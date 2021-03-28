Brazil suspends deadline to analyze request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Sunday that it has suspended the deadline for analyzing a request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement on its website, Anvisa said that Uniao Quimica, the company that will manufacture the shots in Brazil, did not present the necessary documentation.

"Despite the suspension of the deadline, Anvisa continues to analyze other information presented by Uniao Quimica," it said in its statement.

According to Anvisa's website, the health regulator's deadline for analyzing emergency use requests is either seven or 30 business days.

Anvisa said on Friday that it had received a request from Uniao Quimica for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Brazil has approved other vaccines and at least 6% of the population has received one dose, according to Our World in Data. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta)

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

