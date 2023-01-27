Brazil woman accused of taking youth baseball funds

Jan. 26—A woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 from funds donated to a Clay County youth baseball all-star team was arrested Tuesday.

Sara Albright, 37, of Brazil, did not answer the door to her residence when officers attempted to serve a warrant, but she did later go to the Clay County Justice Center to turn herself in, said Brazil police and Clay County Deputy prosecutor Zach Clapp.

She was charged with theft in excess of $750, a Level 6 felony, and released on her own recognizance. A court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 8.