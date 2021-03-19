Brazil vaccine drive faces challenges in remote communities

  • A health worker applies a dose of the Sinovac vaccine from the door of her vehicle, in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Virgilio Pereira, 86, waits for his first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Health workers leave a home where they gave people their first doses of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 as they walk house to house in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Dona Dainda, 75, celebrates after getting her first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 inside her home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A girl watches health workers give first shots of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 to people age 18 and older, inside her home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Health workers arrive at the Kalunga Vao de Almas community to vaccinate the locals with the Sinovac vaccine, in a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Benedita Pereir waits for her first jab of the Sinovac vaccine at her home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A health worker applies a dose of the Sinovac vaccine to a Kalunga Vao de Almas community resident, at a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A vehicle carrying government health workers drives to the Kalunga Vao de Almas community to apply Sinovac vaccines, at a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Lara Cristina, 10, holds up sitting mats to signal for health workers to enter her home as they arrive to apply the first shots of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a house to house vaccination campaign in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A health worker gives a man his first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 inside his family's home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A woman reacts to seeing a syringe of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 as health workers vaccinate residents in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A health worker enters a family's home to give Sinovac vaccines for COVID-19 in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Health workers cover themselves with an umbrella as they arrive to apply Sinovac vaccines at a home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Seen through a rain-drenched car window a health worker runs under the rain to take a dose of the Sinovac vaccine to a home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, 82-year-old Algemiro Dias get his first jab of the Sinovac vaccine, at the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, 68-year-old Valdeir Pereira waits to be vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine, at the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the oustkirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
  • Youths look as health workers apply Sinovac vaccines in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Bridiga dos Santos, 70, waits for her first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a house to house vaccination campaign in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Health workers arrive to apply Sinovac vaccines, in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Children wait as health workers go house to house to give first shots of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 to residents age 18 and older in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
1 / 21

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil

A health worker applies a dose of the Sinovac vaccine from the door of her vehicle, in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Monday, March 15, 2021. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a traditional community of black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
ERALDO PERES and MAURICIO SAVARESE
·5 min read

CAVALCANTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s vast size and deficient infrastructure make getting coronavirus vaccines to far-flung communities of Indigenous peoples and descendants of slaves a particularly daunting endeavor.

Nurse Rosemeire Bezerra has years of experience inoculating descendants of slaves — known as “quilombolas” — in the municipality of Cavalcante, about 180 miles from Brazil's capital, Brasilia. Her biggest challenge in the current vaccination drive is keeping vaccine doses below 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit) in an isolated, tropical region. It’s especially sweltering in the Valley of Souls (Vão de Almas, in Portuguese) where she was headed.

On Monday, Bezerra protected plastic foam coolers with cardboard shells and filled them with ice. She intended to vaccinate 190 families within four days, before that ice melted. She set off with her team and three others, including an experienced driver familiar with the remote region.

Houses in the Valley of Souls are far apart, and chewed-up dirt roads make for a jolting journey that complicates keeping a cooler balanced on laps. The many river crossings test the four-wheel-drive vehicles, too.

Access is so poor that Bezerra and her staffers often vaccinate people they encounter on the roadside or tending to crops in their fields, as they might not have another chance. Some areas are reached only by foot, and they have to carry in their own food and water.

The vaccination team set up shop inside a school and pitched tents inside a classroom. Bezerra slept with a lantern and the coolers by her side.

“I woke up three times every night to see if the temperature was adequate,” she said. “It’s a very big responsibility if they’re lost. I treated those vaccines like my daughter.”

Brazil is in the midst of an alarming spike of COVID-19 cases, with nearly 3,000 deaths a day for the first time since the pandemic began. Public health experts say that restrictions on activity and social distancing can help ease pressure on hospitals’ overloaded intensive care units, but that the only long-term solution is mass vaccination in a country of 210 million people that is bigger than the contiguous U.S.

Almost 6% of Brazilians have received at least one shot, according to Our World in Data, a collaboration between researchers at the University of Oxford and the nonprofit group Global Change Data Lab. Just 1.5% have gotten two doses.

There are formidable logistics to reaching Indigenous communities, many of which are only accessible by boat, and also difficulties overcoming doubts about the vaccines.

Members of the remote Baré group in Amazonas state received their vaccine jabs Wednesday after health workers travelled more than two hours from the state capital of Manaus up the Cuieiras River to the village of New Hope (Nova Esperança). Some of the villagers initially had rejected the shots.

It was hardly the only time Januário Carneiro, coordinator of the Manaus region’s Indigenous health care unit, was met with skepticism and mistrust.

Carneiro has spent hours convincing Indigenous people the vaccines are safe, and says he has been successful. So far, 71% of about 15,000 Indigenous people in the Manaus region have received their first shots, and 52% had their second jabs this week, he said.

While New Hope is home to 195 villagers, Carneiro’s journey on Wednesday was to immunize just 19 people missed on prior outings. That helps explain why priority vaccination for Indigenous people and quilombolas is a matter of efficiency.

“Imagine if you go to these isolated areas just for people over 70 years old, then have to come back later, paying for all the fuel for a boat just for a small group. That’s why, when you go, you have to vaccinate everyone at once,” Jacqueline Sachett, a nursing professor at the Amazonas state university, said in a video posted by the state-run Fiocruz Institute. “It isn’t just a matter of human rights.”

New Hope’s chief, José Prancácio, said the whole village was infected with the coronavirus after people traveling to Manaus for food brought the virus home.

Manaus suffered a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases in January, driven by a more contagious strain of the virus. Hospitals lacked oxygen for weeks and doctors had to choose which intensive care patients to put on ventilators.

The state has seen the number of cases and deaths ebb since, but immunization still has a way to go. New Hope, for its part, is nearing immunity. After Reinaldo de Souza Santos, 37, received his shot, he held up his vaccine card to display stickers proving he had gotten both his shots.

“My people are now calm and very happy about this vaccine,” Prancácio said. “Until there’s a vaccine, a lot of people die. But today, thank God, we’re 100% satisfied.”

In Cavalcante, quilombola Manoel Pereira and his wife, Leona, received their first shots standing beside the fence of their cassava farm. Wearing a disposable gown, Bezerra calmly delivered the dose to Pereira, who looked eager to return to his labors.

“It is a very poor community, with some places that can only be reached by special pick-up trucks,” Bezerra said. “Our team didn’t spare any effort. We needed to give them some hope.”

___

Associated Press journalist Fernando Crispim in Manaus contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Issued This Big Warning Before the Senate

    Appearing before a Senate hearing yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci had one clear message: The pandemic is not over. “There still are challenges ahead, particularly with regard to the variants that have now become very familiar to us,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on “Examining Our Covid-19 Response: An Update from Federal Officials.” Read on for his full warning about how these variants can infect you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Warned That We Cannot “Pull Back in Our Enthusiasm” One new variant in particular—the B.1.1.7, also commonly known as the UK variant—is proving to be more transmissible and more deadly. "I’m concerned that if we pull back in our enthusiasm for the fact that vaccines are rolling out, and things look good, if we pull back prematurely, we may trigger another surge. And that would really set us back in all the things that we’re trying to do," Dr. Fauci told Senators. Same goes for wearing masks. Fauci said: "We're not saying this is the way it's gonna have to be all the time. We're saying that if you looked at the data and look at the science, there is a chance that you could get in trouble if you pull back, too prematurely." 2 Dr. Fauci Said We Should Stop “Wedding Ourselves” to Herd Immunity When one senator asked about when we’d reach herd immunity, Fauci said, "We should be careful about wedding ourselves to this concept of herd immunity….I have been saying lately calculation and is purely an estimate of 70 to 85%, of the population is that we would probably have to get more children and I believe as we get high school students, vaccinated, in the fall, we'll be able to reach that." 3 The CDC Chief Agreed With Dr. Fauci, Calling the Current Death Rate “Tragic” CDC Director Dr. Rochell Walensky agreed with Fauci's take. "While we have recently seen reductions in cases and deaths we must remain cautious. The average daily death rate is still tragically still more than twice the rate seen last September. We are in a race to stop transmission and the emergence of variants that spread more easily has made this even more challenging." 4 Dr. Fauci Warned That Europe is in Trouble And We Could Be, Too "Europe is generally about three to four weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of their outbreak. And what they saw a little while ago was a plateauing of their decrement. They were coming down nicely, and then they plateaued. And then, just as you might have predicted, they then, one, started to go up," he said. 5 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

    Germany, France and other European nations announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after EU and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for AstraZeneca's ambition to produce a "vaccine for the world", as the global death toll from the coronavirus passes 2.8 million. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) "clear" conclusion following an investigation into 30 cases of unusual blood disorders was that the vaccine's benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighs the possible risks, though it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.

  • “I am less afraid of Covid now”: Why people in Mumbai are ignoring the fresh wave

    “You hardly see news about people dying because of Covid these days—even people who get Covid don’t have severe symptoms."

  • The future of AstraZeneca's vaccine rollout hinges on 2 crucial decisions, after a month of suspensions and dose shortages

    A European regulator's ruling on side effects could lift AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions in 18 countries, and US trial data could soon follow.

  • Biden to reach goal of 100m Covid vaccines in 100 days as early as Thursday

    Mr Biden’s 100th day in office will happen on 30 April

  • US to send 4m vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The Biden plan to give AstraZeneca jabs to neighbours is seen as part of 'vaccine diplomacy'.

  • Lauren Boebert shares QAnon conspiracy claiming Democratic arrests and resignations

    Congresswoman’s theory would see Trump enemies brought down

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • US and China trade angry words at high-level Alaska talks

    The first high-level meeting of the new US administration and Beijing opened with sharp rebukes.

  • Wall Street drops as bond yields rise

    Rising Treasury yields and coronavirus concerns sent Wall Street south Thursday. The benchmark Treasury yield spiked to a 14-month high one day after the Fed ramped up its U.S. growth forecast, and that hurt rate-sensitive tech stocks like Apple and Amazon. Stocks tumbled further after France declared a lockdown in Paris and other regions. The Nasdaq dropped 3%. The S&P 500 and Dow both retreated from record highs, with the S&P down 1-and-a-half percent and the blue chip index falling a half percent. Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel says the charts signal that Treasury yields will continue to rise even though the Fed has vowed to keep rates low. “It continues to be a situation where we have to watch rising yields very closely but also watching levels on the Nasdaq given that that index peaked in mid-February.”Over on the Big Board, Dollar General shares dropped nearly 5%. The discount retailer warned that the rush to stock up on cheaper goods amid the health crisis may be waning faster than expected as the economy reopens. But shares of AMC Entertainment, which got slammed last year as people stayed home, rose 3%. The movie theater operator said 98% of its U.S. locations would be open starting Friday.

  • Police issue warning after string of break-ins

    At least six home break-ins were reported this week in Newton.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of Closure

    Michael Kovac/GettyAt the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a dedication appears onscreen. “For Autumn,” it reads as an elegiac cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” by the singer Allison Crowe, swells over the credits. It’s a valediction to the director’s adopted daughter, Autumn Snyder, who loved sci-fi and stories of superheroes and considered it her favorite song.As the producer of the film—and as Zack’s wife and Autumn’s stepmother—Deborah Snyder had heard the recording several times before she and her husband sat down to watch the film, all four hours of it, for the first time all the way through. The Snyders had talked about Crowe’s version of the song endlessly during production over the last year. They’d seen the movie in chunks countless times by then, too. Up until just two weeks before its HBO Max debut, they were knee-deep in fine-tuning sound mixes and color grading for the different technical versions necessary for streaming.But finally watching together the culmination of their work evoked feelings Snyder didn’t expect. Four years after the weight of Autumn’s death by suicide became too much to balance with the demands of a blockbuster movie set, here the couple sat watching an even grander version of the story they’d set out to tell—with Autumn’s name gracing the final frame. “It strikes you in this very visceral way,” Snyder remembers. Their film about gods and superheroes leveled by grief and stumbling toward emotional restoration can’t help but “resonate differently for us” now, she says. “We’ve gone on quite a journey personally.” ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic FansSnyder is speaking from her home office in Los Angeles, where Wonder Woman herself watches over her shoulder. (“It’s not a toy,” Snyder laughs, turning toward the Batman v Superman-era maquette by costume designer Michael Wilkinson.) When we speak, the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League is just nine days away from release—though an HBO Max glitch has just allowed a surprise early viewing to some who signed up for a night of live-action Tom & Jerry.That such a surreal hiccup is barely a footnote in the story of the film’s road to the screen is a measure of how complicated it’s been. But Snyder seems unbothered: “I’m just excited for people to see it. This has been so many years in the making.”It’s been 11 years in fact since the Snyders began working with Warner Bros. on developing and helming the DC Comics superhero universe, and four years since the theatrical release of Justice League. The movie that made it to theaters, dragged to the finish line via reshoots by The Avengers director Joss Whedon, came to be considered a “Frankensteinian” commercial and critical failure. Snyder watched the final product without her husband. “To see it be so different than the original intention for the film was just very difficult,” she remembers.“It was difficult because you’re emotionally invested. That’s why I famously said to Zack, ‘Don’t ever see it,’” she says. “Because I think as a director even more so than as a producer, especially the way Zack makes films, it’s very personal.”The couple had developed the film’s characters, cast them, poured years and “heart and soul” into them. It had become a round-the-clock passion. “We’re married, so there’s never like, oh, we stopped talking about it. It blurs into everyday life,” she says. “And then you shoot the whole thing and you can’t complete it.”Walking away to focus on their five other children and their own grief for two years “was the right decision for us to make. But it was a difficult decision.” At the time, it seemed final. “When we left, we left. We weren’t, you know, checking in on it. No. They went and did what they needed to do.”The Justice League set reportedly changed drastically after the Snyders’ departure. Ray Fisher, who plays the hero Cyborg in Justice League, was the first to speak up three years after the movie’s release, accusing Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. (WarnerMedia conducted an “internal investigation” in 2020; it ended with the vague promise of “remedial action” being taken.)Fisher’s accusations did not come as a surprise to Snyder—just before the movie’s release, she reported an “incident” to Warner Bros. involving Whedon and someone else on set. She can’t say who it involved or how it was “resolved in a way that the person was happy with.” But in the wake of a career-spanning reckoning for Whedon, with actors and writers he worked with in decades past following Fisher’s lead and speaking out about his alleged toxic on-set behavior, Snyder admits the influx of testimonials has been “upsetting.”“I am always fighting to get more women on the sets. And as a business owner, it’s important to create an atmosphere that is safe and creative, you know?” she says. “People need to be accountable for their actions and I feel like that’s starting to happen. But I also think it takes a lot of bravery to come forward and to tell your story. I really respect Ray and all the people that have come forward because their truths are important. It’s a hard thing to do.”Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s journey to the screen has been fraught with reports of toxic behavior, both on and off set. The fan-led social media campaign to restore the original, non-Whedon footage into a “Snyder Cut” gained unprecedented clout in the years after Justice League’s theatrical release. It demanded and, incredibly, successfully persuaded Warner Bros. to release the film as the Snyders intended—though often through controversial means.Some of the most vocal personas behind the push to #ReleasetheSnyderCut amounted to online bullies, directing torrents of hostility toward film journalists and moviegoers who dared express distaste for any aspect of the DCEU, the Snyders’ style of moviemaking, or the toxicity itself. Snyder finds their behavior disappointing, in part because “I know what it’s like” to be on the receiving end of online attacks.“After BvS, we had people that really loved the movie and really hated the movie, and sometimes it would be very personal,” she says. “You can not like something. You can have a disagreement about something. But it’s just the personal attacks and getting that way, it’s just not acceptable. I know there was a contingency of fans” whose behavior was out of control, she says. “But I don’t believe that was the majority.”She points to Snyder fans’ good work for proof: they raised $500,000 and counting for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The campaign’s landing page features moving words about the late Autumn Snyder, penned by her sister Olivia: “Autumn was like the moon. Bold, mysterious, and beautiful. So unaware of the power and impact she had. But, surrounded by darkness.”Restoring and expanding their vision for Justice League proved cathartic for the Snyders after losing so much, though grief is far from a straightforward journey. “It’s funny. As much as it helped to heal, it also brought up a lot,” Snyder recalls. “It was very emotional, the whole process.” HBO Max It wasn’t just the moviemaking itself, or the story about heroes learning to live again after unfathomable loss. “That was one thing that was healing,” she says. “But also, I think, to talk about her death publicly and to talk about mental health and suicide prevention—you can only hope that it touches someone.”“It was a very difficult time in our family’s lives,” she says. She wants “other people to know that there’s help out there. Because I don’t know that we really knew. You’d think we would have, but we didn’t.”“So in that way, I think doing something that’s good—it’s not gonna ever make her come back. But it kind of just, it’s something that…” She pauses, searching for words. “It’s something.”Being a producer on Justice League at first meant the usual responsibilities: supporting the director and his vision. Budgeting. Negotiating casting deals with agents. Acting as a liaison with the studio. And steering the production toward being on time and on budget.Reconstructing a movie that almost but never existed out of years-old footage, unfinished music and visual effects, disintegrating costumes, missing models, and a cast and crew now spread out over different projects across the world—all amid a global pandemic? “That was a whole other animal,” Snyder recalls.Warner Bros. approached the Snyders about releasing their own version of the film on HBO Max months before a May 2020 announcement announced the movie to the world. For a time, that meant working on it in secret. “Because you don’t want people to get their hopes up if [Warner Bros.] didn’t do it.”It took the film’s creatives and crew bending over backwards for the four-hour epic to get made. “Our visual effects supervisor was busy on another show,” Snyder says. “So in his spare time on the weekends or late at night, he’d come help us figure out what effects were done and what needed to be redone.”Composer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, had even less encouraging news: He’d never gotten very far on the score at all—and in fact had used some of what he did have on another film at some point. “So we had to start over,” Snyder says. “We had a bunch of themes and a couple of pieces, but we hadn’t orchestrated them.”That came with its own obstacles: “We couldn’t do a whole orchestra at the same time” because of COVID and the filmmakers couldn’t travel to England to hear the score in person. Instead, the musicians separated into smaller groups and recorded one at a time while the filmmakers monitored the process via a live feed.Whedon had discarded and reshot much of Zack Snyder’s original footage, but that proved a silver lining for the assembling of ZSJL. Only three days of additional photography were needed, for one scene Zack had hoped to shoot for years: a Batman/Joker scene. HBO Max It comes in the film’s epilogue, in another of Batman’s prescient hallucinations. In a post-apocalypse where Darkseid rules Earth, The Flash (Ezra Miller), Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Queen Mera (Amber Heard), Cyborg, and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, reprised by Jared Leto, gather for what appears to be—of course—an uneasy alliance against a common foe: an evil Superman.The scene, as short as it is, required a complicated shoot. It needed a lot of visual effects. The actors in the scene were scattered across the globe. “And we had a time crunch,” Snyder remembers. “So it was challenging. Ezra Miller was on Fantastic Beasts, so we had the crew shoot his part against green screen and Zack directed him via Zoom.”The actors’ super-suits, meanwhile, had lost their luster. “They’re latex and they’d been sitting there for a couple of years and were disintegrating and falling apart. So we were patching them up on set and like, you know, these are things you don’t normally have to deal with as a producer,” Snyder laughs. “But as challenging as it was, it was exhilarating.”To detractors, the movie’s four-hour runtime may seem excessive. But to Snyder, every minute is necessary. “In order for you to care about the characters at the end, you really have to understand who they are, what their struggles have been, what they’ve overcome, and what they’re still working on,” she says, “and we’re really able to do this in this version of the film.”Finishing the film brought a feeling beyond catharsis. Snyder hated to “leave the characters hanging. Even though they finished the theatrical version, that really wasn’t the story we were trying to tell.”“To get to the place that we were trying to get to and never thought we would be able to,” and to finish the film on their own terms and to dedicate it to Autumn, Snyder says, has brought “a certain sense of closure. There’s a certain sense of joy. But it’s more than just closure. It just feels really good.”If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • 'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians shudder at new COVID lockdown

    Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over. With intensive care units close to overflowing, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that Paris residents could only leave home for essential trips or exercise, and non-essential travel to other parts of the country was banned. Large numbers of Paris residents headed to railway stations on Friday morning so they could get out of the city before the restrictions, due to last for a month, come into force at midnight.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Four killed in bombing of government bus in Kabul

    The blast hit a bus which was rented by the Afghan Ministry of Information and Technology to transport employees, said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a ministry adviser.No one claimed immediate responsibility for the blast, but the Afghan government has blamed Taliban insurgents for recent attacks targeting government employees, civil society figures and journalists.The Taliban has denied involvement in the campaign.