopening of the world's second largest economy on financial markets, hit by double-digit losses last year as inflation and interest rates jumped, is critical. COVID cases, deaths, and the economic hit to China from rampant infections are yet to play out and commodity prices are already rising, adding to inflation risks.

  • Brazilian prosecutors call for probe of Bolsonaro over riots

    The Brazilian prosecutor-general's office on Friday asked the Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation into who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital.

  • Regional force leaves Tigray city as France, Germany call for 'justice'

    The Ethiopian army announced the withdrawal of a regional force from a key Tigrayan city on Thursday under a peace deal to end two years of war as visiting European ministers said there could be no reconciliation without justice.And on Thursday the Ethiopian army said the Amhara special forces -- a regional force which backed the government in the war -- had withdrawn from the strategic Tigray city of Shire, meeting another key part of the peace deal.

  • Vladimir Putin named politician of the year in Russian state-run poll

    Putin has consistently won the vote since it started in 2006.

  • Ceuta, Melilla profile

    An overview of the small Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on Morocco's Mediterranean coast.

  • Brazilian Prosecutors Call for Probe of Former President Bolsonaro Over Riots

    Prosecutors accuse Jair Bolsonaro of spending years sowing distrust in the country’s electoral system.

  • Brazil riots: Despite rising fears, new round of protests flop

    An expected new wave of pro-Bolsonaro protests that had the authorities on edge has failed to materialise.

  • Idaho Republican legislator compares women’s reproductive care to farm animals

    Idaho Republican legislator compared women’s reproductive care to farm animals.Source: Idaho House Agriculture Committee

  • Zelenskyy reveals what units defend Bakhmut and Soledar

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that servicemen from the International Legion and the Shaman unit, among others, are the ones defending Bakhmut. He has also thanked the Kraken unit for causing Russian losses near Soledar.

  • Japan sells Tokyo as US linchpin of security against China, Russia

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit with President Biden is aimed at selling Tokyo as the linchpin of eastern security and a bulwark against Chinese and North Korean aggression. It’s part of a historic shift for the island nation, which has committed to growing its military and shirking off its pacifist policy that was self-imposed…

  • Why Russia Is Battling To Capture A Small Ukrainian Mining Town

    The battle for the small salt-mining town has emerged as a critical step in Moscow's war aims and a reminder that the end of the war remains nowhere in sight

  • Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina

    Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. Since announcing his latest presidential run in November, Trump has limited his public campaign appearances to events at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida before an invited crowd or in a virtual setting.

  • Russia repairs part of damaged Crimea bridge

    STORY: Authorities plan to finish repairs in March. Drivers Reuters spoke to said they were happy with how fast workers rebuild the bridge.On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin drove across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, less than two months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief's showcase infrastructure projects.The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by Putin in 2018, was bombed on October 8 in an attack Russia said was carried out by Ukraine. Ukraine never claimed responsibility for the explosion that happened a day after Putin's 70th birthday.Russia's Federal Security Service said the attack was organized by Ukrainian military intelligence.The explosion wrecked one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting traffic across the Kerch Strait. The blast also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed Crimean peninsula from neighbouring southern Russia.

  • Ukrainian troops train in trenches on Belarus border

    STORY: According to Volyn Border Guard unit official, Ukraine follows the joint Russian and Belarussian drills taking place on the opposite side of the border.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Tuesday (January 10) that Russia was "gathering forces for another escalation" of the nearly 11-month war between the two countries. Ukraine's top general warned in December that one of the possible directions of a new assault could be Belarus, where Ukraine's military estimates the presence of 15,000 Russian troops, while military analysts put the figure at 10,000 - 12,000.

  • Kremlin begins to plan elections for "President Putin"

    The Kremlin's domestic political bloc has begun preparations for the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, assuming that Vladimir Putin will take part in them. Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, quoting their own sources Details: According to Kommersant's sources, representatives of the internal political bloc of the President's Administration are working on various election scenarios and assuming that the campaign will be held as planned in 2024 and that Vladimir Putin will take part in i

  • Idaho didn’t have to wait long for the first truly terrible bill of the session | Opinion

    Skaug’s bill to penalize cities clearly comes in response to Boise’s abortion enforcement resolution, but it’s not even clear that resolution falls within it. | Opinion

  • McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that he would consider expunging one or both of former President Trump’s impeachments. “I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday, before listing off several other key priorities for House Republicans. “But…

  • Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

    There are some similarities to Donald Trump's secret documents scandal but there are key differences, too

  • Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump

    The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.

  • McCarthy says FBI briefing on Swalwell was so troubling, 'you wouldn't have' him on 'any committee'

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he is doing "exactly what we're suppose to do" by keeping Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the the House Intel Committee.