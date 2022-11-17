Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets

FILE PHOTO: Geraldo Alckmin, newly elected Vice President of Brazil, talks during the announcement of the names of the transitional government team in Brasilia
1
·1 min read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan.

In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market's negative reaction to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's proposed constitutional amendment to exempt at least 175 billion reais ($32.41 billion) from next year's budget to pay for social programs.

"The market reaction is momentary. This will be clarified and overcome," Alckmin said, adding that the government will discuss a new framework to replace an existing spending ceiling, which he said was a "priority" but will not happen immediately.

"The framework will be discussed," Alckmin, a former two-time governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state. "There will be a surplus and debt reduction."

Alckmin said the new government will also take measures to reduce expenses, by reviewing contracts and tax exemptions, for example, while defending tax reform as one of the main measures needed to help the country to grow.

"The key issue is a tax reform," which will help spur GDP growth, he said, adding it would be approved as soon as possible, but he gave no deadline.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Brendan O'Boyle and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Global ESG-Linked Bond Market Faces Its First Set of Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- The revival of fossil fuels in European energy policy risks triggering the first wave of financial penalties in the global market for ESG bonds.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets Wrap

  • Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Potential Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment in Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to

  • Banks fund Tenneco buyout after failed sale attempt

    A group of banks led by Bank of America and Citigroup have funded Apollo Global Management's acquisition of auto parts supplier Tenneco without being able to sell down a portion of the $5.4 billion debt they are providing, sources close to the deal said. Since Nov. 3, banks have offered the Tenneco debt at a steep discount - a $1.4 billion loan at 84 to 85 cents on the dollar and a $1 billion bond with an 8% coupon and an all-in yield of 12%. Bank of America and Citigroup declined to comment.

  • Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Resume Student Debt Relief Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The legal battle over President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief could be headed to the US Supreme Court as the government seeks to lift a lower court order that blocked the program indefinitely.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsSto

  • Iranian students at UW-Milwaukee stage demonstration in solidarity with Mahsa Amini protests in Iran

    A group of Iranian students at UWM is trying to inform Milwaukee about the situation in Iran as the government violently cracks down on protests.

  • How One Deal Divided Asset Management Giant Brookfield and the Firm It Saved

    (Bloomberg) -- Those dialed in for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co.’s earnings call last week all seemed to know about the abrupt resignation of a director representing the company’s largest investor -- all except Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla, that is.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is W

  • U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico

    The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor products and services made by Chinese firms into the final version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the report said. The measure would broaden provisions in Section 889 that already prohibit government agencies from doing business with Chinese telecommunications companies or contractors who use their technologies, according to Politico. Schumer and Cornyn got their proposal added to the Senate NDAA last month in the October managers package and are now working to convince their colleagues, the report added.

  • Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs

    Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October as a weak yen pushed up the cost of imported commodities, which were already surging due to global supply constraints. It also confirmed CPI growth remained above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% inflation goal for a seventh straight month. "I haven't changed my view that the rise will start to slow down soon," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, noting declines in global grain prices.

  • Oil Poised for Second Weekly Decline on Gloomy Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a weekly loss of almost 8% as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapDemand for winter-de

  • Global tally of COVID cases rises in reversal of recent trend, led by Japan, South Korea and the U.S.

    The global tally of COVID-19 cases rose 2% in the week through Nov. 13 from the previous week, according to the World Health Organization, a reversal of the trend of declining case that had been in place for weeks.

  • Insurer Sees Strong Demand for Preferred Stock With Juicy 9% Yield

    Lincoln Financial Group sells $1 billion of preferred, including $500 million geared toward retail investors.

  • Comic: How fútbol put me on a road of discovering myself

    As the World Cup in Qatar 2022 approaches, a Chicano kid reflects on how soccer helped him find his place in the world.

  • Comic: All the Argentina World Cups I remember

    As the World Cup in Qatar gets ready to kick off, rooting for Argentina makes me reflect on all the past joys and heartbreaks

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    It didn't take Justin Verlander long to realize he could have a special year after missing almost two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. Heading into his fifth start, Verlander knew he was back. On Wednesday, the Houston ace capped his stellar season by winning the American League Cy Young Award, joining Miami's Sandy Alcantara in the National League as unanimous selections.

  • Driver of SUV that hit LA County Sheriff's, police recruits charged with attempted murder

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was charged with attempted murder on a peace officer.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX)?

    Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, stock prices are...

  • After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

    Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

  • Iranian Police Open Fire At Tehran Train Station, Beat Women With Batons

    Footage showed authorities battering passengers and shooting on a train platform as protests against the country's religious laws intensified.

  • Browns like what they have seen from Deshaun Watson in practice

    Deshaun Watson can’t play until Dec. 4, but the Browns quarterback is practicing. His suspension allows for an acclimation period, so Watson returned to on-field work Wednesday. He had last practiced Aug. 30, and he last played a regular-season game on Jan. 3, 2021, when he was still with the Texans. Watson has spent most [more]

  • Ko grabs first round lead at CME Group Tour Championship

    New Zealand's Lydia Ko, produced a blistering finish to her first round to grab the lead at the CME Group Tour Championship on Thursday after shooting a seven under-par 65.