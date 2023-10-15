Brazilian BBQ; Brockton human trafficking: 5 top stories last week

BROCTON − A power outage on Oct. 7 at Good Samaritan Medical Center forced ambulances to take patients to other emergency rooms and sparked a partial evacuation of the city's only remaining hospital. An overflowing toilet was to blame for power outage.

Nestled on a busy main road in Avon, a "hidden gem" serving authentic Brazilian barbeque and hearty sides awaits your arrival.

12-year-old suspects in East Bridgewater church vandalism to be charged with felony

The East Bridgewater Police Department will be charging the two 12-year-olds allegedly involved in the vandalism of a local church. East Bridgewater police and fire responded to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, at 210 Central St., on Oct. 6, for a report of vandalism, officials said. On Sunday, police said they had identified the two 12-year-olds who are believed to be responsible for the vandalism of the church where an altar cloth and a Bible were set on fire. But they were not yet being charged at that time. But on Tuesday officials said in a written statement that the pair will face multiple charges, including a felony.

Braintree man, 67, dies in workplace accident at Troupe Recycling in Abington

A 67-year-old Braintree man died in a workplace accident at an Abington recycling company Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Abington police received a 911 call from an employee of Troupe Recycling, at 1477 Bedford St., about 1:40 p.m. reporting that an employee had fallen off a forklift. Abington Fire Department paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene and the victim was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he died from his injuries, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

Overflowing toilet to blame for power outage that closed Brockton hospital. What we know

A power outage on Oct. 7 at Good Samaritan Medical Center forced ambulances to take patients to other emergency rooms and sparked a partial evacuation of the city's only remaining hospital. By Sunday morning, Oct. 8, Good Sam had completely reopened. An overflowing toilet caused a water leak that reached the electrical room, damaging an electrical box which affected an electrical panel that in turn affected the switch for the hospital's emergency generator, according to hospital and city officials. The hospital had to bring in a new electrical panel, said Deborah Chiaravalloti, regional marketing and communications lead for Good Sam owners Steward Health Care.

Avon Brazilian BBQ is a 'hidden gem' in the area

Nestled on a busy main road in Avon, a "hidden gem" serving authentic Brazilian barbeque and hearty sides awaits your arrival. Mainha has been proudly in business for 20 years. The restaurant opened in 2003 as a way for the owner, Sulamita Figueredo, to honor her mother and pass down the generational recipes from Brazil. Mainha, which means mommy in their language, was named to remember Figueredo's mom.

Brockton man sentenced to state prison on rape, human trafficking charges

A Brockton man found guilty of rape and human trafficking of a female victim has been sentenced to state prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced. After a two-day trial at the end of September, a jury found Steven Weaver, 40, of Brockton, guilty of one count each of trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, rape and deriving support from earnings of a prostitute, according to a written statement from Cruz's office.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories: Brazilian BBQ, human trafficking