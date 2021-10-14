In Brazil, worst drought in decades felt at gigantic dam

The Friendship Bridge spans over the Parana river along the border of Brazil, right, with Paraguay, left, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades, with power output at its lowest level since 1994. (AP Photo/Emilio Sanabria)
EMILIO SANABRIA and DIANE JEANTET
·2 min read

HERNANDARIAS, Paraguay (AP) — The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border on the vast Parana River, is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades.

Sometimes described as one of the world's seven modern wonders, Itaipu's banks, usually lush and green, have turned rocky and bare.

According to Itaipu’s website, 2020 was one of the driest years in the plant’s history, with power output at its lowest level since 1994, a decade after it was inaugurated and when it had less capacity than now.

Production this year will be even lower, by about 15%, said Hugo Zarate, the plant's superintendent.

“We do not expect the crisis of lack of water to be solved before 2022. We will start the year in a rather complicated situation,” Zarate told The Associated Press.

That's devastating for a country where hydroelectric generation accounts for about two-thirds of total installed capacity, and experts are warning of possible electricity shortages in coming months.

President Jair Bolsonaro last month said hydroelectric dam reservoirs were “at the limit of the limit,” and called for Brazilians to turn off a lamp, take cold showers and stop using elevators when possible.

Lawmakers have even discussed bringing back daylight saving time.

Crops have withered while energy costs and food prices are soaring. Zarate noted that the lack of rain “impacts navigation, it impacts fishing, and it impacts tourism."

The Parana River which feeds the Itaipu plant is one of the main commercial waterways in South America, going through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. It has reached its lowest level in nearly 80 years. Ships on the river have had to reduce their tonnage to keep navigating.

Reduced water levels are part of natural cycles. But experts have warned human activity is affecting global weather patterns, leading to more frequent extreme events such as severe droughts and floods.

A recent study showed that Brazil, the country with the most freshwater resources on the planet, has lost 15% of its surface water since 1991.

___

AP reporter Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Look Bullish

    Crude oil markets have been digesting gains as of late, but they still look rather strong overall as we are simply trying to digest recent parabolic gains.

  • Hail storm pounds vehicles, homes in Sydney

    Video obtained by Reuters shows giant hail pelting incessantly on houses and parked vehicles in a driveway amid rain, as trees swayed in strong winds."(It was) almost 15 mins straight nonstop of just hail, thunder, lighting and rain," Twitter user @AH_MINI told Reuters.According to officials at the Bureau of Meteorology, a tornado warning was issued for western Sydney earlier in the day, but the system appeared to have weakened.

  • Tourists flock to view destructive Spanish volcano

    Fires smouldered as rivers of lava could be seen flowing down the mountain, sweeping away trees and sending huge plumes of smoke into the air.Christine Briand and Eric Continsoux, French tourists from Versailles, had already booked their trip to the Canary island when the eruption began. Continsoux, a budding photographer, said he was keen to make the most of the opportunity to document the lava flow. But Briand was less convinced."If it was just me, we would have cancelled the trip and postponed it to another time," she said.Eric Magnee, a Belgian pensioner living on the neighbouring island of Tenerife, travelled to La Palma to admire Cumbre Vieja at work."We are nothing compared to the force of nature, everything down here is destroyed", he said as streams of glowing lava lit up the mountainside.Lava from the eruption that began on September 19 has laid waste to a total area of nearly 600 hectares, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan.

  • Cop26: Xi Jinping 'set to miss climate summit'

    President Xi Jinping is set to miss the Cop26 climate conference in Scotland this month, according to a report.

  • With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

    Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.” China is to send two men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China scheduled for shortly after midnight Saturday.

  • LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Giants in NLDS winner-take-all Game 5

    Logan Webb, who was dominant in winning the opener for the Giants, faces Julio Urías, who led the majors with 20 victories and got the victory in Game 2. Perhaps this matchup would've been even better in the NL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series at stake — no matter, Mookie Betts and the defending champion Dodgers are set to take on Buster Posey and the Giants.

  • "Do we need to ration care?": COVID patients overwhelm Montana hospitals

    Some hospitals have reached the point of not accepting new patients and are preparing to ration care.

  • Amazon just put all its best deals in one place — save up to 50 percent

    The retailer's Epic Daily Deals page offers one-stop shopping with incredible discounts on Sony, Le Creuset and thousands more.

  • Adele, Inc: why the music industry is banking on pop’s millions-a-day woman

    In 2016 the Kogod School of Business at American University in Washington D.C. released a study examining Adele’s popularity. In a series of eye-popping charts, academics outlined the extent to which the Tottenham-born singer had “captured the hearts and wallets of consumers worldwide”. One chart showed that her 2015 album 25 accounted for three per cent of all albums bought across the entirety of the United States that year. The analytics project, named Adelytics, pulled no punches in its concl

  • Tale of two Spaniards: Jon Rahm implodes at Valderrama, Rafa Cabrera-Bello looking for back-to-back wins

    "There’s nowhere to hide. You have to be the best," Rahm said.

  • Escaped zebra found dead in Maryland, two others still at large

    One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.

  • China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

    China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.

  • Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving Planet Earth

    Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems. "This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago. The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.

  • 4.3 Million Workers Are Missing. Where Did They Go?

    The U.S. labor shortage has hit low-paying service industries especially hard, pushing companies to adapt. Many economists expect the shortage to last years, and some think it could be permanent.

  • Packers in ‘wait and see’ mode on Jaylon Smith’s availability for Sunday vs. Bears

    The Packers aren't certain if Jaylon Smith will be ready to make his debut and contribute against the Bears on Sunday.

  • Trump says he’s ‘not into golden showers’ and praises Putin and Xi at private Republican meeting

    Trump takes credit for reviving ‘dying’ Republican party, despite it losing control of Congress during his presidency

  • Surviving a nighttime visitor and other beginner backpacking adventures on Santa Rosa Island

    After hiking 10 miles across Santa Rosa Island, we just wanted to sleep. That's when we heard noises in the dark.

  • Russia marks pandemic's record of daily deaths, infections

    Russia's daily tolls of coronavirus infections and deaths surged to another record on Friday, a quickly mounting figure that has put a severe load on the country's health care system. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 32,196 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 999 deaths in the past 24 hours. Daily death tolls have set records daily over the past few days, approaching 1,000 as contagion spikes amid a sluggish vaccination rate and authorities' reluctance to toughen restrictions that would further cripple the economy.

  • China's domestic biodiversity pledges overshadowed by overseas footprint

    China has used a U.N. biodiversity conference in Kunming to burnish its green credentials and launch new measures to protect domestic habitats, but the world's second-biggest economy is under pressure to tackle the impact of its footprint overseas. The "COP15" conference, which held its closing ceremony on Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, was designed to lay the groundwork for a new post-2020 global pact to conserve habitats and slow species loss, now believed to be at its fastest rate in 10 million years. During his video address on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a new national park scheme as well as a 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) fund to finance conservation in developing countries.

  • Dodgers' Julio Urias won't start NLCS Game 5; Astros' Lance McCullers out of ALCS

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.