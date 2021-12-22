Brazilian favela delivery start-up goes where the big firms don't

While Covid-19 has created an e-commerce boom in many parts of the world, delivery companies in Brazil are more reluctant than ever to offer their services to favela residents. Long-rejected over safety concerns and difficulty locating addresses, the pandemic has spurred favelas into taking matters into their own hands. A new delivery company - ‘Favela Brasil Xpress’ - is run by locals who know the complex street systems. Its founder wants to offer the people of the favelas “the same right to receive a package at their door as a resident of a richer neighbourhood.”