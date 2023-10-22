Brazile: Guilty pleas of lawyers in Georgia case means Trump in ‘major trouble’

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said the guilty pleas of two lawyers in the Georgia election interference case means that former President Trump is in “major trouble.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) late last week secured plea deals from Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, who both agreed to testify against their co-defendants, including Trump. Brazile said that these developments could pose legal difficulties for Trump as he attempts to navigate a myriad of court battles.

“Now look, this judge managed to get Donald Trump to take down one of the “threatening emails” and lies that he put out there. So yes, there’s no question that I think Mr. Trump is in major trouble,” Brazile said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Sidney Powell is not just some random lawyer that represented Donald Trump; she was in the Oval Office. She was — she was there when they were concocting this wild-eyed strategy,” she added.

Powell accepted a plea agreement on Thursday, and Chesebro did the same one day later. The first group of jurors was already summoned to the courthouse on the eve of their trial.

The pleas followed one by Scott Hall, a former bail bondsman, who agreed to the plea deal a few weeks prior.

Brazile also said that others may follow in Powell’s and Chesebro’s footsteps to turn against Trump.

“This I think will have a domino effect, and I also think it’s going to impact his messaging. When people around him — people who knew what the thinking was, can now be unleashed to testify against him and against others, I think the wheels are going to turn,” she said.

Trump faces 13 charges in Georgia stemming from his alleged efforts to remain in power following the 2020 election.

