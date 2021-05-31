Brazilian conservatives fail to see funny side of Pope's joke about country's love of booze

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Squires
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pope Francis visited Brazil on one of his first overseas trips - EPA
Pope Francis visited Brazil on one of his first overseas trips - EPA

Like many other remarks that spark controversy, no offence was intended. But a quip by Pope Francis about Brazilians drinking too much has upset the country's conservatives, who have declined to see the funny side of a man they view as a "communist".

The row broke out after the Pope made a joke about Brazilians' fondness for cachaça, a fiery spirit made from fermented sugar cane juice. Delivering a blessing to a Brazilian priest at the Vatican, he told Father João Paulo Victor: "There is no salvation for you. Too much cachaça and not enough praying.”

While many Brazilians greeted the remark with good humour, it did not amuse Brazilian conservatives. In a letter to the website Jornal da Cidade Online, a lawyer named Jorge Beja said the Pope’s words were hurtful at a time when Brazilians are suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

To suggest that “we’re not worthy of the Pope’s prayers, because we drink too much cachaça and pray too little,” was cruel and hurtful, he said. His letter was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The failure to see the funny side, however, may have been less about thin-skinnedness over drinking, and more about resentment among conservatives over the Pope's outspoken views on global inequality and the iniquities of consumerism.

Hundreds of thousands of people crowded Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro in 2013 as Pope Francis celebrated the final mass of his visit to Brazil - AFP
Hundreds of thousands of people crowded Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro in 2013 as Pope Francis celebrated the final mass of his visit to Brazil - AFP

Frederico Viotti, a spokesman for the traditionalist Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira Institute (IPCO), which was formerly part of the Brazilian Society in Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property, described the Pope's comment as "unfortunate".

“Pope Francis frequently has rough words to address countries governed by conservatives which, to a certain extent, fight society’s de-Christianisation, while only rarely he shows criticism towards leftist governments,” he told Crux, a Catholic website in the US.

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, nicknamed the Trump of the Tropics, were quick to weigh in. Some comments on social media even described the Pope as "communist".

But Bishop Devair Araújo da Fonseca from Piracicaba, in São Paulo State, said the Pope’s comments should not be taken too seriously. “Pope Francis can be naturally spirited. It’s a positive thing. I think we’re losing our sense of humour,” the bishop told Crux.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran removes central bank head who is running for president

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, one of the few moderates running in a June 18 presidential election, who said he accepted the decision that he must step aside at the bank in order to stand for president. Hemmati, a technocrat appointed central bank governor in 2018, is one of seven candidates for president, with the others mostly staunch hardliners after a vetting body, the Guardian Council, barred leading reformists and conservatives from standing. Iranian media identified several possible candidates to succeed Hemmati at the bank, including Akbar Komeijani, a deputy governor of the bank, and Hamid Pourmohammadi, deputy head of the Budget and Planning Organisation.

  • Brazil tapped to host Copa America as pandemic-hit Argentina withdraws

    ASUNCION (Reuters) -The Copa America will take place in Brazil next month, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday, although President Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff said ongoing talks might not reach a formal conclusion until the next day. The surprise announcement, which would mean relocating the competition from one South American coronavirus hotspot to another, means the world's oldest international tournament could kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10. Vice President Hamilton Mourao acknowledged the move in comments to Brazilian media, saying that if there was no audience present, there should be no issue with the pandemic.

  • Bobcat Makes 'Unusual Den' for Kittens in Fire-Damaged Area

    Biologists with the National Park Service have found a mother bobcat and three kittens denning in the cavity of a large oak tree in an area that was intensely burnt during the 2018 Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles.The discovery was part of a study of the ecology and conservation of bobcats in and around the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA).Scientists described denning in an oak tree as “unusual”, and said the spot was likely chosen as “much of the existing natural habitat in the surrounding area was destroyed after the Woolsey Fire.”The mother cat was tagged in the year following the 2018 fire. The kittens were tagged for future monitoring, the park service said. Credit: NPS/Joanne Moriarty via Storyful

  • WHO introduces new system to simply name coronavirus variants

    WHO introduces new system to simply name coronavirus variants

  • Biden considers two Kennedys for ambassadorships

    Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden is considering naming two Kennedys to represent him abroad: Caroline Kennedy is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy is on his radar for Western Europe, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: With JFK's daughter and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, Biden would be reaching outside of his pool of core campaign donors. He'd also be putting a spotlight back on America's most famous political dynasty — and honoring a late friend and mentor.Flashback: Biden, who shares the family's Irish Catholic heritage, delivered a eulogy in 2009 for Ted, with whom he served in the Senate for 36 years.He has described Kennedy as a "big brother," and felt a debt of gratitude for Kennedy's defense of his honor amid the plagiarism controversy in Biden's 1988 presidential bid.Details: Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, got to know Biden through her husband.Caroline served as President Obama’s second ambassador to Japan and is well versed in the issues in the Asia-Pacific region, where the AP first reported she could be heading.The White House declined to comment. People close to the process stressed that nothing is final until the White House sends a formal announcement.Driving the news: Biden was scheduled to make several formal offers to candidates over the holiday weekend, ahead of announcing his first slate of ambassadors as soon as this week.On Friday, he announced Rufus Gifford as his choice to be chief of protocol at the State Department.Administration officials have been vigorous in vetting the first group of political ambassadors, hoping to avoid negative headlines.The intrigue: In addition to political allies like former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden will likely reward longtime friends and aides, in lieu of several donors who raised millions of dollars over Zoom from his campaign.Biden is planning to nominate Cindy McCain as his envoy to the World Food Program in Rome.Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and a former career foreign service officer, is being considered for a European position.Some donors may make the cut:Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, is being considered for Costa Rica. She and her husband, Joe Waz, hosted a fundraiser for Biden in 2019 along with Hollywood luminaries Jeffrey Katzenberg and Rob Reiner.Scott Miller, a former UBS wealth manager and LGBTQ activist, has been discussed for Switzerland. He and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists for LGBTQ causes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Australian blogger on trial in China worried political tensions may impact outcome

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he says he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends. In his first comments since Thursday's court hearing, which was closed to family and Australian consular officials because China says it involved state secrets, Yang also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial. Diplomatic ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply since Yang was detained in January 2019, with China imposing trade sanctions on some imports from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

  • Russia's Prague embassy stronghold cleared out in spy dispute

    A Russian charter plane took home dozens of Russian embassy staff on Monday, abruptly ending what Czech officials say was a decades-old practice by Moscow of using a disproportionately huge mission in Prague as a base for its spy activities. The Czechs sent home 123 Russian staff and family members from the embassy on flights on Saturday and Monday, on top of 18 staff already branded spies and expelled in April, when Prague accused Moscow of blowing up an arms depot in 2014. Russia has denied a role in the Czech arms depot explosions, in which two people were found dead.

  • Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

    In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish. Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal. “We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

  • Several killed in Baltimore, others injured in shootings over weekend

    As many as eight people have been killed in Baltimore since Friday night while many others are recovering from gunshot wounds, including a 17-year-old girl. Survivors of gun violence joined advocates Monday to call for peace. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will be discussing what immediate changes can be made to curb the violence. The mayor said he will also be getting other agencies involved in the crime fight.

  • Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

    Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a level of expertise and acclimation to high altitudes not needed for climbing most peaks in the U.S. “We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range," the National Park Service wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

  • Utah grandmother's headstone includes her favorite fudge recipe

    Kathryn "Kay" Andrews decided to feature her signature fudge recipe on the headstone she shares alongside her late husband, Wade, KSTU reported.

  • 'Bear witness to the genocide. It's not just 215 children’: Kamloops residential school discovery sparks horror, shame about Canada's racist Indigenous history

    Canadians react after the remains of 215 children were found at a former Kamloops residential school. People across the country are calling for the PM to take action to expose Canada's racist history with Indigenous Peoples, and the ' cultural genocide', that was designed to strip them of their heritage.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting Describes What Prince Philip Was Like as a Husband

    “I loved the way he would boost the Queen's ego by telling her how lovely she looked on their way to an engagement,” Lady Prudence Penn said.

  • Car of the Week: Roy Horn’s 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche Was Once King of the Luxury-Car Jungle

    Owned by the illusionist who was part of the Siegfried & Roy show in Las Vegas, this example will be at Barrett-Jackson’s next auction.

  • Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

    Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.

  • Peru's Fujimori, Castillo spar in presidential debate, neck-and-neck in polls

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's two presidential candidates on Sunday sparred in a debate marked by offers of increased public spending, with right-wing Keiko Fujimori offering cash handouts and bonuses as socialist Pedro Castillo proposed increased universal pensions. The ballot could tilt the country, a relative safe haven for investors in Latin America, sharply to the left or see the controversial Fujimori family return to power. On Sunday, Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, unveiled a proposal to seek more contributions from the country's mining companies.

  • California cafe charges customers extra if they wear a face mask

    The restaurant previously offered discounts for throwing your face mask away.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Death is painfully familiar in Floyd's old neighborhood

    HOUSTON – She wondered what the children knew. Kimberly Hewitt noticed them playing outside Cuney Homes when she arrived on the anniversary of George Floyd's killing and feared the deaths of Black people were starting to seem too normal. She did not want young people here to think an early death was their fate, too. Hewitt and several dozen well-wishers prayed. They recited Floyd's name and ...

  • Art Acevedo, Miami's police chief, calls proposed Texas gun law "ridiculous"

    Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo discusses two recent deadly shootings in South Florida as well as a bill Texas' governor is likely to sign into law that would allow people to carry handguns in public without a license, background check or training.